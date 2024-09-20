Castilla–La Mancha, or Castile-La Mancha, is an autonomous community of Spain. Comprising the provinces of Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara and Toledo, it was created in 1982.

The government headquarters are in Toledo.

It is bordered by Castile and León community, Madrid community, Aragon community, Valencian community, Murcia community, Andalusia community, and Extremadura community.

It is one of the most sparsely populated of Spain’s regions. Albacete, Guadalajara, Toledo, Talavera de la Reina and Ciudad Real concentrate the largest urban areas in the region.

Tourism and main attractions

The region also has a rich artistic and natural heritage, including three cities declared World Heritage Sites by UNESCO (Toledo, Cuenca and Almadén), as well as another 12 that form part of the rock art of the Mediterranean arc of the Iberian Peninsula.

Spanish art of architecture has left beautiful monuments in Castilla-La Mancha throughout history, reflecting the peoples and cultures that have inhabited these lands.

In Roman times, monuments such as the Roman Circus of Toledo dating from the first century, and the Roman city of Segóbriga in the province of Cuenca, stand out.

Later, the Visigothic culture also left its mark on the community – the remains of the Basilica of Cabeza de Griego, in Cuenca, and the church of San Pedro de la Mata de Sonseca (Toledo) attest to this.

The importance of Toledo during the high Middle Ages is reflected in a multitude of monuments that have survived to this day, among which the church of Santa María de Melque, located near La Puebla de Montalbán, stands out.

In Ciudad Real there are works of Mudéjar architecture such as the Puerta de Toledo and the church of Santiago.

During the long historical period that the Middle Ages occupy, fortifications and buildings of a religious nature were erected, which are surprising even today due to their large-scale dimensions. Among all, the Castillo de San Servando (Toledo) from the early 10th Century, and the castle of Belmonte in the province of Cuenca are impressive examples of religious architecture.

The Cathedral of Sigüenza built between 1144-1326 and of Romanesque-Gothic character, the Cathedral of Cuenca (built between 1196 and 1257), and the Cathedral of Toledo (1226-1493) are the key buildings within Spanish Gothic architecture.

Later, and already in the 14th century, the castle of Almansa is a more refined example of defensive architecture. In another aspect, the monastery of San Juan de los Reyes (XV-XVI centuries) or the Palacio del Infantado in Guadalajara show Gothic-Elizabethan features. Also from this period are the Hanging Houses of Cuenca, or groups such as the main square of Alcaraz, that of Tembleque, or that of Villanueva de los Infantes.

The Spanish baroque has a clear exponent in the “transparent” of the cathedral of Toledo by Narciso Tomé, where sculpture and architecture are integrated to achieve a dramatic effect of light.

Later, we find neoclassical-inspired buildings in the 20th century, such as the Pasaje de Lodares de Albacete (1925) in the modernist style and designed by Buenaventura Ferrando Castells, or the Ciudad Real City Hall building (1976) in the Neoclassical and inspired by Flanders, the work of the architect Fernando Higueras.

In the 21st century, the most outstanding buildings are the Torre de Caja de Guadalajara in the capital of Alcarria, designed by the architects Solano & Catalán, the buildings of the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Albacete.

Popular architecture in Castilla-La Mancha has different aspects depending on the different geographical areas of the Community, as a result of the extension of the territory.

In the central area of La Mancha, the typical constructions of windmills that have gone around the world thanks to the work of Miguel de Cervantes (Don Quixote Route), stand out, or the silos, caves that served as storage functions.

Valverde de los Arroyos, a clear example of black architecture. Black architecture develops in the northwest of the province of Guadalajara, using slate as a fundamental element for construction. From its dark color comes the name of this type of building.

There are 7 towns and villages in the community included in the “Most beautiful villages of Spain” association. See below.

Camino de Santiago

The Camino Manchego goes from Ciudad Real to Toledo; a journey of about 150 km is divided into 5 stages.

These stages are:

Ciudad Real-Malagón

Malagón-Urda

Urda-Los Yébenes

Los Yébenes-Sonseca

Sonseca-Toledo

The route runs mostly through typical La Mancha lands dotted with windmills and olive groves. In its towns you can see both Muslim and Christian influence, vestiges of the ups and downs of remote conquests and reconquests. It is a journey, above all, rich in history and heritage: the battle of Alarcos or the advance of the Christian armies towards that of Las Navas de Tolosa, the steps of San Juan de la Cruz, the footprints of Santa Teresa de Jesús… and, of course, the landscapes of Cervantes.

What to see?

Albacete province

Ciudad Real province

Cuenca province

Guadalajara province

Toledo province

Transport and how to get to?

Railways

Renfe, Spain’s state-owned railway operator operates numerous trains throughout Castilla–La Mancha.

Long distance

Numerous long-distance rail lines (líneas de largo recorrido) pass through Castilla–La Mancha, most of them radiating out of Madrid. Some of these are high-velocity trains (Alta Velocidad Española AVE):

High velocity AVE trains

Normal Largo Recorrido trains

Alicante –Albacete–Alcázar de San Juan–Ciudad Real

–Albacete–Alcázar de San Juan–Ciudad Real Madrid–Ciudad Real– Jaén

Madrid–Ciudad Real– Badajoz

Madrid–Cuenca– Valencia

Madrid–Guadalajara– Soria

Madrid–Guadalajara–Arcos de Jalón

Madrid–Talavera de la Reina–Badajoz

Airports

Air transport is marginal in the region. Castilla–La Mancha has two airports, the Albacete Airport (no cargo transport and with an insignificant civilian use) and the Ciudad Real Central Airport, which was affected by the 2008 crisis and closed in 2012, although efforts have been pursued to reactivate the latter. Relatively close airports outside the region include those in Madrid, Valencia and Alicante.

Distance by car from Toledo to the main cities of Spain

Main information

Area: 79 463 km²

GPS coordinates: 39°30′00″N 3°00′00″W

Language: Spanish

Population: 2 045 221

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

Subdivisions

5 provinces, 919 municipalities.

Main festival

Castilla-La Mancha Day is the festive day of the Spanish autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha. It is celebrated on May 31, commemorating the anniversary of the constitution of the Regional Courts for the first time in its history. The first time it was held was in 1984. At the event, the Gold Medals of the Region were awarded.

