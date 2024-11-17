Aínsa (L’Aínsa in Aragonese) – capital of the municipality of Aínsa-Sobrarbe, a town in the province of Huesca, in the Sobrarbe region, in the Autonomous Community of Aragon, Pyrenees (Spain).

Since 2015 the city has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages of Spain“.

Tourism and main attractions

The original urban nucleus of Aínsa is in itself a monument worth visiting, as recognized in its declaration as a Historic-Artistic Site.

The Aínsa Castle dates to the 11th century and underwent important modifications and extensions that culminated in the 17th century. Being a fortress modified over time, it preserves very few elements of the Romanesque building.

The Torre del Tenente stands out, with a pentagonal floor plan, today converted into an Ecomuseum, the large parade ground and a gate that opens onto the Plaza Mayor.

Parish Church of Santa María – romanesque church dates to the 11th century, finished in the 12th century. It was consecrated in 1181.

It has a simple portal with four archivolts supported by the pairs of columns with capitals carved in a rudimentary way.

It has a single nave with a pointed barrel vault. The tower, of unique dimensions in the Aragonese Romanesque, makes a visit essential, with arrow slits for defense.

House of Bielsa dates to the the 16th or 17th century, with mullioned windows that stand out from the surrounding buildings.

Arnal House comes from the 16th century, it is an example of a typical building in the region with its façades.

Main square presided over by the town hall building and open to the castle, it is surrounded by arcades on both sides. In these arcades there are community presses where the grape press was carried out.

Restaurants

There is one Michelin list restaurants in the city:

Callizo, Plaza Mayor, 80 – 95 EUR • Creative, Innovative (one star)

How to get to?

From Huesca 1 hr 21 min (101 km) via E-7/A-23 and N-260

1 hr 21 min (101 km) via E-7/A-23 and N-260 From Zaragoza 2 hr 2 min (168 km) via E-7/A-23 and N-260

2 hr 2 min (168 km) via E-7/A-23 and N-260 From Madrid 5 hr 3 min (484 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 44 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 42°25′02″N 0°08′15″E

Language: Spanish, Aragonese

Population: 139

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide