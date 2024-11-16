Calaceite or Calaceit (Cat.) is a municipality and a town located in the Matarraña comarca, province of Teruel, Aragon, Spain. This town is considered by Catalans a part of La Franja region of Aragon.

Since 2013 the city has been a part of the network “The most beautiful villages of Spain“.

Tourism and main attractions

The town hall building was built in 1609, on the ground floor of which there is a fish market and an old prison, and on the second floor there is a plenary hall with an interesting wooden crucifixion of the Holy Christ. On the second floor there is a typical gallery with semicircular arches.

Plaza de España is the meeting place for the town’s residents. Previously, meetings were held here, prisoners were executed and a bazaar was organized.

La Bassa or a raft that collected rainwater to supply the population, cattle and horses, and nearby weaving mills. It was also used to raise fish.

An urban area, among whose streets the following stand out: Calle Maella, Calle Mayor, Casa del Justicia, Plaza de los Artistas, Teresa Jassà workshop house, Moí de la Vila, Juan Cabré’s Birthplace.

Font de Vila – a fountain or well in the Gothic style.

Parish Assumption Church (1695) was built on the site of a smaller, primitive Gothic church. It is currently dedicated to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin.

The Torre de Calasite, well recognizable despite being a house at present, was part of the wall.

Baroque Chapel of San Antonio (17th century).

Portal-chapel of the Virgin del Pilar (18th century). Its uniqueness lies in the fact that it is located on a sloping terrain and eight streets converge here.

Chapel of San Roque. Renaissance work of the year 1613 built on a slope next to the old hospital, very close to the Portal de la Font, where the taula de la Carrasca or customs house that Calaceite owned as a town bordering Catalonia. As the building was on the outside, it was built with loophole-shaped windows.

The Juan Cabré Museum, located within the historic center of Calaceite, the town where the archaeologist and painter Juan Cabré Aguiló was born.

Hermitages such as San Cristobal and del Calvario or Santa Ana Hermitage.

It is also worth highlighting the archaeological richness of the area, which presents the most important example:

The Iberian city of San Antonio with two phases of development: the initial, corresponding to the 5th and 4th centuries BC, and the later one, dating from the 3rd century BC.

How to get to?

From Teruel 2 hr 14 min (178 km) via N-211/N-420 and N-420

2 hr 14 min (178 km) via N-211/N-420 and N-420 From Zaragoza 1 hr 52 min (138 km) via N-232

1 hr 52 min (138 km) via N-232 From Madrid 4 hr 56 min (456 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 81 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 41°00′57″N 0°11′22″E

Language: Spanish, Catalan

Population: 978

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

