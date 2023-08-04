FESTA MAJOR OF ANDORRA LA VELLA 2023

From Saturday 5th to Monday 7th August Various places in the parish, Andorra la Vella

SATURDAY

8h – 14h and 16h – 21h: Riu Gran Valira. (Information and registration: http://fishermen.andorr[email protected]) 6th Open of salmonid fly fishing without fish death

9h – 20h: Skateparc del Parc de la Serradora – Santa Coloma Andorran Skateboarding Cup. 4th day of the Catalan League in street mode. Prize giving at 13h (under16) and at 18h (seniors)

11h – 23h Old Quarter. La Vall Market. Creative crafts, art and agri-food products

11h – 14h & 15h30 – 19h30 Central Park. Water Festival. Activities and water inflatables for children

12h. Plaça del Poble Sardanes with the Ciutat de Solsona Youth Cobla

12h30 Plaça de la Rotonda Medieval dances, from the Esbart dansaire d’Andorra la Vella.

12 – 14h30 and 16h – 20h30 Plaça antiga caserna de bombers (Old fire station square) Mach RC engine. Football with remote-controlled cars, for children over 10 years old. Freestyle until 18h and tournament from 18h – 20h30.

17h Plaça Príncep Benlloch Castellera exhibition with the Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls and the Castellers d’Andorra

18h30 Plaça del Poble Sardanes with the Ciutat de Solsona Youth Cobla

18h30 – 19h30 Central Park Foam party. Activity proposed by the Children’s Council

19h Plaça Príncep Benlloch – Av Meritxell – Plaça antiga caserna de bombers. Parade of popular culture. With the participation of the popular culture organizations of the parish. Popular dance workshop, and snack for all participants, with the Esbart dansaire

22h30 Plaça del Poble Kasumay, contemporary circus show with the Cia. Circo Los **See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cobla for more info about the fascinating, 11 piece, outdoor Cobla band that traditionally accompanies Sardana dancing and which was rescued from extinction by French Catalonia.

SUNDAY 8h – 14h and 16h – 21h: Riu Gran Valira. 6th Open of salmonid fly fishing without fish death.

10h – 14h Plaça Príncep Benlloch (Information and registration: escacsandorra.com) XLVII Chess Marathon

11h – 23h Old Quarter La Vall Market. Creative crafts, art and agri-food products.

11h – 14h and 15h30 – 19h30 Central Park. Water Festival Activities and water inflatables for children

12 – 14h30 pm and 16h – 20h30 Plaça antiga caserna de bombers Mach RC engine. Football with remote-controlled cars

12h Church of Sant Esteve Solemn Mass with the accompaniment of La Principal de la Bisbal

13h Plaza del Poble Contrapás Dance of Andorra la Vella and Ball of Giants.

16h30 Centre cultural La Llacuna (Registration at the Cultural Centre La Llacuna) 17th Sausage Championship.

16h30 Plaça del Poble. Afternoon dance of the Andorra la Vella Senior Citizens Association, with the Kool Age trio

18h Plaça del Poble Sardanes with the couplet La Principal de la Bisbal.

18h30 Central Parc Foam party. Activity proposed by the Children’s Council

22h Courtyard of the old Spanish school in Ciutat de Valls Open-air cinema “Llenos de Gracia”.

22h30 Plaça Guillemó La Bella Tour, circus and clown show.

22h Plaça Guillemó Big night dance with La Principal de la Bisbal + Ela Senyora (cover versions).

MONDAY 9h Central Parc (Registration: esport[email protected]) Outdoor yoga, free class with Valeria Berisso.

11h Central Park Beach Volleyball Courts Sandcastle competition.

12h Plaça del Poble Sardanes with the La Principal de la Bisbal couplet. [

16h – 20h30 Plaça antiga caserna de bombers Mach RC motor. Football with remote-controlled cars

17h – 19h Central Parc Children’s gymnasium

18h Plaça de la Rotonda, Move, techno fanfare

18h30 Plaça del Poble Sardanes with the La Principal de la Bisbal couplet

20h Plaça Príncep Benlloch Move, techno fanfare.

21h Prada Casadet car park (Tickets on sale at http://www.andorralavella.ad/ and www.melendioficial.com) The big concert of the Major Festival: Meendi Tour “Cerrando cicatrices”.

22h30 Plaça del Poble Humanus Cómicus, Franco-Argentine clown show with the Cia. Mundo Costrini

23h Plaça Guillemó The end of the party: Concert by Mariona Triquell and Edu, winner, first finalist and semi-finalist of the musical talent show Euròria.

CANILLO STAGE ARTS

From Tuesday August 1, 2023 to Tuesday August 8, 2023 Throughout the parish, Canillo

SATURDAY 5th

19h Tripula company Farrés brothers in the Perecaus building

20h. Eufória sacude company Parking urb. Els Refugis

21h30. On off Liquid Dance Company Plaça Prat del Riu

22h30 Eufória Sacude Company Parking urb. Els Refugis

SUNDAY

19h. Little fables Bitonio company, Plaça Prat del Riu

20h The Young Revolution Young Dance Company Platforma de Soldeu

21h.30 Les Singes Bitonio Company Plaça Prat del Riu

MONDAY

19h Arnau orobitg Poetic Corner Callissa del carrer perdut

20h Troianes Jocand Company Auditorium of the Palau de Gel

TUESDAY

19h Chiringuito paradise Sitting Duck Company Plaça Prat del riu

22h Chiringuito paradise Sitting Duck company Plaça Prat del riu

UNTIL 5th August 2023

v Allunatges Museum of the Moon reproduction of the 7-metre diameter moon created by the artist Luke Jerram over the Valira d’Orient riu, Plaça Prat del riu.

UNTIL 8th August

Billevesées installation of light sculptures Plaça Carlemany

UNTIL 8th August

Lighting scenes Spectacular illumination of the confluence of the Montaup River with the Valira d’Orient River, Canillo

MUSIC v Saturday, 5th August at 21h at the Dagda Irish Pub, Canillo.

Vibrand Quartet Concert. We are waiting for you at the Dagda de Canillo to enjoy an unforgettable night in a beautiful Irish pub! The band will be performing amazing custom tracks from legendary bands such as Sting, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Queen, James Brown, Bruno Mars and Kool & The Gang, among many others.

v Saturday, 5th August at 21h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella Pitt-L to IQOS.

v Sunday, 6th August at 12h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Incombustible Vermouth with Richy Vuelcom Organic house session.

v Monday, 7th August at 21h at the Prada Casadet bus parking, Andorra la Vella. (20€) Concert Melendi

v Tuesday, 8th August at 19h at the Old Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. Ritmes Capital Musical: life is a musical. A show that will take us on a journey through plays, series and films.

v Wednesday, 9th August at 19h at the Plaça Coprínceps, Escaldes-Engordany. Colours of Music: Rumband in Concert. Concert by the Andorran group Rumband with rumba and party rhythms!

v Wednesday, 9th August at 21h at the Plaça Major, Ordino: Open Nights with DJ John Holt’. John Holt is a versatile Andorran DJ who can play from deep house to hard groove or hard techno. He has shared the bill in clubs and festivals with greats of the scene such as Paul Kalkbrenner, Dave Clarke, NTO, Citizen Kain, Nuke or Martin Garrix.

Passionate about electronic dance music, he started behind the tables at the age of 14 and by the time he was 16 he was already performing in discos in Andorra. Throughout his career he has taken up residences at the Eivissa Experiencie club and the Iqos Terrace in Grandvalira, he has performed in the country’s main clubs and après-ski rooms such as Abarset, and at festivals: Hibernation, Andorra Mountain Music, the Grandalla Music Festival and the Bricks Toulouse. As a producer he has created and released tracks of his characteristic acid and industrial techno, with the labels Xpezial, Imalay or Elements.

v Thursday, 10th August at 19h in the Plaça Sant Miquel, Encamp.

Summer evenings in Encamp with Can Cun Rumba. The Can Cun Rumba group will perform in Encamp as part of the ‘Summer Eves’. The group is made up of 6 members and has been playing Catalan rumba internationally for 21 years. Their mission is to make people from all over the world enjoy and dance, which is why their last album was titled ‘Around the world in 80 rumbas’.

v Thursday, 10th August at 19h30 at the Plaça de Les Fontetes, La Massana. Summer in La Massana. Thursday in the fresh air! Opera between strings with David Font and Laura Coll. The duet formed by soprano Laura Coll and guitarist David Font offers a breezy stroll along the shores of the Mediterranean through Spanish, Catalan and Italian song and opera. Opera Between Strings arises from a love for opera and the passion to experience new harmonic formats with the instrument that our ears fall in love with: the classical guitar. All La Massana’s programme of summer culture HERE

v Thursday, 10th August at 20h30 at the The Roof Top Van, Escaldes-Engordany. Concerts on The Roof Top Van terrace with Martha Roquette

v Thursday, 10th August at 21h at the Plaça Coprínceps, Escaldes-Engordany. Colours of Music: Night of silence. A classic of the hot nights is back where you can choose the music of your favourite DJ! The entire programme of Colours of Music HERE v Thursday, 10th August at 19h at the Plaça Sant Miquel, Encamp.

Summer evenings in Encamp with Stray Ratones.

v From Thursday 10th to Friday, 11th August at 19h at the Old Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. Ritmes Capital Musical: Network. Havanera sea chanties and four guys with guitar, accordion and vocals. With more than thirty years of history and more than two thousand five hundred songs, from the newest to the oldest and always trying to do it with good humour and professionalism, bearing in mind that its best reward is the thanks to the people who love this genre of music so much.

THEATRE & DANCE v From Saturday 5th to Sunday, 6th August in Different places in the parish, Escaldes-Engordany. (Price €3. For tickets and more information, call 890 881 or [email protected]) Tourists and Bathers’ 2023 is a street theatre show with new scenes and new characters in this 6th edition. The streets of Engordany are filled with funny anecdotes, customs, names and curious facts that bring a fresh look to the most beautiful pub in Andorra. A fun way to learn a little more about the history of Escaldes-Engordany!

The sessions this weekend are:

Saturday, 5th August at 21h45pm, 22h and 22h15.

Sunday, 6th August at 11h, 11h15, 11h30

CHILDREN

v Monday, 7th August at 18h in the Plaça Rocacorba, Sant Julià de Lòria. At the pace of summer: The Guardian of Games’ by the Tager Company. In a context in which it seems that popular games remain on the sidelines, comes The Guardian of Games determined to make the public play on the premise of less is more. v Monday, 7th August at 19h in the Parc de la Mola, Escaldes-Engordany. Dance Monday: with the Young Dance Company

v Tuesday, 8th August at 11h in the Plaça de l’Esglesia del Pas de la Casa, Encamp. (More information: Department of Culture of Encamp Tel. (+376) 731 490 www.comuencamp.ad) A summer of revelry in Pas de la Casa: ‘Circus Funky Experience’, with the Circ de Jocs company. Juggling, diabolos, clubs, Chinese plates, devil sticks, cariocas, hula hoops, balls, rings. Balancing on objects: unicycles, stilts, American rollers and pedals, cable and ball.

Workshops on stilts and unicycles for teenagers, young people and family groups. v Wednesday, 9th August at 18h in the Prat Gran, La Massana. Summer in La Massana. Childrens’ Workshops. Tampatantam

Tampatantam: Two brothers, Limona and Sonso, are heirs to a long circus tradition. A tradition that has reached them in the form of anecdotes, teachings and old objects locked in boxes or forgotten in some corner of their home. Now that their grandparents have retired, they have decided to realize their dream of being artists and continue the family tradition. Come to Prat Gran to enjoy these artists from the scene.

EXHIBITIONS v NEW

Tuesday, 8th August at 20h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (Phone/contact address for registrations: Tel. (+376) 80 22 55 or [email protected]) Sake tasting18+ Sake tasting by the Seda Líquida winery (Kinu no Shizuku) that produces this thousand-year-old liquor in the Pyrenees. We will taste its subtleties and delve into its history, symbolism… Activity as part of the Summer Nights at the Museums. v Until Monday, 31st July at Art at Set Gallery, Escaldes-Engordany. Vital constants, a sample of work by Andreu Buenafuente

Time: Monday to Friday, from 16h – 20h v Until Tuesday 1st August at Hotel Roc Blanc Holistic Wellness, Escaldes-Engordany. Photo exhibition ‘DesCORda’t’. The exhibition shows in an open and natural way the scar caused by an open-heart operation and conveys values such as self-improvement, the will to live and positivity.

v Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the iconic Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scene during the first half of the twentieth century.

v Until 7th September at Taranmana Gallery, Passeig del Valira, 7, Escaldes-Engordany. (Facing onto the river near Caldea.) Meditations. Artist Lo Casino will be presenting 23 pieces called Meditaiton created with ink and metal nib on paper.

Summer hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 10h – 13h and 16h – 19h.

Friday 16h – 19h

For out of hours visits and questions ring: +376 336 253 v Until Friday, 8th September at the Exhibition hall of the Comú d’Encamp, Encamp. (Registrations: +376 731 490) Cultural activities of the Comú d’Encamp. Exhibition of drawing and painting. The end-of-year festivals of cultural activities promoted by the Department of Culture and Social Affairs of the Comú d’Encamp are coming! This third festival comes in the form of an exhibition and will be the closing of the Drawing and Painting Course. v Until 23rd September at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Japan: From Love and War. v Until Saturday, 30th September, at the Bici Lab Andorra.

Andorra Bicycle Museum, Andorra la Vella. The woman and the bicycle’ Temporary exhibition of the Bici Lab Andorra museum. The temporary exhibition with which the museum opens, The woman and the bicycle’ explains how this invention was a symbol and also a battlefield to fight first for female emancipation and, nowadays, towards equality between women and men. Thirteen stories of women cyclists from all time illustrate small big moments of women’s relationship with two wheels from the end of the 19th century to the present day. And from using the bike as a tool to escape the control of husbands and fathers, to fight for equality in professional cycling.

v Until Sunday, 7th January, 2024 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany (Rates – with audio-guide included: General admission: €9. Reduced rate: from 18 to 30 years, +65 years and Crèdit Andorrà customers: €5 Free admission for those under 18 years) Khroma. The emotional universe of colour’. The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum hosts its seventh exhibition, an exhibition that aims to delve into the particular importance of each colour and how this appreciation can vary from one person to another.

Colours have historically been associated with moods, as well as very specific situations. Beyond the purely artistic aspect, Khroma concentrates on the study of sensations and invites each visitor to become the key element of the emotional message that will be transmitted throughout the visit.

This chromatic journey, illustrating 34 works by 35 artists ranging from the 19th century to pop and contemporary art, focuses on six colour groups, each of which recreates a monochrome story, ultimately resulting in an overall polychrome that embodies the links between all the presented works. This year, the public will be able to admire one of the works of the famous Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky and, alongside him, many other creators from all over the world.

Opening hours; From Tuesday to Friday, from 10h – 18h.

Saturdays from 10h – 19h. Sundays from 10h –14h.

Mondays, closed. NOTE: Last access to exhibition 30 min. before closing.

v Until Tuesday, 9th January, 2024 at Cal Pal, La Cortinada. Refugees. Andorra, host country”. Cal Pal presents a new exhibition that, under the title of Refugees. Andorra, host country, takes a tour through the history of refugees and those who offered refuge in our country, through an exhibition of archival and photographic material, war material and audio-visuals, and with proposals for various itinerant activities.

We discover how Andorra experienced the arrival of these thousands of refugees during the wars of the 20th century, especially during the Spanish Civil War and the Second World War. Many of them took root in the country, having great importance in the economic evolution of Andorra. This human capital also caused a great social, political and cultural change, forever marking Andorran identity and character.

Refugees Andorra, host country also focuses on the current displaced people, inviting the visitor to reflect on the relationship we should have in the future towards those who are forced to leave their territory.

Opening hours:

Saturdays: 10h – 14h & 15h – 19h Sundays: 10h – 14h

CINEMA

v From Friday, 4th to Thursday 10th August at 21h45 and 22h30 at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. In English. 21h45 Oppenheimer & 22h30 Barbie. Barbie vs. Oppenheimer refers to the memetic pairing of the 2023 films Barbie (directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) and Oppenheimer (directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy) that were released in theatres on the same day and which heavily contrast each other both visually and thematically. The comparison eventually inspired the portmanteau Barbenheimer. Barbie the story: Barbie (Margot Robbie), the most popular of all the Barbies in Barbieland, begins experiencing an existential crisis. She must travel to the human world in order to understand herself and discover her true purpose. Her kinda-sorta boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling), comes along for the ride because his own existence depends on Barbie acknowledging him. Both discover harsh truths—and make new friends –along the road to enlightenment.

Oppenheimer: The Story depicts the creation of nuclear weapons that killed hundreds of thousands of Japanese citizens and ended World War II in 1945. But the harrowing three-hour drama (and unlikely box-office sensation) only tells a piece of history.

CONFERENCES v Thursday, 10th August at 19h in the Government Exhibition Hall, Parc Central, Andorra la Vella.

Talk by Rosa Cerarols, doctor in geography and resident of Faber Andorra. Cerarols will explain the need to approach environmental and ecosocial emergencies from an angle that overcomes the distinction between nature and culture, and that takes into consideration the territorial implications of many of these problems.

Artistic practice as a spearhead is undoubtedly one of the most stimulating ways, together with the gender approach, to shake up outdated imaginaries and resituate them in a contemporary key, especially in its questioning of the phenomenon of Anthropocene

We will take the opportunity to take a guided tour of the exhibition ‘Notes on the Anthropocene’, which brings together the work of seven international and Andorran artists, who explore the complexities of the transformation of our relationship with nature. The Anthropocene is both a concept, a metaphor and a geological term that suggests that we are currently living in a new era shaped by the impact of humans on Earth. But what does it feel like to live in the Anthropocene?

CULTURE+ v Saturday, 5th August at 18h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. MURAL on career capable of embodying any idea on a surface with his spray paints. His graffiti is known throughout the country v Monday, 7th August at 21h at El Tremat, Encamp. (Reservation obligatory at (+376) 833 551.) Summer nights at the museums: Discovery of the Mosquera and the Tremat. Under the light of the starry sky, we will discover the towns of La Mosquera and El Tremat, we will pass through the narrowest street in Andorra and get to know a mill and the church of Sant Miquel de la Mosquera.

GUIDED VISITS

v Saturday, 5th August from 9h30 in Andorra la Vella. (12.54€ Duration 4 hours.) Itinerary through the Enclar valley. Let yourself be accompanied by an ecotourism guide to explore the Enclar Valley and the Santa Coloma Valley, of great faunal value in the Principality for hosting the most important population of chamois both in terms of territory and number of specimens.

v Tuesday, 8th August at 9h30 throughout Santa Coloma. Being a beekeeper for a day, quite an experience. (Cost 12.54€. +7yrs. Duration 4 hours.) Take advantage of the guided tour of the town of Santa Coloma and enjoy being beekeepers for a day. We will provide you with all the equipment and you will be able to get to know up close how the bees live, with an explanation of the whole honey harvesting procedure. You will be surprised!

v Tuesday, 8th August from 16h30 in the Historical and Romanesque Centre of Andorra la Vella. (Cost 5.23€. Duration 2h30.) Discover history, tradition and culture, walking through Andorra la Vella, visiting its architectural, sculptural and pictorial legacy. The Historic Centre has preserved its personality despite the growth of the city. Visit of the chapel of Sant Andreu, visit of the church of Sant Esteve and Casa de la Vall. La Casa de la Vall is one of the most symbolic monuments in Andorra, perhaps the most symbolic of all. History, beauty and political importance are its strong points.

v Wednesday, 9th August from 10h at the Bici Lab, Andorra la Vella. (Cost: 12.53€ +16 yrs. Duration: 2h30) Visit of the Bici Lab and Street Art by bicycle. The Bike Lab is much more than a museum, it is a sensory experience that you can participate in during the tour while making use of the most advanced technologies. Enter it and try the simulator that will make you experience a descent in a bike park or enjoy the different virtual reality experiences. Then, a guide will accompany you by bike through some streets of Andorra la Vella to enjoy a remarkable set of sculptures. The itinerary covers the most unique sculptures.

v Wednesday, 9th August from 18h, throughout the town of Santa Coloma (Cost 5.23€. Departure from the Tourist Office by bus at 17h30. Duration 40 mins) La Santa, el Rus and el Comte (The Saint, the Russian and the Count.) Theatrical visit to Santa Coloma. Three very representative characters from Santa Coloma will guide you, through an unusual visit, through the singularities of the town on a tour that reviews the most fascinating moments in Andorra’s history. v Wednesday, 9th August at 22h at the Comic Museum, La Massana.

Summer nights at the museums: ‘Geek’ Wednesdays at the Museum.

v Thursday, 10th August at 9h30 throughout the town of Santa Coloma. (Cost 10.45€. Duration 3 hours.) Visit to Santa Coloma. The route passes through the Santa Coloma valley and offers an exterior and interior visit of one of the oldest and most emblematic pre-Romanesque churches in the Pyrenees, until reaching the Roureda de la Margineda site. Includes the visit to the Columba Space and the video mapping of the Church. v Friday, 11th August at 22h30 at the Engolasters hydroelectric road, Escaldes-Engordany. (Mandatory reservation by phone (+376) 739 111 or [email protected]) Summer nights at the museums. Observing the shower of stars on the Camí Hydroelectric of Engolasters. Do you want to live a special night? Come and observe with us the tears of Sant Llorenç in a magical environment. The ship will be crewed by astronomer Joan Pujol, who will guide us among the meteors and other celestial bodies. (It is advisable to bring a blanket or mat to be able to sit on the floor.)

MARKETS

v From Saturday 5th to Sunday, 6th August from 11h onwards in the Historical Centre of Andorra la Vella, Andorra la Vella. Market of the Valley. On the first Saturday of every month from May to October, the Vall Market will take place in the Historic Center of Andorra la Vella, with the exception of the month of August which will last until Sunday 6. A market where you will find local agricultural products manufactured and local. There are also local businesses and craft workshops at 12pm and 5pm, run by different traders and with varied themes.

