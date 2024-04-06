Custom limits in Andorra (Pyrenees)

The limits (norms) of alimentary products, alcohol, tobacco and industrial products export from Andorra (for 1 person without declaring):

Alcohol:

1.5 l of drinks (>22°);

Or 3l of drinks (<22°);

And 5 l of table wine

(the norms are not acting in respect to the children younger than 17)

+ tobacco:

300 cigarettes;

Or 150 cigars (less than 3 gr);

Or 75 cigars (more than 3 gr);

Or 400 gr of pipe tobacco

(the norms are not acting in respect to the children younger than 17)

+perfumery:

75 gr of perfume;

Or 374 gr of cologne;

+coffee:

1000 gr of coffee;

Or 400 gr of coffee products

+tea:

200 gr of tea;

Or 80 gr of tea extract

+ other foodstuff:

For the sum of no more than 175 euro

(for the children younger than 15 for the sum of no more than 90 euro)

But no more than:

2.5 kg of condensed milk;

6 kg of milk;

1 kg of butter;

4 kg of cheese;

5 kg of sugar;

5 kg of meat

+other industrial goods:

For the sum of no more than 525 euro

(for the children younger than 15 for the sum of no more than 270 euro)

The goods for the sums that exceed the above mentioned ones should be obligatory declared.

