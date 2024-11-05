Roman bridge known as Paso Honroso in memory of the battle that the Leonese knight Suero de Quiñones fought for love in 1434.

The bridge is located in the town of Hospital de Órbigo, the province of León, Castile and León, Spain.

It is one of the longest bridges (19 spans) on the Camino de Santiago (Way of St James) path that crosses the Órbigo river.

It is believed that the Romans built a bridge here as a part of the Via Aquitania that connected Asturica (Astorga) with Tarraco in Catalonia (Tarragona) and served to transport the gold from Las Médulas through Hispania. It was in the Middle Ages (XIII century), when the current bridge was constructed.

This bridge unites the memory of the Jacobean pilgrimages to that of the most interesting chivalric event in all of history: the “honorable passage” of Don Suero de Quiñones.

It is a national monument.

Here the Medieval Jousting Festival is celebrated, declared of Regional Tourist Interest.

How to get to?

From León 29 min (36.3 km) via AP-71

29 min (36.3 km) via AP-71 From Valladolid 1 hr 56 min (172 km) via A-6

1 hr 56 min (172 km) via A-6 From Madrid 3 hr 21 min (324 km) via A-6

