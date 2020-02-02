PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 3nd Febuary – Sunday, 9th Febuary, 2020

OPERA

v Saturday, 8th February at 20.30h & Sunday, 9th February at 18h at the Cultural and Congress Centre, Sant Julià de Lòria. (General ticket: 32€. For the holders of the Carnet Jove & Targeta Magna and for minors under 18 and friends of the Andorra Lírica Association: 27€)

Gaetano Donizetti’s Don Pasquale (A comic opera in 3 acts.

Duration: 1.30h with one intermission) The Story: The witty tale of a rich old man whose supposed young wife runs rings around him – with her own ulterior romantic purpose in mind – has long delighted and surprised audiences, not least as presented with the sparkle of its music and the virtuoso skill of its performers. Don Pasquale, demands that his nephew, Ernest, leave his girlfriend, Norina, an impoverished young widow and marries a wealthy girl whom he has found for him. Ernest, lost in love with Norina, refuses. Don Pasquale, ready to give the boy a warning, decides to disinherit him and announces to him that he will be the one who will marry with the sister of his friend Malatesta, a beautiful and innocent young person whom he will soon

meet.

Cast:

Don Pasquale – bass: Ferruccio Finetti

Norina – soprano: Jonaina Salvador

Dottor Malatesta – baritone: Jorge Tello

Ernest – tenor: Carlo Giacchetta

Piano: Riccardo Serenelli

Andorra Opera Choir in collaboration with the Maria Molier

Institute Choir.

MUSIC

v Monday, 3rd Febuary at 21.30h at the Hotel Màgic, La Massana. (Free) Magic Mondays with Vibrand in Clau de Soul. Every Monday you have an appointment with the best live music. Start the week enjoying the ‘Magic Mondays’ and the best atmosphere! The band will play the songs you like most by artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars, among many others, and in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz.

v Thursday, 6th February at 20.30h at the Hotel Piolets Centre Soldeu. (Free) Vibrand Concert in Clau de Soul. Every Thursday you can enjoy live music and the best atmosphere in Soldeu! The band will play the songs you like most from artists such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Bruno Mars in an unusual way. Come and dance while we sing funk, soul, reggae, swing and jazz!

v Friday, 7th February at 21.30h at El Cabin, Arinsal. (Free). Vibrand concert in Clau de Soul. Start the weekend with the best live music and the best atmosphere! Come and dance to the rhythm of funk, soul,

reggae, swing, jazz and soul with us! The band will perform the songs you like most from Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars and many more.

v Saturday, 8th February at 20.30h at the Prat del Roure, EscaldesEngordany. (Free) Landscapes Cycle, music and art: The Valleys of Comapedrosa with the Andorran ONCA classical orchestra directed by Dani Espasa on harpsichord with photographs by the renowned Andorran photographer, Jaume Riba. The soundscapes of the

harpsichord by Bach and Gerhard. Programme: Antonio Vivaldi: Opening of “L’Olimpiade”, RV 725; Robert Gerhard: Concert for harpsichord, string and percussion; Johann Sebastian Bach: Concert for harpsichord in the major, BWV 1055; Henryk Górecki: Concerto for harpsichord and string, op. 40.

v Saturday, 8th February at 21h at the Hotel Parador Canaro, Canillo. (Free) Shuffle Express in concert. The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

v Sunday, 9th February at 19h at the Sport Hotel Village, Canillo Shuffle Express in concert. (Free) After a good skiing session, load your batteries with a pure blues concert! The band will entertain you with the best versions of traditional and contemporary artists such as BB King, Eric Clapton,. Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Joe Bonamassa, Jr.Watson and Little Walter, Elmore Jame, and with their original songs. Musicians: Pablo Villar (vocals and guitar); Virginia Yañez, (keyboard and vocals); Marc Milian (bass and double bass); Dante Falótico (percussion).

DANCE

v Friday 7th February at 20h at the Teatre de les Fontetes, La Massana. (Check this out as it is usually at the Sala de La Closeta. C.A.) Evening dance.

EXHIBITIONS

v Inauguration on Thursday, 6th February at 11h at the Tobacco Museum, Sant Julià de Lòria with speeches by Déborah Ribas, Jordi Obiols and Gemma Garcia Parés. Art and madness by Joan Obiols Vié Opening Hours: From Tuesday to Friday, from 9h – 19h (last visit at 18h) Saturdays from 10h – 20h. (last visit at 18.30h) Sundays from 10h – 14.30h (last visit at 13h.) Closed on Mondays.

v From Tuesday, 4th February to Wednesday, 4th March in the Edifici L’Estudi, Ordino. Photographic exhibition Amunt (Up) Amunt is a long-distance documentary photography project by Xavier Calvet Camats. Years in the execution and more alive than ever. Mass tourism seems to have no end.

v Thursday, 30th January to Thursday, 30th April at the Caldea, Escaldes-Engordany. No Animal Killer Here. The Caldea presents an exhibition of the new collection by artist Philippe Shangt. This international artist, who represented Andorra at the prestigious Venice Biennale 2019, reports animal abuse in thirty paintings and sculptures. After the success of the exhibition, Art is My Hope, premiered in Caldea in November 2018, the thermal spa now houses No Animal Killer Here, 20 works and 6 sculptures from the new collection of the artist, showing the struggle for animal causes. Pictures against fur trading, bull running, jungle abuse or a vegan version of the Last Supper are just a few of the pieces you can see in this show of Phillippe Shangti’s latest collection. Renowned for his transgressive works, Shangti denounces human immorality, vices, and calamities through art in order to awaken consciousness. In this new collection he makes special reference to the protection of animals and the fight against poaching, and states where, “The disappearance of certain

species is a real threat to our ecosystem. These traffickers are the new face of organized crime, and I am determined to contribute my grain of salt to try and combat it, using art as a weapon.” The works of this

French artist are characterized by the impassioned form he uses in his paintings which manage to make art a fight against taboo topics such as drugs, women’s conditions, alcoholism, prostitution and pollution.

His photographs are distinguished by the bright colours and the perculiarity of signing on each of the bodies of his models. Philippe Shangti is recognized worldwide for exhibiting his works in art galleries around Europe, the United States and Asia. The international press and the art world ranked his work among the ten

essentials of the edition.

CINEMA

v Monday 3rd – Thursday, 6th February at 20h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes–Engordany. JoJo Rabbit. Directed by Taika Waititi Starring: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson. The Story: A young boy in Hitler’s army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. (Received six Oscar nominations.)

v Tuesday, 4th February at 20h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes–Engordany. Le meilleur reste à venir (The best is yet to come in French). Directed by Alexandre de La Patellière, Matthieu Delaporte. Starring Fabrice Luchini, Patrick Bruel, Zineb Triki. Following a huge misunderstanding, two friends decide to tackle

everything to make up for lost time.

CHILDREN (All children’s activities are in Catalan unless otherwise stated).

v Saturday, 8th February at 18h at the Auditorium of the Ice Palace of Andorra, Canillo. (Admission: 5€. Children under 3, free. Tel 800 840 or www.palaudegel.ad) Children’s Theatre: The Princess in Texas In the country of Poble Sec it hasn’t rained for a long time, and to make it worse, a terrifying dragon drinks the little water that flows from the Dolça spring. Will Princess Maribel get the dragon out? Will the knight get it? Will the water finally reach the village? Get ready because two quirky street vendors will tell us this great legend. We will meet a very special princess, who with the help of a pile of funny characters, will show us that the important thing is not who you are but how you are v Saturday, 8th February at 10.30h at the Llar de jubilats, EscaldesEngordany. (10€. For children from 8 to 12 years. Pre-reservations to: Tel .: 802 255 or A / e: [email protected]) Kitchen Saturdays: Wrap with Crêpes Let your imagination fill pancakes with the most amazing, and 100% natural, flavours.

v Saturday, 8th February from 10h – 14h at Vallnord Pal-Arinsal station, sector Pal, La Massana. Piolet, the Piolet Snow Club Festival is back! Once again we will meet each other in Pal, for a super cool Saturday morning! As always there will be plenty of activities to ensure a great time! We propose that you can have coca breakfast with melted chocolate, do workshops, sports, listen to stories, dance with Andi, take pictures with Piolet and Violeta … Bring sunscreen and clothes that can get dirty, because the purpose is to have a grand

time. Do not forget your Piolet membership card to ride for free on the La Massana gondola, or, if you want to buy the special pass that will be available for the activities of the station, or stay for lunch at a special

price the Rústic restaurant. And if you have friends who are not members, they can come anyway. The games and workshops are for everyone!

GASTRONOMY

v Throughout February some 20 restaurants in the parish of La Massana offer special menus. Gastronomic Days: The Ovens of La Massana’s Winter Cuisine. (See attached menus in Catalan.)

OTHER

v Sunday, 9th February at Naturlandia altitude 2,000m, Sant Julià de Lòria. Bomosa-Naturlandia Canicròs Andorra. (Entry fees: Canicròs: 15€. Walking with dogs: 5€. Children’s Canicròs: free.) If you like to be active with your four-legged friends, come to the Canomosa Solidària Bomosa-Naturlandia, Andorra. Not only

great fun for your dogs but you’ll be raising money for charity too.

Programme:

Sunday 9th February

8h – 9h Delivery of bibs + veterinary control and material.

9.30h Briefing on the race in the booths (compulsory attendance)

10h Departure of the mass Canicròs Race

11h Departure of the Walk on Snow with Dogs

12h Children’s Canicròs

12.30h Distribution of prizes and drawing of the sponsors of the

race.

13h End of the event

