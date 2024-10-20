Logroño is a city and municipality located in the north of Spain, capital of the autonomous community of La Rioja. With 152,485 inhabitants, it is also its most populous town in the community, concentrating almost half of the total, as well as its economic, cultural and service center.

Being crossed in its northern part by the river Ebro, Logroño has historically been a place of passage and crossroads, such as the Camino de Santiago, and borders, disputed between the ancient Hispanic kingdoms of the Iberian Peninsula during the Middle Ages.

In the last century, the city has experienced a slow but significant demographic growth with respect to nearby towns, caused mainly by migratory movements from other regions of the province.

In 1997 it was the first Commercial City in Spain, as well as the first Spanish Gastronomic Capital in 2012 and also the European City of Sports in 2014.

Tourism and main attractions

Religious architecture

The Co-cathedral of Santa María de la Redonda belongs to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calahorra y La Calzada-Logroño. It was declared Bien de Interés Cultural in 1931.

The church has two elaborately decorated towers, each containing a set of bells. The sidewall of the church has a clock split into three faces : one each for the hour, minute and second. The entrance to the church is protected by high iron gates and netting to prevent people or birds entering. The towers are similarly netted but the famous storks which inhabit Logroño can still nest on the highest ledges.

The Church of San Bartolomé is the oldest church of Logroño. Its construction dates back to the 12th century, so partly preserves Romanesque style in the head and in the initial part of the tower, and continues during the 13th century, with the Gothic style development, building the magnificent arched cover, which contains some Romanesque sculptures that tell the life of the saint and other Bible passages. The Church of San Bartholomé is located in the Landmark No. 9 in the Camino de Santiago. It is located 612 km from Santiago de Compostela. It was declared Bien de Interés Cultural in 1866.

The Church of Santiago el Real. It has been filed as an Asset of Cultural Interest in the Monument category since May 28, 1981. Built in the 16th century on a medieval temple, it belongs to the style called Reyes Católicos. In the 17th century it acquired its current appearance, with the addition of a Baroque façade topped with an enormous figure of Santiago Matamoros.

Imperial Church of Santa María de Palacio. Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the Monument category on September 27, 1943. Its pyramidal “Gothic needle” from the 13th century stands out. It underwent numerous reforms in the following centuries.

Convent of Mercy. Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the Monument category on March 16, 1983. It is currently the seat of the Parliament of La Rioja.

Civil architecture

The fortification of Revellín are the remains of the fortifications of the city of Logroño, whose west-facing gate is preserved. The most important part of the fortification process took place between 1498 and 1540, reinforcing the old middle age wall.

After the revolt of the Comuneros, the troops of Francis I of France led by general Asparrot sieged the city on May 25, 1521. The captain Vélez de Guevara was responsible of its defense. But the construction of the wall and the gate which are visible today started in 1522, one year after the siege.

After the second half of the 16th century, its role in the city defense started to decline, which resulted in a noticeable deterioration of the walls. Private buildings were built against its walls, which did not prevent its conservation to our days.

Bridges

Stone Bridge is also called San Juan de Ortega Bridge, in reference to the one believed to be the builder of the original bridge.

Iron Bridge, inaugurated in 1882, has a length of 330 meters

inaugurated in 1882, has a length of 330 meters Sagasta Bridge, better known as the Fourth Bridge, opened in 2003, is 161 meters long and is the work of engineer Javier Manterola Armisén. It was dedicated to Práxedes Mariano Mateo Sagasta y Escolar on the centenary of his death.

Other:

Post office building is Neo-baroque architecture building

Práxedes Mateo Sagasta Secondary School

The Theatre of Bretón de los Herreros is a nineteenth-century theatre. The theatre has had its present name since 1902 when it was renamed in honour of Manuel Bretón de los Herreros. It was declared Bien de Interés Cultural in 1983.

San Blas Market is a work of the architect Fermín Álamo Ferrer in 1930.

Palace of the Espolón was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the category of Historic Site since January 7, 1977. It was a set of three mansions, one of which was demolished.

Breton Theater of the Blacksmiths was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the category of Monument on August 25, 1983. Inaugurated on September 19, 1880, it has undergone several renovations.

Espartero Palace was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the Monument category on March 1, 1962. An 18th-century baroque palace occupied by the general in his retirement in Logroño. In 1971 it became the Provincial Museum, currently the Museum of La Rioja.

Provincial Historical Archive of La Rioja was declared a Site of Cultural Interest in the Archive category on September 27, 1994.

Palace of the Marquis of Monesterio was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in the Monument category since July 1, 1982.

Palace of the Marquises of Legarda is located near the Revellín on Calle Barriocepo. It currently houses the official school of architects of La Rioja.

Mantible Roman Bridge in the El Cortijo was built in Roman times. It was declared a Site of Cultural Interest in the Monument category on January 25, 1983.

Museums

Museum of La Rioja is located in the palace house where General Baldomero Espartero lived until his death in 1879.

House of Sciences was inaugurated on April 22, 1999 and is located in the building of the old Municipal Slaughterhouse.

Würth La Rioja Museum of contemporary art inaugurated on September 7, 2007 in the El Sequero Industrial Estate in the municipality of Agoncillo.

La Merced exhibition hall is located in the former palace of General Espartero’s adjutant, the Marquis of Covarrubias.

Amos Salvador Room is located in the heart of Logroño, in one of the buildings that formed the old tobacco factory, where temporary exhibitions of contemporary art are usually held.

City Council of Logroño with its own showroom

Walls and Cubo del Revellin with an exhibition hall that tells about the history of the defense of the city and its evolution. In addition, it serves as a center for the interpretation of archaeological finds in the area.

Dance House is located in the old town, in a calao (traditional underground cellar). It was opened in January 2003. Cultural events are held here. There is a small but very interesting museum with costumes from the world’s great dancers.

The Rioja Cultural Center is dedicated to the theme of wine. It is located in the House of the Virgin or Yangüas Palace.

The Lagares Space is a collection of vintage wine presses in cellars near the Rioja Cultural Center.

Rioja wines

Rioja is a wine region in Spain, with denominación de origen calificada (Rioja DOCa, “Qualified Designation of Origin,” the highest category in Spanish wine regulation). Rioja wine is made from grapes grown in the autonomous communities of La Rioja and Navarre, and the province of Álava (Basque community).

Rioja is further subdivided into three zones: Rioja Alta, Rioja Oriental and Rioja Alavesa.

Best restaurants

There are nine Michelin list restaurants in the city:

Ikaro, Avenida de Portugal 3, 55 – 75 EUR • Creative Cuisine (one star)

Kiro Sushi, María Teresa Gil de Gárate 24, 110 EUR • Japanese Cuisine

Tastavin, San Juan 25, 30 – 40 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

Tondeluna, Muro de la Mata 9, 30 – 50 EUR • Modern Cuisine

Umm No Solo Tapas, San Juán 1, Traditional Cuisine

Ajonegro, Hermanos Moroy 1, 45 – 55 EUR • Fusion

La Cocina de Ramón, Portales 30, 30 – 45 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

Txebiko Cachetero, Laurel 3, 40 – 50 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

Juan Carlos Ferrando, María Teresa Gil de Gárate 7, 50 – 70 EUR • Contemporary Cuisine

Transport and how to get to?

Logroño–Agoncillo Airport (IATA: RJL, ICAO: LERJ) is the airport serving Logroño in the autonomous community of La Rioja. However, as of 2021, there are no longer any scheduled services at the airport after Iberia Regional terminated the sole route to Madrid.

Regional services are offered to Zaragoza and Valladolid, with intermediate stops such as Calahorra, Haro, Alfaro, Tudela, Castejón, Miranda de Ebro, Burgos, etc. There are also services from Grandes Líneas to Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Salamanca, Asturias and Galicia, among others.

Distance by car from Logroño to the main cities of Spain

From Madrid 3 hr 42 min (335 km) via A-2 and N-111

3 hr 42 min (335 km) via A-2 and N-111 From Pamplona 56 min (85.3 km) via Autovía Camino de Santiago/A-12

56 min (85.3 km) via Autovía Camino de Santiago/A-12 From Santiago de Compostela 5 hr 54 min (616 km) via A-6 and A-231

5 hr 54 min (616 km) via A-6 and A-231 From Oviedo 4 hr 2 min (424 km) via A-231

4 hr 2 min (424 km) via A-231 From Santander 2 hr 25 min (234 km) via A-8 and AP-68

2 hr 25 min (234 km) via A-8 and AP-68 From Vitoria-Gasteiz 1 hr 6 min (94.1 km) via AP-68

1 hr 6 min (94.1 km) via AP-68 From Zaragoza 1 hr 40 min (170 km) via AP-68

1 hr 40 min (170 km) via AP-68 From Barcelona 4 hr 29 min (472 km) via AP-2 and AP-68

4 hr 29 min (472 km) via AP-2 and AP-68 From Valladolid 2 hr 38 min (256 km) via A-62

2 hr 38 min (256 km) via A-62 From Toledo 4 hr 6 min (397 km) via A-2

4 hr 6 min (397 km) via A-2 From Valencia 4 hr 31 min (479 km) via A-23 and AP-68

4 hr 31 min (479 km) via A-23 and AP-68 From Mérida 5 hr 54 min (646 km) via A-66 and A-62

5 hr 54 min (646 km) via A-66 and A-62 From Murcia 6 hr 36 min (701 km) via A-3

6 hr 36 min (701 km) via A-3 From Seville 7 hr 42 min (838 km) via A-66 and A-62

Main information

Area: 79 km²

Coordinates: 42°28′12″N 2°26′44″W

Population: 150 808

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

