Frigiliana is a town and municipality in the province of Málaga, part of the autonomous community of Andalusia in southern Spain.

The municipality is situated approximately 71 kilometers east of Málaga, the provincial capital, and approximately six kilometers north of Nerja.

It is located in the comarca of La Axarquía, the easternmost region of the province, and integrated into the judicial district of Torrox.

It’s a popular part of the Costa del Sol of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

Since 2015, Frigiliana has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages in Spain“. Classic Spanish white village.

Tourism and main attractions

Frigiliana is located just west of the vast Sierras of Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama Natural Park, which is home to several hiking trails.

The village also holds a vast array of events, the most popular of which being the “Festival de las tres culturas”, or the three cultures festival, which takes place on the last weekend of each August.

The festival includes countless live performances on the main stage along with street performers all around the streets of the village. Also a popular part of the festival is “la ruta de la tapa” or tapas route, the completion of which earns the entrant a free t-shirt.

Old Town, with its Mudejar neighborhood.

Castle of Lízar, from the 9th century.

Hermitage Santo Cristo de la Caña or Hermitage of Ecce-Homo, from the 18th century.

Palace of the Counts of Frigiliana or El Ingenio, from the 16th century. Currently the only active cane honey factory in Europe.

Church of San Antonio, built in 1676.

The Old Fountain, from the 17th century.

Real Positos, built in 1767.

Apero Palace, from the 17th century.

The Fort, from Roman times.

Neolithic, Phoenician and Roman archaeological remains.

Cuisine

The most typical dish in Frigiliana is choto, but migas, arropía, sweet potato with honey, San Juan cakes, marcochas and muscatel wine and cane honey, made in the town, are also typical.

How to get to?

The nearest international airport is in Malaga, 26 min (21.2 km) via MA-20

From Seville 2 hr 43 min (258 km) via A-92

2 hr 43 min (258 km) via A-92 From Madrid 5 hr (514 km) via A-44 and A-4

Main information

Area: 40 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 36°47′27″N 3°53′43″W

Population: 3062 (municipality)

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

