Alquézar

Alquézar (Aragonese: Alquezra) is a municipality in the province of Huesca, in the autonomous community of Aragon, Spain.

Since 2015 the city has been a part of the network The most beautiful villages of Spain.

Tourism and main attractions

  • Urban center

  • The collegiate church of Santa María la Mayor is a castle-collegiate church, built in the 9th century by Khalaf ibn Rashid as a fortress to stop the Christian kingdoms of the north.

It preserves a curious and elegant trapezoidal Romanesque cloister, this type might be seen only in the Cathedral of Girona or San Pere de Rodes.

  • Parish dedicated to Saint Michael the Archangel

  • 17th century museum with medieval, renaissance and baroque works

  • Casa Fabián Ethnological Museum

  • Sierra y Cañones de Guara natural park – one of the main refuges for flora and fauna in Europe. Declared zone Z.E.P.A. (Special protection area for birds) inhabited by Bearded and Egyptian vultures, hawks, kites, etc.

  • The environment of the Sierra de Guara natural park offers many alternatives for lovers of nature and adventure sports: canyoning, caving, climbing, excursions on foot, on horseback or by bicycle.

  • Rio Vero Cultural Park

  • You can visit prehistoric paintings such as the Levantine deer of Chimiachas

How to get to?

  • From Huesca 50 min (47.9 km) via A-22
  • From Zaragoza 1 hr 34 min (123 km) via E-7/A-23
  • From Madrid 4 hr 38 min (439 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 32 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 42°10′26″N 0°01′38″E

Language: Spanish, Aragonese

Population: 312

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

