 Saturday, 25th March at 20h30 at the Hotel Roc Blanc Holistic Wellness, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registration: Tel.: 871 400 / [email protected] Performance and piano “Toi et Moi” Performance by Emma Regada combined with pianist Nicolas Ayache.

 Saturday, 25th March at 21h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. Frank Morais at IQOS. Very rhythmic tech-house session. We are waiting for you at the IQOS Lounge, a place full of incombustible artists and unique experiences.

 Thursday, 30th at 19h15 at Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Opera Hamlet by the Òpera de Paris. Directed by Thomas Hengelbrock & Krzysztof Warlikowski. Starring: Ludovic Tézier, Lisette Oropesa, Jean Teitgen, Julien Behr. The French Story: Hamlet is a grand opera from 1868in five acts (and lasting 3.30h) by the French composer Ambroise Thomas, with a libretto by Michel Carré and Jules Barbier based on a French adaptation by Alexandre Dumas, père, and Paul Meurice of William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.

 Thursday, 30th March at 22h30 at Món Bohemi, La Massana. To Toque Rock Argentino.

Note for your diary:

10th edition of the Andorra Sax Fest

From Saturday, 1st April to Saturday, 8th April

Andorra la Vella Congress Centre, Andorra la Vella

THEATRE All in Catalan unless otherwise stated

 Saturday, 25th March at 20h at the Community Hall, Escaldes-Engordany. (Prior reservation required: WhatsApp at 845 345 or [email protected] or by.) Preses (Takes) The play Preses takes place in a women’s prison in the 1940s, perhaps the early 1950s, in some Spanish province. Seven women imprisoned for different reasons (theft, prostitution, adultery, political crime…) live a miserable life in a prison, looked after by nuns, being cold, hungry and almost without medical attention. From time to time they receive a visit from a teacher, Esteban. Life in the prison is altered by the upcoming celebration of the Jubilee of Sant Perpetu, for which every 10 years the bishop grants a pardon to a female inmate. They all live in the hope of being the chosen one.

 Tuesday, 28th March at 19h and 20h30 at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registrations: Limited places. Tel. (+376) 80 22 55 or at [email protected]) Guided visits to the exhibition ‘Personae’ with Sam Bosque. Nocturnal visits with the artist at the ‘Personae’ exhibition, which covers thirty years of Samantha Bosque’s career.

Discover, fragment, deconstruct, recover: to create again. Interrogating people about their space and time, past-present, negative-positive, immaterial-material…

A compendium of fifty works that revolve around great themes such as the passage of time, changing identities…, in an attempt to capture them through painting.

CINEMA

 Saturday, 25th to Tuesday 28th March all at 18h45 at Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Everything Everywhere All at Once. (In English) Directed by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert. Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis. The Story: A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led..s.

 Wednesday, 29th March at 21h at the Teatre de Les Fontetes, La Massana, Ordino. Mountain film and travel series Ordino-La Massana. The World with 195 Journeys. Passionate about the discovery of the world and travel, Eduard Micas’ curiosity began more than seventeen years ago with the aim of being able to visit all the countries of the world and be the first Andorran to visit the 195 countries recognized by the UN . His passion has since led him to take more than 1,400 international flights from more than 150 different companies, and 1,200 buses and trains.

People who act or intervene:

Eduard MICAS

 Thursday, 30th March at 20h15 at the Cinemas Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. (Entrance: €6.60. €5 for members of the French Andorran Alliance) Screening of the French film Mon crime. Directed by François Ozon. Starring: Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Rebecca Marder, Isabelle Huppert. The Story: Madeleine Verdier, a penniless actress, is accused of the murder of a famous producer. With the help of her best friend she proves that, she is acquitted for self-defence. Then begins a life of glory and success, until truth comes to light.

CHILDREN

 Saturday, 25th March at 11h in University Community Library – Reig Factory Museum, Sant Julià de Lòria. (For non-walkers (from 0 to 15 months Registrations Tel: (+376) 744 010 or write [email protected] ). Born to read – Family music workshop “Let’s go to Africa”. On this occasion from Sonadons we propose a journey through the savannah, rich in musical and sound experiences that will transport us to Africa where animals such as lions, elephants and giraffes will accompany us on our adventure.

Author: Sonadons

 Saturday, 25th March at 12h in University Community Library – Reig Factory Museum, Sant Julià de Lòria. (For toddlers from 15 months to 3 years. Registrations Tel: (+376) 744 010, [email protected] ). Born to read – Family music workshop: Let’s go to Africa. On this occasion from Sonadons we propose a journey through the savannah, rich in musical and sound experiences that will transport us to Africa where animals such as lions, elephants and giraffes will accompany us on our adventure.

Author: Sonadons

 Saturday, 25 March at 17h30 at the Andorra Ice Palace Auditorium, Canillo. (Entrance: €5. For children under 3, free entry provided they sit on an adult’s lap. TO BUY )Children’s Theatre “Berta La Capucheta 3rd Generation” Berta is the name of our protagonist and she belongs to the younger generation in a saga of women who have been deceived and mauled by the ferocious wolf. Will our protagonist be able to free herself from this chakra that haunts her family? Will she finally find a hunter to help free her from this curse? Will she listen to his advice?

 From Saturday 25th to Sunday, 26th March at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. (Family activity from 4 years. NOTE: All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registrations: [email protected] / tel.: 800 800.) Workshop. The Works of BSO. Activity inspired by Bansa Sonora Original Khrôma itself and will propose the challenge to families to paint the musical pieces according to the emotions that they inspire.

Time: Saturday sessions: 11h30, 12h30, 16h and 17h.

Sunday sessions: 11h and 12h

CONFERENCES All in Catalan unless otherwise stated.

 Saturday 25th March at 18h at the Hotel Roc Blanc Holistic Wellness, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registrations: Tel.: 871 400 / [email protected]) We are self-repairing. Sweet revolution of medicinal plants with Josep Pàmies. Selection of Josep Pàmies’ practical knowledge to maintain and recover health with medicinal plants: emotions, food, water, magnesium and many other things.

EXHIBITIONS

 NEW! From Tuesday, 28th March to Friday, 28th April from 9h at the Centre Cultural La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella. Colour in the Dark by Cecília Santañes Molina. Colour in the Dark is a personal story, an illustrated diary born from the need to share the ups and downs of going through breast cancer. An inner dialogue where monsters come to life and dots of colour mark the path in the gloom. The people who accompany me in the process put these points of colour giving me the warmth and light necessary to not get lost on the way.

• Wednesday, 29th March at 19h in the lobby of the Centre Cultural La Llacuna Inauguration.

• Wednesday, 29th March at 19h30 in the Sala d’Actes of the Centre Cultural La Llacuna. Talk and book presentation.

 NEW! Tuesday, 28th March at 19h and 20h30 at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registrations: Limited places. (+376) 80 22 55 or at [email protected]) Guided visits to the exhibition, ‘Personae. Nel mezzo del cammin di nostra vita’, by Sam Bosque. Nocturnal visits with the artist at the ‘Personae’ exhibition, which covers thirty years of Samantha Bosque’s career.

Discover, fragment, deconstruct, recover: to create again. Interrogating people about their space and time, past-present, negative-positive, immaterial-material…

A compendium of fifty works that revolve around great themes such as the passage of time, changing identities…, in an attempt to capture them through painting.

 NEW! Until 9th January, 2024 at Cal Pal, La Cortinada. Refugees. Andorra, host country” Cal Pal presents a new exhibition that, under the title of Refugees. Andorra, host country, takes a tour through the history of refugees and those who offered refuge in our country, through an exhibition of archival and photographic material, war material and audiovisuals, and with proposals for various itinerant activities.

We discover how Andorra experienced the arrival of these thousands of refugees during the wars of the 20th century, especially during the Spanish Civil War and the Second World War. Many of them took root in the country, having great importance in the economic evolution of Andorra. This human capital also caused a great social, political and cultural change, forever marking Andorran identity and character.

Refugees Andorra, host country also focuses on the current displaced people, inviting the visitor to reflect on the relationship we should have in the future towards those who are forced to leave their territory.

Opening hours:

Saturdays: 10h – 14h & 15h – 19h

Sundays: 10h – 14h

 Until Saturday, 1st April at the Bike Lab Andorra • Andorra Bicycle Museum, Andorra la Vella. Pedalant com ahir, a monographic exhibition that talks about centenary cycling and reviving the past, revealing the curious, noteworthy story that is hidden behind one of the bicycles that make up the museum’s collection, an epic cycling story, full of romance that you cannot miss.

The exhibition reviews the origin and the first edition of one of the oldest cycling competitions in the world and which is still celebrated today, the Volta a Catalunya, but above all it focuses on the experience of Gabriel Pernau, journalist and great lover of bicycles, who, on a bicycle from the year 1900, a Clément Cicles from the Riberaygua collection, emulated the pioneers of Catalan cycling, reproducing the route of the first edition of the Volta Catalunya ninety years ago.

 Until 16th April at the Taranmana Art Gallery, Escaldes-Engordany, Passeig del Valira, 7, AD700 Escaldes-Engordany (Tel.: +376 336 253). Photographic exhibition, Ment Trucada by Alex Rispal.

 Until Sunday, 23rd April at the MW Electricity Museum, Encamp. (Limited places. Prior reservation required: 376 739 111 or [email protected]) Photography exhibition: “A sustainable view”. What is sustainability for you? How would you capture it in a photograph?

If the eyes are the mirror of the soul, the photographs are the mirror of our emotions. Winners of A sustainable look photographic competition. The thirteen photographers participating in this exhibition have captured their vision of sustainability and the impact of human beings on the planet.

Each person has their own view on sustainability, but we strive to make it a more conscious view and with an intention to improve.

Nature returns its reflection to us depending on how we treat it. Let’s observe it and take care of it to look to the future with hope.

Opening Hours: From Tuesday to Saturday from 9h30 – 13h30 and from 315h – 18h30. Sunday from 10h – 14h.

 Until Thursday, 27th April at the Spanish Embassy in Andorra, Andorra la Vella. Footprint in Andorra by Jorge Colomina. Although Colomina’s artistic activity is close to the “Figurativo abstracto”, the artist is constantly looking for the definition of his own style, based on the mixture of warm, bright, vivid, moving colours and geometric shapes and fleeting lines that express their passion and emotions. The result, a work in which balance and coherence are two of its main attributes.

In his more than four decades of artistic production, Colomina has exhibited his works in different cities in Spain (Málaga, Girona, Platja d’Aro), France (Paris, Lyon, Cannes, Montpellier), China (Shanghai) , Luxembourg, Belgium (Brussels), Canada (Montreal) and Morocco.

Hours: Monday to Friday from 10h – 13h and 16h – 19h and 10h – 13h on Saturdays. Sundays closed.

 Until 14th May at the the Government Exhibition Hall, Jaume Riba. Walking. (In my opinion, Riba is Andorra’s premie photographer. To date I have five of his books of photographs and can recognise his work pretty much anywhere. CA) At the inauguration, the Minister of Culture, Sílvia Riva said, “After years of photographing landscapes, people, rivers, flowers, valleys and mountains, customs, experiences, territories and spaces, today we have the privilege of exhibiting in the Government Exhibition Hall the best and most representative of the work of Jaume Riba, in an exhibition that exudes the irreducible love for the country, nature and people.”

The hall is open from all day Tuesday to Sunday mornings, from 10h – 13h and from 15h30 – 20h.

 Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the iconic Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scene during the first half of the twentieth century.

 Until Saturday, 30th September, at the Bike Lab Andorra. Andorra Bicycle Museum, Andorra la Vella. The woman and the bicycle’ Temporary exhibition of the Bici Lab Andorra museum. The temporary exhibition with which the museum opens, The woman and the bicycle’ explains how this invention was a symbol and also a battlefield to fight first for female emancipation and, nowadays, towards equality between women and men. Thirteen stories of women cyclists from all time illustrate small big moments of women’s relationship with two wheels from the end of the 19th century to the present day. And from using the bike as a tool to escape the control of husbands and fathers, to fight for equality in professional cycling.

 Until Sunday, 7th January, 2024 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany (Rates – with audio-guide included: General admission: €9. Reduced rate: from 18 to 30 years, +65 years and Crèdit Andorrà customers: €5 Free admission for those under 18 years) Khroma. The emotional universe of colour’. The Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum hosts its seventh exhibition, an exhibition that aims to delve into the particular importance of each colour and how this appreciation can vary from one person to another.

Colours have historically been associated with moods, as well as very specific situations. Beyond the purely artistic aspect, Khroma concentrates on the study of sensations and invites each visitor to become the key element of the emotional message that will be transmitted throughout the visit.

This chromatic journey, illustrating 34 works by 35 artists ranging from the 19th century to pop and contemporary art, focuses on six colour groups, each of which recreates a monochrome story, ultimately resulting in an overall polychrome that embodies the links between all the presented works. This year, the public will be able to admire one of the works of the famous Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky and, alongside him, many other creators from all over the world.

Opening Hours; From Tuesday to Friday, from 10h – 18h. Saturdays from 10h – 19h. Sundays from 10h –14h. Mondays, closed

NOTE: Last access to exhibition 30 min. before closing.

