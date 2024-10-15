The Alameda castle-fortress is located in the Alameda de Osuna neighborhood within the current district of Barajas, in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain. It was erected in the 15th century in the village of La Alameda, a repopulated village of the 13th century.

History

Underneath the castle there was a village dating from 2,000 BC, which was in an excellent position on the Rejas stream, dominating the route to the Ebro valley. It was subsequently reoccupied several times during the Roman and medieval periods. In the latter period, the village of La Alameda emerged, which was handed over to the Mendoza family in the late 14th century as a lordship, including the village of Barajas in said lordship.

It is thought that it was Diego Hurtado de Mendoza who ordered the castle to be built next to the village to symbolise his dominion of the area. It was built between 1431 and 1476, the latter date being recorded as “a refuge for the supporters of Beltraneja when they lost Madrid”​ after the battle of Toro, according to the documentation of the time.

Between 1988 and 1989, the municipal architect Pedro Herrero Pintó took some measures to consolidate the structures that were still standing.

It is considered a Site of Cultural Interest.​ It depends on the Department of Museums of the Madrid City Council, being attached to the Museum of Origins.

