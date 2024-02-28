Andorra tourism

  Tourism   /   , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Full travel guide

How to get to Andorra, hotels, excursions, museums, sightseeing,

cuisine and restaurants, resorts, shopping, skiing…

Andorra: main facts

Transport and logistics

Airport and roads

Bus schedules and prices

Railway

Transfer

Traffic rules (BAC, toll roads, etc)

Police radar map

Parkings

Rent a car

Taxi

Helicopter rent

Infrastructure and important information

Visa and embassies

Governmental and public organizations of Andorra

Useful telephones

Hotels. Direct weblinks for cheapest booking

Cuisine, restaurants, pubs, cafe

Cinemas

Hospitals, doctors, pharmacies

Banks, offices, ATM

Yellow pages

Shopping

Custom rules

Hairdress and beauty saloons

Tourism news

Weather. Snow report and ski conditions

Free wi-fi

Holiday and day offs

Main cities

Capital Andorra la Vella

Escaldes-Engordany

San Julia de Loria

La Massana

Ordino

Encamp

Canillo

Pas de la Casa

Resorts and sightseeing

Best ski resorts

Naturlandia family park

Thermal SPA Caldea & INUU

MTB and cycling

Ice skating. Olympic rink in Canillo

Ecotourism

Hiking

Museums & art galleries

Architecture & monuments

Excursions

Fishing

Golf

Horseback riding

Via ferrata

See also Pyrenees travel guide

See also France travel guide

See also Spain travel guide

See also Moscow travel guide

What is and where is the Principality of Andorra?

Highest capital city in Europe – Andorra la Vella

Airport Andorra. How to get to Andorra

Relief and altitudes: Andorra

Occitania and its travel guide

The Castle of Cornellà del Bercol and its wineries

Read more: Tourism ...