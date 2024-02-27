Airport Andorra. How to get to Andorra

The Principality of Andorra is located in a valley in the mid-Pyrenees and consequently has neither an airport nor a railway. The only way to enter and leave Andorra is by automotive transport. One may enter Andorra via either the border with Spain or France.

Airport. The nearest international airports are located in Barcelona (Prat) and in Toulouse (Blagnac), each about 200 km away from Andorra. Look here for the full list of flights

The airport in La Seu d’Urgell, Catalonia, is located 10 km to the south of Andorra. The airport was opened for commercial flights at the beginning of 2015. Now the airport offers flights to Madrid and Ibiza two times a week.

Bus. After you landed in Barcelona or Toulouse it takes approximately 3 hours to get to Andorra from either Barcelona or Toulouse airport by bus. Look here for all routes and prices

Helicopter. There are also plans to build a heliport in Andorra for helicopter communication with Spain. The expected date of the is rescheduled each year. At the moment you can rent a commercial helicopter transfer from Barcelona or Toulouse to Andorra (La Massana). It takes approximately 30 minutes flying time from Andorra to the airport “Prat” in Barcelona. Look here for prices

Railway. The nearest railway station to Andorra is L’Hospitalet-de-pres-D’Andorra, which is located in France, 10 km to the east of Andorra. Train service to Toulouse and Paris by TGV is available, as well as a variety of other destinations in France and beyond by regular train. The nearest train station in Spain is located in Lleida, about 2 hours from Andorra, where high speed direct train services to Madrid are available by RENFE, as well as regular services to various Spanish cities. Look here for details

Road system. The total length of roads in Andorra is about 280 km. Two main roads go out from the capital Andorra la Vella: CG1 leads to the border with Spain and CG2 leads to the border with France via the tunnel Envalira near Pas de la Casa. In winter the major roads are quickly cleared of snow and are completely passable; however, the road from Andorra to France (RN-20-22) is sometimes closed because of avalanche risks. When there a prediction of high snowfall, it is preferable to enter or leave Andorra through Spanish border.

Taxi service. All taxi companies in Andorra: Asociación de Taxis de Andorra( +376 863 000), Taxi Express (+376 812 345), Més Taxi (+376 828 000), Taxi Ferran (+376 678 078), Taxis Silvestre (+376 605 050). Taxi tariffs and parkings can be found here

Car rent. The best option to get from Barcelona to Andorra and for traveling around Andorra is to rent a car. That will ensure your freedom of mobility and will allow avoiding the problems related to wait for a taxi. One may rent a car either in Spain or France (at the airport or at a rental agency) or in Andorra, but that will cost a bit more. Look here for details

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 9 hr 15 min (859 km) via A20

From Barcelona: 2 hr 37 min (197 km) via C-16

From Lleida: 2 hr 16 min (149 km) via C-14

From Madrid: 6 hr 47 min (616 km) via A-2

From Toulouse: 2 hr 43 min (183 km) via N20

From Perpignan: 2 hr 49 min (169 km) via N116 and Eix Pirinenc/N-260

From Monaco: 7 hr 38 min (673 km) via A8

From Moscow: 39 hr (3,598 km) via E30/M1

From Belgrade: 21 hr 41 min (1,971 km) via E70

From Istanbul: 31 hr (2,925 km) via E70

From Bern: 9 hr 57 min (931 km) via A9

