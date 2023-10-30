In Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain), ​​you can see Gaudí’s best works at Casa Mila and Casa Batlló, visit the Picasso Museum, have fun with the kids on the Golondrinas pleasure boats and Barcelona Zoo, or discover the wonders of the National Art Museum of Catalonia. You can do all this and much, much more for free or at a reduced price with the Barcelona City Card.

With just one card, you can travel for free on the metro, buses, Barcelona Railways (FGC), trams and even the train and metro to the airport. You will save time and money as you can also enjoy free admission or discounts at Barcelona’s most important museums and many of Barcelona’s attractions and other services.

And for the little ones between the ages of 4 and 12, there is the Barcelona Card Kids, which gives you all the benefits of the Barcelona Card for the same price as the pass.

What does the card include?

Free skip-the-line entry to museums including the Picasso Museum, National Art Museum of Catalonia, Joan Miró Foundation, Antony Tapies Foundation, museums affiliated to the Museu d’Història de Barcelona, ​​Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona, ​​Center for Contemporary Culture Barcelona, ​​the Egyptian Museum of Barcelona and many others.

Free travel on public transport: Barcelona metro and city buses (night buses not included) belonging to the Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona-TMB and the Catalan Railway (Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya-FGC), city and suburban trains, trams, Barcelona airport metro and the Renfe train and commuter trains in zone 1.

A travel guide in 6 languages ​​(English, Catalan, Spanish, French, German and Italian) that includes information on free deals and discounts with their location on a city map.

Barcelona metro network map.

Barcelona Shopping Card: Exclusive benefits in over 80 stores.

Price from 40.41 euros. Available at all tourist offices and metro station ticket offices.

