Monteagudo de las Vicarías is a historic town and also a municipality in the province of Soria, judicial district of Almazán, Autonomous Community of Castile and León, Spain.

Since 2019 the city has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages of Spain“.

Tourism and main attractions

The Castle-Palace of Monteagudo is a medieval fortress located in the urban area of the town, inside the wall that completely surrounded it and of which many remains are preserved.

It was built by the Hurtado de Mendoza family (XV-XVI centuries). Its style is Gothic Renaissance. It was protected by law on April 22, 1949.

The Church of Nuestra Señora de la Muela is in the Gothic style (15th-16th century). It consists of a single nave with three rectangular sections, a main chapel with a small rectangular apse, a tribune at the foot of a segmental flying arch, and side chapels. Everything is covered with ribbed vaults.

The main altarpiece in Romanist style and made at the end of the 16th century by the sculptor Gabriel de Pinedo from Soria.

Ermita de Nuestra Señora de Bienvenida is the hermitage on the outskirts of the town. Built before 1543, although it has had subsequent reforms.

It consists of a single rectangular nave with a square apse. It is dominated by a simple, but beautiful, Baroque altarpiece.

La Puerta de la Villa was the main gateway to the walled enclosure (village or town), known as “Puerta de la Villa” or “Puerta Sur”.

It is the only one of the three that existed in the town, that is preserved; the other two, the False and the New, disappeared.

It has a pointed arch, similar to that of the castle door, and is defended by its corresponding machicolations.

How to get to?

From Soria 47 min (73.1 km) via A-15 and CL-116

47 min (73.1 km) via A-15 and CL-116 From Valladolid 2 hr 53 min (238 km) via A-11 and CL-116

2 hr 53 min (238 km) via A-11 and CL-116 From Madrid 2 hr 13 min (207 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 97 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 41°21′54″N 2°10′09″O

Language: Spanish

Population: 176

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide