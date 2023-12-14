Castillon lake (fr. Lac de Castillon) is a reservoir in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, France. At an elevation of 880 m, the lake’s surface area is 5 km². The Castillon dam holds 150,000,000 m3 (5.3×109 cu ft) of water.

Lake Castillon is the first artificial lake to be built along the Verdon. 8km in length, it stretches from Castellane to Saint-André-les-Alpes and covers an area of more than 1,200 acres. It is the second largest lake in the Verdon Valley, just after Lake Sainte-Croix.

Visually, Lake Castillon is quite different and is more reminiscent of the nearby Alpine lakes. Nestled in the heart of the Verdon National Park, this gorgeous, emerald coloured lake also offers a multitude of activities to do on your holiday.

For the sportier ones, there are many activity centres to choose from: canoeing, paddle boarding, motor boating or sailing from Castellane, Saint-Julien-du-Verdon or Saint-André-les-Alpes.

The Lake of Castillon is also an important fishing venue in the Verdon.

Coordinates: 43°54′N 6°32′E

Located about 110 km of Nice