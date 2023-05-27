INTERNATIONAL BICYCLE DAY

Saturday 3 June 2023 10.30 AM Bike Lab Andorra · Andorra Bicycle Museum, Andorra la Vella

10.30 a.m. Popular cycling Circuits of 2 and 4 km, closed to traffic, accompanied by a very special band. 11 a.m. Guided tour An in-depth visit to the museum, led by Bici Lab Andorra guides.

12 pm “Gregaris” Theatrical show about the values of sport with the Soon Circus Company. Gregaris is neither epic nor heroic. Gregaris is a sweaty, honest, tender and funny show that delves into the more human side of sports to talk about friendship. A friendship between two men who, through acrobatics and humor, constantly move between collaboration and conflict while seeking the balance between gregarious and leader. Seesaw, Chinese pole and acrobatics in a 45-minute show for all audiences.

ACTIVITY WITHOUT RESERVATION

1 p.m. Chamber concert Begoña Márquez, Elizabeth Downes and Antoni Serra (flute), and Cesc Joval, Pere Gonzàlez de Alaiza and David Francome (saxophone) Accompanying pianist: Míriam Manubens. Institute of Music of Andorra la Vella.

3 p.m. Guided tour An in-depth visit to the museum, led by Bici Lab Andorra guides.

4:30 p.m. “The bicycle today, future perspectives” Cycle of reflection, with the participation of Cicland, BikeLogic and Bicicletas sin Fronteras

Three talks of 25 minutes each, in which we present three current projects developed with the bicycle as the central axis, to talk about the future prospects that this beautiful invention can bring to society in the context of crisis that is drawn for us in the horizon

We will have the participation of:

Romà Boule, promoter of Bicicletas sin Fronteras , a non-profit foundation that is implementing a bicycle network in rural areas of Senegal to promote schooling and social inclusion of vulnerable groups.

Jordi Molins, co-founding partner of the BikeLogicCooperative , which works to develop cycle logistics services with electric cargo bikes and trailers, capable of transporting up to 200 kg.

Javi Gonzàlez, manager of Cicland , will talk about Andorra’s shared electric bike system.

6 p.m. Guided tour An in-depth visit to the museum, led by Bici Lab Andorra guides.

10.30 a.m. Popular cycling Circuits of 2 and 4 km, closed to traffic, accompanied by a very special band. 11 a.m. Guided tour An in-depth visit to the museum, led by Bici Lab Andorra guides.

12 pm “Gregaris” Theatrical show about the values of sport with the Soon Circus Company. Gregaris is neither epic nor heroic. Gregaris is a sweaty, honest, tender and funny show that delves into the more human side of sports to talk about friendship. A friendship between two men who, through acrobatics and humor, constantly move between collaboration and conflict while seeking the balance between gregarious and leader. Seesaw, Chinese pole and acrobatics in a 45-minute show for all audiences.

ACTIVITY WITHOUT RESERVATION

1 p.m. Chamber concert Begoña Márquez, Elizabeth Downes and Antoni Serra (flute), and Cesc Joval, Pere Gonzàlez de Alaiza and David Francome (saxophone) Accompanying pianist: Míriam Manubens. Institute of Music of Andorra la Vella.

3 p.m. Guided tour An in-depth visit to the museum, led by Bici Lab Andorra guides.

4:30 p.m. “The bicycle today, future perspectives” Cycle of reflection, with the participation of Cicland, BikeLogic and Bicicletas sin Fronteras

Three talks of 25 minutes each, in which we present three current projects developed with the bicycle as the central axis, to talk about the future prospects that this beautiful invention can bring to society in the context of crisis that is drawn for us in the horizon

We will have the participation of:

Romà Boule, promoter of Bicicletas sin Fronteras , a non-profit foundation that is implementing a bicycle network in rural areas of Senegal to promote schooling and social inclusion of vulnerable groups.

Jordi Molins, co-founding partner of the BikeLogicCooperative , which works to develop cycle logistics services with electric cargo bikes and trailers, capable of transporting up to 200 kg.

Javi Gonzàlez, manager of Cicland , will talk about Andorra’s shared electric bike system.

6 p.m. Guided tour An in-depth visit to the museum, led by Bici Lab Andorra guides.

___

Culturally yours,

Clare.

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard