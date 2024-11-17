Alquézar (Aragonese: Alquezra) is a municipality in the province of Huesca, in the autonomous community of Aragon, Spain.
Since 2015 the city has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages of Spain“.
Tourism and main attractions
- Urban center
- The collegiate church of Santa María la Mayor is a castle-collegiate church, built in the 9th century by Khalaf ibn Rashid as a fortress to stop the Christian kingdoms of the north.
It preserves a curious and elegant trapezoidal Romanesque cloister, this type might be seen only in the Cathedral of Girona or San Pere de Rodes.
- Parish dedicated to Saint Michael the Archangel
- 17th century museum with medieval, renaissance and baroque works
- Casa Fabián Ethnological Museum
- Sierra y Cañones de Guara natural park – one of the main refuges for flora and fauna in Europe. Declared zone Z.E.P.A. (Special protection area for birds) inhabited by Bearded and Egyptian vultures, hawks, kites, etc.
- The environment of the Sierra de Guara natural park offers many alternatives for lovers of nature and adventure sports: canyoning, caving, climbing, excursions on foot, on horseback or by bicycle.
- Rio Vero Cultural Park
- You can visit prehistoric paintings such as the Levantine deer of Chimiachas
How to get to?
- From Huesca 50 min (47.9 km) via A-22
- From Zaragoza 1 hr 34 min (123 km) via E-7/A-23
- From Madrid 4 hr 38 min (439 km) via A-2
Main information
Area: 32 sq. km
GPS coordinates: 42°10′26″N 0°01′38″E
Language: Spanish, Aragonese
Population: 312
Currency: Euro
Visa: Schengen
Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2
