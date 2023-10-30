There are two main areas for shopping in Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain): Passeig de Gracia and Portal del Angel. Both start at the famous Plaça Catalunya.

Portal del Angel is the place for cheap shopping in Barcelona.

This 250-meter shopping street runs down from Plaça Catalunya (towards the sea). You will notice it by the huge neon thermometer hidden above the street and the sea of ​​shoppers and their bags.

You will find all the offers in major clothing chains such as Pull and Bear, Zara, Massimo Dutti, Springfield, Benetton, H&M, Bershka, Mango and others.

It is also a great place to find local shoe stores, cell phone stores, and even a Disney Store.

Those looking to spend more money should visit the luxurious Passeig de Gràcia, Barcelona’s highest grossing shopping street. It goes from Plaza Catalunya to the mountains to the west.

There are plenty to choose from for shopping, such as Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, Gucci, Diesel, Burberry, Jimmy Choo and many others. There are also great jewelry and accessories stores such as Bvlgari, Cartier, Rolex, Chanel and Swarovski.

You will also find an Apple Store with free Wi-Fi.

Main shopping molls

El Triangle

The most central shopping center in Barcelona, but not the largest.

Just above La Rambla in Plaça de Catalunya is a street called El Triangle because of its noticeable triangular shape – here you will find about 20 shops to choose from.

This is the place to shop for electronics and multimedia as it is the flagship store of the Spanish gadget and entertainment retailer FNAC. Other popular stores include Foot Locker, Urban Outfitters, Massimo Dutti.

Address: Plaça Catalunya 1-4.

Opening hours: from 10:00 to 22:00 (closed on Sunday).

Maremagnum

The convenience of this mid-sized shopping center in Barcelona is what attracts people. Just walk down the Ramblas and across the seaport pedestrian bridge to the mirrored building, which is known as the only shopping center open on Sundays.

Here you will find all the classic clothing stores such as H&M, Lefties, Pull and Bear, Mango. There are also some excellent souvenir shops and the FC Barcelona official shop.

Address: Edifici Maremàgnum, Moll d’Espanya 5.

Opening hours: from 10:00 to 22:00 daily.

Diagonal Mar

If for some reason you want to combine a day on the beaches of Barcelona with shopping, this is what you need.

You will find this shopping center about 300 meters from the famous Mar Bella beach. The main advantage here is that it is Primark’s most important place to shop for clothes.

Address: Avinguda Diagonal 3.

Opening hours: from 10:00 to 22:00 (closed on Sunday).

Centro comercial glories

The best shopping center in Barcelona because it is brand new and very diverse.

Without a doubt, this is the best place to shop for clothes in Barcelona. It has over 160 stores, including a cinema and flagship Carrefour hypermarket. There is also a large selection of fast food and gourmet restaurants.

To get there, take the red metro line and get off at Glories station.

Address: Avinguda Diagonal 208.

Opening hours: from 10:00 to 22:00 (closed on Sunday).

Las Arenas

The only shopping center in the world, which is located on the territory of the former bullring.

Getting into the high-rise area and seeing all the modern shops, elegant escalators and glass elevator shafts is a striking contrast. It has everything in terms of middle class fashion.

Address: Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 373.

Opening hours: from 10:00 to 22:00 (closed on Sunday).

L’Illa Diagonal

Located near the Camp Nou stadium. There are many small shops here, but there are also giants such as FNAC, which sells electronics, and Barcelona’s second Primark. Known among the people of Barcelona as the “Barcelona Fashion Mall”.

An added benefit is the grocery market where you can buy tons of typical local products of the highest quality. There are 170 stores in total.

Address: Avinguda Diagonal, 557

Working hours: from 9:30 to 21:00 (closed on Sunday).

Outlets in Barcelona. Discounts and cheap shopping

La Roca – This luxury shopping village with over 100 shops is located about 40 minutes northeast of Barcelona, ​​in the town of Santa Agnes de Malagnes. Here you will find premium stores offering discounts up to 70% off regular stores.

Cool mosaics and decorative tiles create a wonderful atmosphere. They will also refund your tax if you are not an EU citizen. Excellent location that can be combined with a trip to the nearby beaches of the Costa Brava and Costa del Maresme.

The Sagales bus goes there from Calle Casp 34 (next to Urquinaona metro) and costs 15 euros for a roundtrip ticket.

Buses run once an hour from 9 am to 8 pm. Tickets include a shopping guide, free Wi-Fi and a discount booklet.

Address: La Roca Village, s / n.

Opening hours: from 10:00 to 22:00 daily.

Markets

Mercat de la Boqueria. La Boqueria is the most famous market in Barcelona and has become a tourist attraction due to its location on La Rambla.

Opening hours: Monday 12: 00-16: 00, Tuesday 08: 00-16: 00, Wednesday 12: 00-16: 00, Thursday 08: 00-16: 00, Friday 08: 00-17: 00, Saturday 08 : 00-17: 00, Sunday closed.

Address: Mercado de La Boqueria, La Rambla, 91

Mercat de Sant Antoni. The San Antonio neighborhood market reopened in May 2018 after a major overhaul that lasted nearly ten years. It now has 235 traders, 50 of which sell fresh products in the market. Others surround the market on different days. On Sundays, the book market is outside the building at C / Urgell.

Opening hours: Monday 08: 00-20: 30, Tuesday 08: 00-20: 30, Wednesday 08: 00-20: 30, Thursday 08: 00-20: 30, Friday 08: 00-20: 30, Saturday 08 : 00–20: 30, Sunday closed

Address: Carrer del Comte d’Urgell, 1.

The Mercat de Santa Caterina, easily visible from Plaza Nova, features a striking undulating roof designed by Catalan architect Enrique Miralles, representing the colors of fruits and vegetables that embody the modernist tradition of Barcelona. Less chaotic than La Boqueria, it is still popular with tourists and locals alike, creating a vibrant and lively atmosphere. The kiosks sell a fine assortment of fresh produce including meat, fish, cheese, fruits and vegetables.

Opening hours: Monday 07:30 – 15:30, Tuesday 07:30 – 20:30, Wednesday 07:30 – 15:30, Thursday 07:30 – 20:30, Friday 07:30 – 20:30, Saturday closed , Sunday closed.

Address: Av. de Francesc Cambó, 16

One of the attractions of Barcelona is the Encants Flea Market. Els Encants Vells is officially called the Mercat Fira de Bellcaire. Since 2014, the Encants Vells has been located in Bosquet dels Encants Vells, south of Plaça de les Glòries, between Carrer Castillejos and Avinguda Meridiana, in the Fort Pienc (Eixample) area.

Opening hours and weekends

Typically, shops in Barcelona open from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm. Stores are closed on Christmas or New Year. The shops in Barcelona are also usually closed on 11 September for National Day of Catalonia. Some small shops have a siesta from 14:00 to 17:00.

Unfortunately, most shops in Barcelona are closed on Sundays. This includes almost all supermarkets and most retail stores.

For supermarkets, the only chain open on Sunday is OpenCor / SuperCor, but prices are usually 10% more expensive. They are open until late at night, usually until 1:00 or 2:00.

Fira de Barcelona

Fira de Barcelona is Barcelona’s trade fair institution. Every year, it organises numerous trade shows and congresses.

Each year it organises and attracts events that are international leaders in their specialities (food, technology, health, fashion, the car industry, industrial production, etc.). It also innovates in order to expand its fairs and create events to meet the new social and business demands and it helps companies to enter new markets by co-organising fairs in different countries.

Photos: Alex Monroe