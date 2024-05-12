Ansó is a municipality and town in the province of Huesca, in the autonomous community of Aragón, Spain, Pyrenees.

Since 2015 the city has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages of Spain“.

Main attractions

The particular architecture of the town means that, between house and house, there have been narrow corridors that are called “arteas” here, about fifty centimeters wide and that constitute one of the characteristics of the original small city.

The parish church of San Pedro, of enormous volume and defensive conception (machicolation and loopholes), in the Gothic style, from the 16th century, and with a Plateresque portal,with an interesting Baroque altarpiece and a Renaissance processional cross also from the 16th century. It sits on the site that was already occupied by a temple in the 6th century.

Organ of the church, located in the choir of the same, manufactured in France in the eighteenth century, and from where it was brought disassembled, passing through the mountains.

Ethnological Museum (in the parish church of San Pedro), opened to the public in 1974.

Museum of Sacred Art (also in the parish of San Pedro).

Ansó Town Hall building.

The Municipal Archive. It is located in the City Hall building. Its historical section preserves documents from the 13th century, related to the Ansó Valley Board. The Notarial Protocols section (1571-1806) is noteworthy.

Casa Morené, an example of Ansotana architecture, open to the public as an exhibition hall.

Medieval tower (16th century), where it is said that Queen Blanca II of Navarre was held prisoner. The tower was built in 1577 and cataloged as B.I.C. in resolution of 04/17/2006 published on 05/22/2006 in the Official Gazette of Aragon.

Being located at the foot of the Pyrenees, the term of Ansó has places of great natural beauty, and a great wealth of fauna and nature:

It is one of the last places where bears still exist in the Pyrenees.

Gamueta forest.

Ibon de l’Acherito.



Ibón de Estanés.

Agua Tuerta area, source of the Aragón Subordán river.

Nature Interpretation Center.

How to get to?

From Huesca 1 hr 39 min (111 km) via A-132 and A-176

From Zaragoza 2 hr 20 min (178 km) via A-23 and A-132

From Madrid 5 hr 16 min (501 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 224 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 42°45′00″N 0°49′00″W

Population: 397

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

