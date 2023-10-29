Main theaters and concert halls in Barcelona

Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain) has a long tradition as the seat of institutions dedicated to the performing arts, such as the Gran Teatre del Liceu or the Palau de la Música, two institutions of an associative nature, created by citizens.

Recently, large centers of artistic creation have also actively developed, such as the Mercat de les Flors, as well as the National Theater of Catalonia and the Auditori.

The city hosts the Filmoteca de Catalunya exhibition, where there are screenings of classic, experimental films or novelties that have no place on billboards.

TOP 3

Palace of Catalan Music

National Theater of Catalonia

Teatre Principal

