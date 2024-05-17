Châtelaillon-Plage is a commune in the Charente-Maritime department in southwestern France (Nouvelle-Aquitaine).

It’s a popular stop on the Atlantic resorts of France.

Today this Atlantic resort combines the retro charm of a « Belle Epoque » and a XXI century modernity.

It is located between the city of Rochefort and the city of La Rochelle.

From the history prior to the nineteenth century, there are still a few agricultural and oyster buildings (village of Boucholeurs). It was only at the end of the nineteenth century, with the appearance of the railway, that the seaside resort was made to accommodate the first lovers of sea bathing; more than 1,500 villas had been built by the beginning of the twentieth century.

Tourism and leisure

Beauséjour was built at the end of the nineteenth century during the installation of the Châtelaillon-Plage station and its development as a seaside resort. Its first vocation was the hotel industry. At the beginning of the twentieth century, it became a summer camp and then housed the Châtelaillon-Plage nursery school before being completely renovated in 2007. This magnificent mansion is today a cultural space and a place of leisure for the people of Châtelaillonnais.

A first “Tournesol” swimming pool, resulting from a national construction program, was created in 1975 in Châtelaillon-Plage. The Aquatic Center succeeded him and opened its doors in June 1991. Two indoor pools, two Jacuzzis, two outdoor pools, two giant slides constitute it.

Casino was built in 1893 when Châtelaillon turned into a sought-after seaside resort. After damage caused by World War II, the entrance was rebuilt, a cinema was installed as well as an open-air performance hall. Destroyed during the second half of the twentieth century, it was rebuilt identically. It is still the central place for Châtelaillonnaise evenings with its restaurant, nightclub (La Licorne) and games room.

The resort is crossed by the EuroVelo 1 cycle route (also known in its French part as the “Vélodyssée”) which connects Norway to Portugal. The city became part of the La Tour de France 2020 competition.

Beaches

Total length of the beach is 3 km. Officially divided into three beaches, the locals speak of each of them separately or name it Big Beach (it is the largest beach in the area between La Rochelle and Rochfort). The north beach is located at the entrance of the sea boulevard. The main beach faces the casino, in the centre of the 3 km stretch. The south beach is located near the marina and the best place for water sports (kitesurf, canoeing, kite and yachting). All three beaches are sandy and suitable for kids.

Shopping

Shopping is not priority on the tourist program.

Restaurants

Best restaurants are located on the waterfront. There is one Michelin list restaurant in the city: Les Flots 52 boulevard de la Mer, 31 – 58 EUR • Modern Cuisine (no stars)

Transport and how to get to?

The town is served by TER Nouvelle-Aquitaine to La Rochelle, Rochefort and Saintes, but also by Corail Intercités to Nantes or Bordeaux. The service is also improved in the summer season, in order to guarantee optimal access to the station for holidaymakers arriving by TGV at La Rochelle-Ville station.

Shortest distance by car:

From Paris (tolls): 4 hr 52 min (483 km) via A10

From Rochefort: 25 min (24.6 km) via D137

From Le Château-d’Oléron: 54 min (56.5 km) via D137

From Niort: 1 h 1 min (73.6 km) via N11

From Saintes: 46 min (63.2 km) via A837

Main information

Area: 6.6 sq. km

Population: 5 900

Languages: French

Currency: euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

GPS coordinates: 46°04′27″N 1°05′12″W

