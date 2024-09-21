Costa de Barcelona (cat. Costa de Barcelona) is the coast of Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain), that covers its municipality and San Adria del Besos. Its limits stretch from the mouth of the Besos River to Llobregat. It is bounded in the north of the Costa del Maresme and in the south of the Costa del Garraf.

It is one of the most popular parts of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

It is an entirely urban coastline, consisting of two different parts: from Besos to Barceloneta, with beaches for public activities and with all kinds of services, and from Barceloneta to Llobregat, occupied by the facilities of the port of Barcelona.

Believe it or not, until 1992 there were no beaches in Barcelona! And they appeared only thanks to the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, when the city authorities decided to give Barcelona a worthy appearance of an international “Beach city”. Today, there are nine beaches and one water center within the city.

San Sebastian Beach – located near the famous sail-shaped hotel W. It is considered the cleanest beach in Barcelona, ​​despite the large number of visitors. The beach is just over a kilometer long (the longest in the city). The services include sun loungers and umbrellas, a first aid point, a well-equipped sports and children’s playground and even its own beach library. The nearest metro station is Barceloneta (line L4). You can get there by buses 17, 39 and 64 (stop – Pg Joan de Borbó-Pl del Mar).

Barceloneta Beach is one of the very first beaches in the city. It is also considered to be the most famous and most popular. However, despite the huge number of beach tourists, the beach is constantly kept clean (it is marked with the Blue Flag). Barceloneta is popular with young people for its many sports fields for football, beach volleyball, tennis and outdoor equipment. The nearest metro station is Barceloneta, then walk for about 10 minutes. Buses 45 and 59 stop by the beach (Platja de la Barceloneta stop). From La Rambla, the city’s most famous tourist street, you can walk to Barceloneta Beach in 20-30 minutes along the wide promenade, which also serves as an ideal place for jogging and cycling.

Sant Miquel beach is a neighbor of Barceloneta beach. It owes its name to the church of San Miguel del Port (Església de Sant Miquel del Port). It is a small beach, only 400 meters long, blending in between Piazza Del Mar and l’Almirall Aixada street. Like other beaches, there are all conditions for beach and outdoor activities. The nearest metro station is Barceloneta. Buses 17, 39 and 64 to the Pg Joan de Borbó-Pl del Mar stop or 45, 59 to the Almirall Cervera stop.

Somorrostro Beach is the most recognizable in the city thanks to the sculpture “The Fish” (“Peix”) located here, the work of Frank Gehry, the symbol of the 1992 Olympics, and today – one of the many symbols of the city. There are many clubs and restaurants on the waterfront (Shôko, Opium Mar, Sotavento, CDLC). The nearest metro station is Ciutadella / Vila Olímpica. You can get there dy bus 36, 45, 59, 71 to the Pg. Marítim-Trelawny or bus 71 to the Pg. Marítim-Hospital del Mar, by tram T4 to the Ciutadella-Vila Olímpica stop.

Nova Icària beach is located near the city center, just behind the Olympic Port of Barcelona. The length of the beach is 400 meters, there is a playground, several volleyball fields, tennis tables, kayak rentals and equipment for diving and surfing. This beach is famous for its huge variety of bars and restaurants, popular with Barcelona gourmets. The nearest metro station is Ciutadella / Vila Olímpica, line L4. By buses 36, 41, 92 to the Av. Icària-Àlaba, by bus 71 – to the Àlaba-Bogatell stop.

Bogatell beach is one of the most modern beaches in Barcelona, the range of services provided here is as diverse as possible. In terms of safety and recreation, this is one of the best beaches in the city. There are safes for storing valuables, public telephones, an information board showing the time, air and water temperatures. On the beach you can also find infrastructure for outdoor activities. The nearest metro station is Poblenou. By bus 26 and 36 to the Taulat-Ciutat de Granada stop, by bus 6 to the Roc Boronat-Doctor Trueta stop.

Mar Bella beach is located in the eastern part of the Barcelona coast and has a length of 500 meters. This is a nudist beach popular with 40+ beach lovers and gays. There are not many noisy bars and restaurants, but it has its own yacht base – Base Nautica. The nearest metro station is Poblenou. Take bus 26 to stop Pg. Taulat-Bac de Roda, or by buses 36, 71, 141 to the Llull-Bilbao stop.

Nova Mar Bella Beach is a quiet beach with golden sand, popular with young people in Sant Martí and the surrounding suburbs. There are fewer sports facilities on Nova Mar Bella than on previous beaches. The nearest metro station is Selva de Mar. By bus 26 – stop Pg. Taulat-Provençals or by buses 36, 141 – stop Llull-Selva de Mar.

Llevant Beach is the farthest sandy beach in Barcelona. Its length is 380 meters, it was opened in 2006. Despite the remoteness from the city center, the beach also has all offers for active recreation (volleyball court, ping-pong tables, rental of equipment for water sports). The nearest metro station is Selva de Mar, the T4 tram stop is El Maresme. By bus 26 – to the stop Pg. Taulat-Provençals, by buses 36 and 141 – to the Llull – Diagonal Mar stop.

Aquatic Center – Zona de baños del Fórum. The main difference between this place and the rest of Barcelona’s beaches is that there is no sand, and you can only get into the water using a special staircase. Suitable for people with disabilities. The nearest metro station is El Maresme / Fòrum. Tram stop T4 – Fòrum. Take bus 36, 141 to the Metro Maresme / Fòrum stop.

See more in Barcelona

See here best sea and ocean resorts of France and Spain

See here Catalonia travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide