Lastres and its attractions

Llastres (Sp. Lastres) is a city and a parish in the municipality of Colunga in the autonomous community of Asturias, in northern Spain.

Since 2014 the city has been a part of the network “The most beautiful towns in Spain“.

The city is a popular part of the Costa Verde (Green Coast) of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

In 2010, Lastres received a Prince of Asturias Award, as the exemplary Asturian town of the year.

Main attractions

The chapel of San Roque is a 17th century temple located on a hill, on the meadow known as Campo de San Roque, and erected in 1616 by the most prosperous shipowner family of the place (the Robledo Victorero). It is a building with a single nave with a gabled roof and a colonnaded portico.

The interior is configured as a ribbed vault.

The church of San Blas, prior to the current one of Santa María de Sabada (which is the parish church), was demolished in 1752. The altarpiece came from that church.

San Roque has been venerated in Lastres since the 15th century and the image that presides over the chapel is from the 16th century.

The festival held in his honor in the month of August, main in Lastres, has historically been organized by the Fishermen’s Guild and paid for by the town along with other institutions.

Church of Santa María de Sábada is declared as an asset of cultural interest. From the 18th century and neoclassical baroque style.

It was designed by the architects Manuel Reguera and Joaquín Vigil. The tower or bell tower is from the end of the 19th century.

Beaches

Playa de Lastres – charming beach framed by rugged cliffs & hillside residences features a rock-strewn shoreline.

Playa de La Griega – compact strip of sand with calm waters, a camping area & a tranquil atmosphere.

How to get to?

From Oviedo 44 min (59.8 km) via A-64

From Gijón 32 min (42.6 km) via A-8

From Madrid 4 hr 41 min (493 km) via A-6

Main information

Area: 4 km²

Coordinates: 43°30′49″N 5°16′11″W

Population: 878

Languages: Spanish, Asturian

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1