Segura de la Sierra is a town and municipality in the province of Jaén, in the autonomous community of Andalusia, belonging to the Sierra de Segura region, located in the northeast of Andalusia (Spain).

Since 2018 Segura de la Sierra has been a part of the network “The most beautiful towns in Spain“.

Main attractions

Segura de la Sierra was designated in 1972 Conjunto Histórico-Artístico.

The village offers, in essence, the same physiognomy it had in the past, reflected in its silent and beautiful streets.

The most important monument is the Mudéjar Castle, placed on top of the town and surrounded by the ancient walls.

The Fountain of Carlos V decorated with its shield is close to the Church of Nuestra Señora del Collado that has a nice painting of the Descendimiento by Gregorio Hernández and a Romanic sculpture of the Virgen de la Peña.

The old School of the Jesuitas with its plateresca façade was restored and now holds the town Council.

Finally the Arab baths from the 11th century have also been restored and can now be visited.

How to get to?

From Seville 4 hr 13 min (373 km) via A-4

4 hr 13 min (373 km) via A-4 From Jaen 2 hr 11 min (153 km) via A-316 and A-32

From Ciudad Real 2 hr 24 min (181 km) via A-43 and CM-3127

From Albacete 2 hr 13 min (153 km) via A-32

2 hr 13 min (153 km) via A-32 From Madrid 3 hr 34 min (301 km) via A-4

Main information

Area: 225 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 38°17′54″N 2°39′07″W

Population: 1 803

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

