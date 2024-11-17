Alquézar (Aragonese: Alquezra) is a municipality in the province of Huesca, in the autonomous community of Aragon, Spain.

Since 2015 the city has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages of Spain“.

Tourism and main attractions

Urban center

The collegiate church of Santa María la Mayor is a castle-collegiate church, built in the 9th century by Khalaf ibn Rashid as a fortress to stop the Christian kingdoms of the north.

It preserves a curious and elegant trapezoidal Romanesque cloister, this type might be seen only in the Cathedral of Girona or San Pere de Rodes.

Parish dedicated to Saint Michael the Archangel

17th century museum with medieval, renaissance and baroque works

Casa Fabián Ethnological Museum

Sierra y Cañones de Guara natural park – one of the main refuges for flora and fauna in Europe. Declared zone Z.E.P.A. (Special protection area for birds) inhabited by Bearded and Egyptian vultures, hawks, kites, etc.

The environment of the Sierra de Guara natural park offers many alternatives for lovers of nature and adventure sports: canyoning, caving, climbing, excursions on foot, on horseback or by bicycle.

Rio Vero Cultural Park

You can visit prehistoric paintings such as the Levantine deer of Chimiachas

How to get to?

From Huesca 50 min (47.9 km) via A-22

50 min (47.9 km) via A-22 From Zaragoza 1 hr 34 min (123 km) via E-7/A-23

1 hr 34 min (123 km) via E-7/A-23 From Madrid 4 hr 38 min (439 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 32 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 42°10′26″N 0°01′38″E

Language: Spanish, Aragonese

Population: 312

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide