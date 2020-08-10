Cannes known worldwide for its film and yachting festivals

Cannes (Fr. Cannes) is a French commune in the Cannes Pays de Lérins agglomeration community located in the Alpes department – Maritimes, in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region. Part of French Riviera.

Ligurian fishing village during Antiquity, linked to the legends of Saint-Honorat and the man in the iron mask on the Lérins islands, a health resort and seaside resort on the Côte d’Azur in the nineteenth century, the city takes off with the construction of holiday residences by English and Russian aristocrats then, from the beginning of the twentieth century, luxury hotels for wealthy tourists, constituting its architectural heritage.

Equipped with a cutting-edge industry, a small business airport, several ports and a convention centre, anchored in the Bay of Cannes, bordered by the Massif de l’Esterel to the west, the Gulf Juan to the east and the Mediterranean Sea, Cannes is today known worldwide for its film and yachting festivals and for its Croisette lined with a few palaces.

Tourism and main attractions

Located on the Côte d’Azur with a mild climate, classified as a health resort since 20 February 1915, endowed with infrastructures ensuring easy access and maker of international conferences and festivals, the town has 100 hotels on its territory, totalling 6,000 rooms, 32 of which were classified as four stars or more, including renowned hotels such as the Martinez, the Carlton, the Majestic, the Grand Hotel, the JW Marriott and the Radisson blu 1835 Hotel & Thalasso. The town also has three casinos, the “3.14” managed by the Partouche group and the “Croisette” and “Les Princes” managed by the Lucien Barrière group. A three-star campsite also has more than 220 places.

16 sites and buildings are protected as historical monuments, including villas such as the Villa Domergue listed on 19 September 1990 and the Villa Romée listed on 25 March 1994. The Carlton Hotel was listed on 10 October 1984. Among other listed attractions: Allées de la Liberté, Convention battery, Suquet tower, fortified monastery of Île Saint- Honorat, royal fort of Île Sainte-Marguerite was classified on 27 July 1927.

Many villas built in the nineteenth century have been listed as seaside heritage and included in the general inventory of cultural heritage. They were surrounded by botanical gardens which still exist and which bear witness to the acclimatization movement initiated around 1850, particularly on the Côte d’Azur: Villa Bagatelle, Villa Excelsior, Villa Soligny, Villa La Cava, Villa Rothschild (listed on July 22 1991), Villa Hollandia, Villa Fiorentina, Villa Éléonore-Louise, Château Sainte Anne or Château de la Croix des Gardes. Certain botanical parks of famous villas have disappeared.

Number of public and leisure facilities, passenger hotels, residential buildings, services and shops built by architects Charles Baron, Hans Barreth, Emmanuel Bellini, Louis Cauvin, César Cavallin, Charles Dalmas, Barry Dierks, Eugène Lizero, Thomas Smith, Laurent Vianay, etc. are also listed under the seaside heritage of Cannes and registered in the general inventory of cultural heritage.

The City Hall wants to inscribe significant elements of the city of Cannes as a UNESCO world heritage:

La Croisette, built in the 1850s on the old coastal path, its classification as a picturesque site was ratified in 1945. Its international dimension comes from the Cannes festival since 1946. Its architectural heritage is very rich with the three hotels buildings

Île Sainte-Marguerite, naturally historic, with a 140-hectare national forest classified as a biological reserve since 2002 and its pond of Bateguier, a first-rate ornithological reserve, a multitude of birds stopping there each year and its Fort Royal , listed as a historical monument since 1927, famous for its prisoner the Man in the Iron Mask.

Île Saint-Honorat, with its Lérins abbey founded in 410, its fortified monastery listed as historical monuments in 1840 by Prosper Mérimée; and recently its agriculture carried out by the monks: olive oil and wine.

Religious building

Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Voyage Church, Buttura Street

Sacré-Cœur-du-Prado Church, rue du Prado

Church of Christ the King, boulevard Carnot, built around 1930

Saint-Joseph Church, Marius Monti Street

Notre-Dame-de-l’Espérance church and the Sainte-Anne chapel, a former castle chapel and current exhibition room for musical instruments from around the world at the Musée de la Castre in Le Suquet, have been classified together under Historical Monuments 214, rue de la Castre, blessed in 1645

Notre-Dame-des-Pins Church, Boulevard Alexandre III

Sainte-Marguerite Church, rue Barthélémy

Saint-Jean-Bosco Church, rue Honoré de Balzac

Saint-Georges Church, avenue du Roi Albert I

Saint-Roch Church, rue Saint-Dizier

Bellini Chapel, avenue de Vallauris

Chapel of the Stanislas Institute, boulevard Guynemer

Chapel of Mercy or Chapel of the Black Penitents, rue de la Miséricorde, listed as Historical Monument

Saint-Cassien Chapel, Butte de Saint-Cassien

Beaches

All the major hotels along La Croisette have their own private beaches (like the Carlton, the Martinez, or the Marriott). Among the best public beaches are Plage de la Bocca, Plage du Midi, Palm Beach. All beaches are sandy and good for kids.

Cuisine and restaurants

Among main dishes are:

Ratatouille is a vegetable stew that locals love. It is made up of tomatoes, courgettes, peppers, aubergines, onions, and herbs. The stew is served with bread, pasta, or rice.

Bouillabaisse is a fish stew that comes from Marseille but has a hold on Cannes and the whole French Riviera. Originally, boney rockfish is cooked in a broth made of spices, herbs, onions, and tomatoes.

Pissaladiere is found in most bakeries in Cannes. A dough is topped with herbs, onions, garlic, sugar, salt, tomatoes, olives, and anchovies. It is perfect for buffets, picnics.

Socca is a pancake made with chickpeas and olives. First, the chickpeas are converted to flour then a flat dough is made before being baked. Herbs and spices are added to the pancake.

There are 11 Michelin stars restaurants in Cannes:

La Table du Château, 10 avenue Font-de-Veyre, Cannes, 45 – 95 EUR • Modern Cuisine

Table 22 par Noël Mantel, 22 rue St-Antoine, Cannes, 39 – 90 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

Da Bouttau – Auberge Provençale, 10 rue Saint-Antoine, Cannes, 24 – 86 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

Le Relais des Semailles, 9 rue Saint-Antoine, Cannes, 35 – 82 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

La Toque d’Or, 11 rue Louis-Blanc, Cannes, 30 – 75 EUR • Creative

Le Park 45, 45 boulevard de la Croisette, Cannes, 65 – 125 EUR • Modern Cuisine

L’Affable, 5 rue La Fontaine, Cannes, 29 – 97 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

La Table du Chef, 5 rue Jean-Daumas, Cannes, 25 – 33 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

Au Pot de Vin, 20 rue Commandant-Vidal, Cannes, 38 – 50 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

L’Eponyme, 4 rue de Bône, Cannes, 36 – 60 EUR • Modern Cuisine, Mediterranean Cuisine

La Palme d’Or, 73 boulevard de la Croisette, Cannes, 90 – 286 EUR • Creative Cuisine

Shopping

The main target for shopping is La Croisette. With the many five-star hotels, this street is the signature of Cannes, and is also the location of the haute couture shops and the deluxe clothing shops. Most famous brands including Dior, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and many more are available.

Next to the Croisette the street of Antibes is more diversified, there are fashion boutiques, interior design shops, and tea salons.

Between the Croisette and the street of Antibes, there is the “Carré d’Or” with jewellery shops and chic bars. Not far, the street of Etats Unis is also a deluxe place. More convivial, the street Meynadier, a pedestrian street which is an extension to Le Suquet neighborhood.

Among the best food markets are Marché Forville, Marché de La Bocca, Marché Gambetta.

Nocturnes du Quai Saint-Pierre is a night market that takes place every Thursday during July and August. There are about 50 stalls each week selling art objects, antiques, paintings and home-made stuff.

Transport and how to get to?

In the far west of the territory is Cannes – Mandelieu airport, reserved for tourist charters and business aviation. The Suquet heliport completes it, installed at the end of the Vieux-Port jetty.

The town is located less than 20 km from international Nice-Côte d’Azur airport.

Along the coast, the Marseille – Vintimille line serves Cannes station located in the city centre, connected to the TGV, Téoz, Lunéa and TER Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur network. It is joined at Cannes-La-Bocca station by the Cannes-la Bocca – Grasse line served by the TER only.

In the Old Port, managed by the Nice-Côte d’Azur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, there is a ferry terminal with regular connections to the Lérins Islands and Saint-Tropez and, in summer, stopovers from cruise ships. In 2009, the Old Port welcomed nearly 289,000 cruise passengers and 333,500 coastal shuttle passengers. It is completed by the marinas of Béal, Canto and Mouré Rouge.

In association with its neighbours, the town has the Palm Bus public transport network, most of whose vehicles reach the bus station near the port.

In the past, the Super-Cannes funicular provided quick access to the California district until 1966.

Distances by car:

Paris (tolls) – 8 h 30 min (907 km), via A6 and A7

Nice (tolls) – 44 min (33.1 km), via A8

Marseille (tolls) – 1 h 57 min (174 km), via A8

Toulouse (tolls) – 5 h 18 min (536 km), via A61, A9 and A8

Main information

Area: 19.6 sq. km

Population: 74 000

Languages: French

Currency: euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

Coordinates: 43°33′05″N 7°00′46″E