Barcelona Sants is the main railway and autobus station in Barcelona (Catalonia), owned by Adif, the railway infrastructure agency of Spain.

It is the city’s main railway station where most local, regional, and long-distance lines that run through Catalonia stop, connecting it with the rest of Spain and France. It has access to Plaça dels Països Catalans and Plaça Joan Peiró.

Commuter lines R1, R2, R3, R4 and RG1 run there, connecting Barcelona with Mataró, Granollers, Vic, Sabadell, Terrassa, Manresa, Martorell, Vilafranca and Vilanova i la Geltrú, as the most important centers of proximity.

Also, the regional lines R11, R12, R13, R14, R15, R16, R17 connecting the city with Girona, Figueres, Cervera, Lleida, Montblanc, Valls, Reus, Tarragona and Tortosa/Ulldecona, among others, in addition to services medium distance from Renfe and Avant.

The metro station was formerly called Roma (L5) and Roma Renfe (L3). The MZA company used the term Barna-Sants. Long-distance lines connect the station with Perpignan, Montpellier, Marseille, Paris, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Vigo, Madrid, Valencia, Alicante and Seville under the names of TGV, AVE, Euromed, Alvia, Intercity, Avlo, Ouigo and Iryo.

In 2016, it was the ADIF station with the most passengers in Catalonia: 8,331,600 arrivals and departures of AVE, long-distance or Avant train passengers; 1,783,000 regional train passenger tickets, and 14,195,000 passenger tickets in the vicinity of Barcelona – out of the 10,113,973 total tickets counted at the metro station.

The antecedents of the current infrastructure of Sants go back to the lower station in the neighborhood of La Bordeta and the station that was put into operation at the end of 1882, which was first operated by the Societat del Ferrocarril de Valls in Vilanova with the Barcelona-Martorell-Vilafranca-Tarragona line, several companies were in charge of managing the site, among which TBF and MZA stand out.

On March 15, 1967, a ministerial order approved the creation of a new plan for rail links in Barcelona with the aim of more effectively integrating the city into the network. For this purpose, the creation of the new Sants passenger station was agreed among other initiatives.

In 2007, the station was integrated into the Spanish High Speed network with the completion of the Barcelona-Madrid line.

Sans has connections with lines 3 and 5 of the Barcelona Metro through the Sants-Estació station.

Buses

The Barcelona urban bus network operated by TMB also allows access to the site thanks to the following lines: H10, V7, 27, 32, 78, 109, 115, the CJ line operated by Rosanbus, which connects the Sants Station with the City of Justice of Barcelona and Hospitalet de Llobregat and the night line N0 operated by Tusgal.

Alsa offers internal and international bus routes from Sants:

Barcelona – Nador

Barcelona – Bologna

Barcelona – Casablanca

Barcelona – Valencia

Barcelona – Albacete

Barcelona – Almeria

Barcelona – Logrono

Barcelona – Alicante

Barcelona – Madrid

Barcelona – Benidorm

Barcelona – Bilbao

Barcelona – Granada

Barcelona – Lleida

Barcelona – Murcia

Barcelona – Vitoria/Gasteiz

Barcelona – Burgos

Barcelona – Esterri Dàneu

Barcelona – Llivia

Barcelona – Malaga

Barcelona – Santander

Barcelona – Tarragona

Barcelona – Zaragoza

Barcelona – Leon

Barcelona – Santiago de Compostela

Barcelona – Seville

Barcelona – Milan

Barcelona – Toulouse

Barcelona – Paris

Barcelona – Lyon

Barcelona – Nîmes

Barcelona – Avignon

Barcelona – Geneva

Barcelona – Marseille

Barcelona – Montpellier

Barcelona – Nice

Barcelona – Rome

Barcelona – Tangier

Barcelona – Frankfurt

Barcelona – Venice

Barcelona – Zurich

International routes to Andorra are available with Alsa, Direct bus, Novatel. See here full schedule.

Characteristics:

Platforms: 7 island platforms

Tracks: 14 – 8 in Iberian gauge and 6 in standard gauge

Location:

Plaça dels Països Catalans, 08014 Barcelona

Coordinates 41°22′44″N 2°08′24″E

