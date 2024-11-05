Almazán is a municipality and a town located in the province of Soria, Castile and León, Spain.

Tourism and attractions

Church of San Miguel, jewel of the Romanesque Soria. Its dome of two bodies stands out. The first, built in stone, is covered with a starry vault with interlocking ribs in the 12th century Mudejar style. It also stands out for its beautiful octagonal bell tower. It was declared a historical-artistic monument belonging to the national treasure on June 3, 1931. Today it has the status of an asset of cultural interest.

Church of Santa María de Calatañazor with its beautiful recently restored altarpiece

St. Peter’s Church

Church of Our Lady of Campanario

Old church of San Vicente, Romanesque, today Municipal Hall of Culture

Church of San Esteban with Romanesque remains

Hermitage of Jesús Nazareno or Chapel of Christ, baroque

Former convent of the Clarisas, today owned by a private individual

Former convent of La Merced, owned by the City Council. It was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the category of Monument on December 26, 1947

Walled enclosure, which includes the Puerta de Herreros, the Puerta del Mercado and the Gate and clock of the Villa and the “Puerta del Postiguillo” in the Plaza Santa María

Plaza Mayor, where the statue of Diego Laínez de Vivar stands and the seat of the City Council. It was renovated in 2011 by the architects José María Churtichaga and Cayetana de la Quadra-Salcedo, an intervention that included the insertion of a cantilevered viewpoint with views over the Douro river and which in 2012 was a finalist of the European Prize of the Urban Public Space

Old Bishop’s House

Palace of the Hurtado de Mendoza or the Altamira family was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the Monument category on June 13, 1991

How to get to?

From Soria 25 min (35.7 km) via SO-20 and A-15

25 min (35.7 km) via SO-20 and A-15 From Valladolid 2 hr 27 min (202 km) via A-11 and N-122

2 hr 27 min (202 km) via A-11 and N-122 From Madrid 2 hr 9 min (200 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 166 sq. km

GPS coordinates: : 41°29′09″N 2°31′59″W

Language: Spanish

Population: 5447

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

