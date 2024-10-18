San Martín de Trevejo is a municipality in the province of Cáceres, Extremadura, Spain. It is located between the Sierra de Gata and the Portuguese border. It is located in a valley at the foot of Mount Jálama (1492 m).

Since 2019 San Martín de Trevejo has been a part of the network “The most beautiful towns in Spain“.

Tourism and main attractions

San Martín de Trevejo is an Asset of Cultural Interest with the category of Historic Site, an award received for the good conservation of its architecture.

The traditional house is characterized by having at least two floors and a ground floor or cellar where the cattle were kept. On this ground floor, which is usually made of stone, rise, on a framework of wood and adobe, the other two floors that are the house and the attic. To access the first floor, preceding the internal stairs, there are usually stone poles. Along with these houses there are stately homes with their corresponding coats of arms.

There is a stream of water dug in the streets that flows throughout the year, and is used at the exit of the municipality for irrigation. It is worth highlighting the route of this stream through the streets of Ciudad, Corredera, Fuente, Guardia Civil and Hospital for its architectural interest.

Places to visit:

Parish Church of San Martín de Tours, in the center of the town; building with three naves and which houses three panels by the 16th century painter Luis de Morales el Divino.

The bell tower in the Plaza Mayor, which has an imperial shield.

The convent of San Miguel, founded according to tradition on the recommendation of San Francisco de Asís. In 1454 Pope Nicholas II authorized the construction of the convent that we know today.

Various palace-houses scattered around the old town: the Comendador’s, the Ojesto’s house.

Hermitage of the Blessed Cross, with images of great value.

Porticoed Plaza Mayor and fountain or pylon in the center.

Funerary stelae, aras and idols, located between the end of the Bronze Age and the beginning of the Iron Age, at the beginning of the first millennium BC.

Old refrigerators where they used to keep the snow to bring it down to the town in summer.

Stacks for making wine dug out of the rocks.

Old oil mill dating from the 12th century which, together with an adjacent press, constituted the Museum of Oil and Wine. It is currently closed.

How to get to?

From Mérida 2 hr 5 min (192 km) via A-66

From Cáceres 1 hr 31 min (122 km) via A-66

From Badajoz 2 hr 32 min (213 km) via N-523

From Plasencia 1 hr 9 min (95.5 km) via EX-A1

From Madrid 3 hr 20 min (323 km) via A-5 and EX-A1

Main information

Area: 23 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 40°12′46″N 6°47′47″W

Population: 766

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

