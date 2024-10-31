Most beautiful villages of Spain

The Most Beautiful Villages of Spain (Es. Los Pueblos Más Bonitos de España) is a Spanish association created in 2011 to promote, disseminate, encourage and preserve the cultural, natural and rural heritage in geographical areas with a lower level of industrialization and population.

It is a tool for cultural dissemination based on the French model of Les Plus Beaux Villages de France (Most Beautiful Villages of France) and spread internationally since 1982. Its objective is, according to its statutes:

The association has the following purposes: to promote, disseminate and preserve the cultural, natural and rural heritage, awareness and education towards respecting the values of rural heritage, promotion of cultural tourism, promotion of geographical areas with a lower level of industrialization, reduction of territorial and population imbalances, with respect for the cultural diversity of the different nationalities and their corresponding languages.

This association designed a brand image to help promote the recognition of quality tourist destinations and the exchange of ideas among its members as well as initiatives that could serve to promote the promotion of their municipalities.

List in alphabetical order (as of 2024):

Community Province Village Incorporation
Andalusia Almería Lucainena de las Torres 2013
Mojácar 2013
Níjar 2019
Cádiz Castellar de la Frontera pending
Grazalema pending
Setenil de las Bodegas pending
Vejer de la Frontera 2014
Zahara de la Sierra pending
Córdoba Zuheros 2016
Granada Bubión 2018
Capileira 2017
Pampaneira 2013
Huelva Almonaster la Real 2018
Jaén Baños de la Encina 2021
Segura de la Sierra 2018
Málaga Frigiliana 2015
Genalguacil 2021
Aragón Huesca Aínsa 2015
Alquézar 2015
Ansó 2015
Roda de Isábena 2019
Teruel Albarracín 2013
Calaceite 2013
Cantavieja 2014
Mirambel 2018
Puertomingalvo 2013
Rubielos de Mora 2013
Valderrobres 2013
Zaragoza Anento 2015
Sos del Rey Católico 2016
 Asturias Asturias Bulnes pending
Cudillero 2021
Lastres 2014
Tazones 2019
Torazo 2016
 Baleares Baleares Alcudia pending
Fornaluch pending
Pollensa pending
 Canarias Las Palmas Betancuria pending
Teguise pending
Tejeda pending
Santa Cruz de Tenerife Agulo pending
Garachico pending
Cantabria Cantabria Bárcena Mayor 2015
Carmona 2019
Comillas 2024
Liérganes 2016
Mogrovejo 2019
Potes 2019
Santillana del Mar 2013
Castilla-La Mancha Albacete Alcalá del Júcar 2014
Ciudad Real Almagro 2015
Villanueva de los Infantes 2017
Guadalajara Atienza 2019
Hita 2017
Pastrana 2019
Valverde de los Arroyos 2013
Castile and León Ávila Bonilla de la Sierra 2019
Burgos Caleruega 2017
Covarrubias 2017
Frías 2014
Lerma 2018
León Castrillo de los Polvazares 2019
Molinaseca 2021
Peñalba de Santiago 2016
Salamanca Candelario 2015
Ciudad Rodrigo 2016
La Alberca 2014
Ledesma 2018
Miranda del Castañar 2017
Mogarraz 2014
Segovia Ayllón 2013
Maderuelo 2013
Pedraza 2014
Sepúlveda 2016
Soria El Burgo de Osma 2023
Medinaceli 2013
Monteagudo de las Vicarías 2019
Vinuesa 2019
Yanguas 2017
Valladolid Urueña 2014
Zamora Puebla de Sanabria 2017
Catalonia Girona Beget 2021
Lleida Artiés 2023
Bagergue 2019
Community of Madrid Madrid Chinchón 2017
Nuevo Baztán 2021
Community of Valencia Alicante Guadalest 2015
Castellón Culla 2019
Morella 2013
Peñíscola 2013
Villafamés 2015
Extremadura Badajoz Olivenza 2019
Cáceres Guadalupe 2018
Robledillo de Gata 2019
San Martín de Trevejo 2019
Valverde de la Vera 2021
Galicia A Coruña Pontemaceira 2019
Ourense Castro Caldelas 2018
Lugo Mondoñedo 2018
La Rioja La Rioja Briones 2018
Sajazarra 2017
Viniegra de Abajo 2019
Viniegra de Arriba 2019
Navarre Navarre Roncal 2021
Ujué 2017
 Basque community Álava Laguardia 2016
