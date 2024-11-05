Almazán is a municipality and a town located in the province of Soria, Castile and León, Spain.
Tourism and attractions
Church of San Miguel, jewel of the Romanesque Soria. Its dome of two bodies stands out. The first, built in stone, is covered with a starry vault with interlocking ribs in the 12th century Mudejar style. It also stands out for its beautiful octagonal bell tower. It was declared a historical-artistic monument belonging to the national treasure on June 3, 1931. Today it has the status of an asset of cultural interest.
- Church of Santa María de Calatañazor with its beautiful recently restored altarpiece
- St. Peter’s Church
- Church of Our Lady of Campanario
- Old church of San Vicente, Romanesque, today Municipal Hall of Culture
- Church of San Esteban with Romanesque remains
- Hermitage of Jesús Nazareno or Chapel of Christ, baroque
- Former convent of the Clarisas, today owned by a private individual
- Former convent of La Merced, owned by the City Council. It was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the category of Monument on December 26, 1947
- Walled enclosure, which includes the Puerta de Herreros, the Puerta del Mercado and the Gate and clock of the Villa and the “Puerta del Postiguillo” in the Plaza Santa María
- Plaza Mayor, where the statue of Diego Laínez de Vivar stands and the seat of the City Council. It was renovated in 2011 by the architects José María Churtichaga and Cayetana de la Quadra-Salcedo, an intervention that included the insertion of a cantilevered viewpoint with views over the Douro river and which in 2012 was a finalist of the European Prize of the Urban Public Space
- Palace of the Hurtado de Mendoza
- Old Bishop’s House
- Palace of the Hurtado de Mendoza or the Altamira family was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the Monument category on June 13, 1991
How to get to?
- From Soria 25 min (35.7 km) via SO-20 and A-15
- From Valladolid 2 hr 27 min (202 km) via A-11 and N-122
- From Madrid 2 hr 9 min (200 km) via A-2
Main information
Area: 166 sq. km
GPS coordinates: : 41°29′09″N 2°31′59″W
Language: Spanish
Population: 5447
Currency: Euro
Visa: Schengen
Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2
