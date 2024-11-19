Níjar is a city and municipality in the province of Almería (Spain), Andalusia. It lies in the eastern part of Almería, in the Sierra de Alhamilla and the south-eastern Mediterranean coast, in the Campo de Níjar, near the famous Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.

It’s a popular part of the Costa de Almería of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

Níjar covers an area of 599.8 square kilometres, making it one of the largest municipalities of Spain. Its population of 31 666 (2020) is mainly concentrated in the cities of Campohermoso, San Isidro, and Níjar.

Since 2019 Níjar has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages in Spain“. Classic Spanish white village.

Main attractions

Founded in the 13th century, the streets of Arab influence stand out; steep, narrow and whitewashed, many of them decorated with colorful flowerpots on doors and facades. One of its most striking elements in the passageway of the Portillo, a door of the old walled enclosure.

The Potters neighborhood, the Atalaya neighborhood and the Market Square, the scene of the old bartering, stand out. In the Plaza de la Glorieta are the Town Hall and the Mudejar church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación de Nijar.

Shopping

Nijar is the most artisan municipality in the province, with a dozen workshops, among which the craftsmanship of weaving and traditional Almeria pottery stands out, its jarapas are also famous.

Cuisine

In Níjar you can find the typical tapas of Almería such as ham, snails in sauce, salads, meat with tomato or grilled squid, among others. Some typical dishes of its gastronomy are the gachas, the migas and the own black pudding.

How to get to?

From Almeria 36 min (46.8 km) via A-7

36 min (46.8 km) via A-7 From Granada 1 hr 56 min (180 km) via A-92

1 hr 56 min (180 km) via A-92 From Murcia 1 hr 51 min (187 km) via A-7

1 hr 51 min (187 km) via A-7 From Madrid 5 hr 49 min (588 km) via A-3 and A-7

The closest major airport is Almería Airport (LEI / LEAM). This airport is 27 km from the center of Nijar.

Main information

Area: 599,77 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 36°58′N 2°12′W

Population: 31 666 (municipality)

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

