Atlantic resorts of France

France is an incredibly beautiful country that has always attracted travelers with its eventful history, stunning culture and unique architecture and art monuments. But an important attraction factor for tourists is the amazing French resorts on the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. They are ideal for families with children, honeymooners, just a relaxing break or active pastime, combined with informative excursions to interesting French sights or balneotherapy.

France owns more than three thousand kilometers of coast, both on the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. It is worth saying that cool water characterizes the French Atlantic resorts,and even during the summer season, this cool water does not warm up more than twenty to twenty-two degrees. However, it is incredibly clean and perfect for various health treatments.

The French Atlantic coast swimming season lasts three months only: June, July and August. The French Atlantic beaches are wide with white and pleasant sand. The constant tides are the actual problem for the Atlantic coast of France where water can recede from the coastal strip by almost a kilometer. This is very characteristic of the Brittany and Normandy French regions.

Vacationers must take water baths only at high tide. As in the French Cote d’Azur resorts, located on the Mediterranean Sea, the French Atlantic resorts infrastructure is well developed, and tourists have not only wonderful beaches but also a lot of entertainment at their disposal: casinos, golf clubs, discos, night clubs, and ample opportunities for medical procedures.

Thalassotherapy is remarkably developed here and works miracles of healing from various diseases, and this is understandable because France is the birthplace of thalassotherapy. The country has dozens of excellent centers for rheumatism treatment and spine problems, as well as places for post-traumatic rehabilitation.

Main resorts (from north to south, 25 objects) with TOP 5:

Le Croisic and its architectural heritage

Le Pouliguen and its coves on the rocky coast

La Baule-Escoublac and its urban heritage (TOP 5)

Pornichet and its villas on the seaside

Saint-Nazaire – capital of shipbuilding

Pornic and its castle

Noirmoutier-en-l’Île and the most expensive potatoes in the world

Saint-Jean-de-Monts and its famous beach of eight kilometers

Saint-Gilles-Croix-de-Vie and its fishing traditions

Bretignolles-sur-Mer and its famous Protest Vendée Pro WQS 4 stage for professional surfers of the world championship

Les Sables-d’Olonne and its attractions (TOP 5)

La Rochelle – fortified city

Jard-sur-Mer and its famous Conchette mill

Châtelaillon-Plage and its beaches

Fouras and its fortifications

Le Château-d’Oléron and its colors

Ronce-les-Bains and its beaches in the pine forests

Saint-Palais-sur-Mer and its rock formations

Royan and its festivals (TOP 5)

Soulac-sur-Mer and its UNESCO Notre-Dame basilica

Arcachon – the city of the four seasons (TOP 5)

Vieux-Boucau-les-Bains and its resorts in pine forests

Biarritz – King of beaches and beaches for kings (TOP 5)

Saint-Jean-de-Luz and its rich royal history

Ciboure – an Atlantic Ocean resort and Maurice Ravel’s birthplace

