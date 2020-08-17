PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 17th August – Sunday, 23rd August, 2020

MUSIC

Monday, 17th August at 19h at Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. ONCA-Street: John Holt DJ at ON-CARRER. Classical and funk house music. ON-CARRER is a summer cycle in spaces and corners of all the parishes, which will end on 26th August in Ordino. Each formation will perform three sets of 20 to 25 minutes. The cycle will have a “casual” look to avoid audience concentration and encourage the “surprise” of finding music on the streets.

Tuesday, 18th August at 19.30h at the Former Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. (Reservations: Andorra la Vella Tourist Office or Tel: 750 100) Rhythms, Musical Capital: The Anchovies with habaneras (sea shanties).

Tuesday, 18th August at 19.30h in the Plaça de l’Església de Sant Pere, Pas de la Casa. Encamp in Key of light with Tirapajazz. A carefree jazz, without complexes or prejudices. An unexpected journey through different styles and rhythms, where improvisation is a special guest, led by singer and songwriter Odette Tellería, a member of the acclaimed group Gemma 4. Odette Tellería (voice and ukulele); Suso Real (saxophone): Roger Ruíz (guitar); Andre López (double bass); Francesc Voltà (drums).

Tuesday, 18th August at 19h in the Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. ONCA-Carrer: Antònies Darkness. Pop rock versions with acoustic and folk character.

Wednesday, 19th Augustat 21.30h in the Parish church of Sant Iscle and Santa Victòria, La Massana. (Free, with collection: Reservation required. Write to [email protected] indicating the name, surname, telephone number and date of the concert you wish to attend. For this reservation to be effective, it must be booked well in advance; the organization guarantees the reservation only up to ten minutes before the start of the concert.) XXI International Organ Festival Principality of Andorra: Alessandro Bianchi (Italy) Titular organist of the Archcathedral of St. John of Warsaw. Programme: New and Old. With works by Sanger, Phalèse, Bach, Szony, Ponsan, Callahan, Bovet and Mushel. The Italian organist, : Alessandro Bianchi proposes a tour of less known paths with the programme Nova et Vetera, which combines the ancient and the modern and will reveal the music of names we have never heard at our Festival: Sanger, Phalèse, Szönyi, Ponsan, Callahan, Mushel, with some concessions to the music of Bach and Bovet.

Wednesday, 19th August at 19h at Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. ONCA-Carrer: Els Palion Rumba, flamenco and funk.

Wednesday, 19th August at 21h at the Plaça Mayor, Ordino. (Reservations: Ordino Tourist Office, Tel: +376 878 173 or [email protected]) 24th Open Nights – Lyric on the street with Eva

Bertrand Mejias, (lyric soprano) Eva Sauret Raquena (lyric soprano) Milén P. Panayótov (pianist) with a programme ranging from Offenbach’s Barcarola through Puccini, Gounoud, Bellini, Donizetti and Saint-Saens to Mozart’s Wedding of Figaro.

Wednesday, 19th August at 19h at the Plaça d’Engordany, Escaldes-Engordany. (Reservations essential at: Tel: 890 881 E- mail : [email protected] )Engordany a duo: with Coprincesse Eva Gomez Travesset (singer and guitarist) and Charles Alsina (pianist) performing in the new cycle Engordany a duo, an eclectic programme proposal with duos from around the country in an historic location of the parish, on the stage of Engordany. In an atmosphere of “guinguette” that will transport you to “les Années folles”, Coprincesse presents the popular music that marked the 30s in Paris, a moment of rest between two turbulent times where you had to breathe joy and regain the illusion. A duo that invites you to dance to waltz rhythms and cheerful melodies that were popularized by artists such as, J. Brel, E. Piaf, Ch. Trenet, Bourvil or more recent classics such as Gainsbourg, A. Hornez and C. Porter.

Thursday, 20th August at 19.30h at the Former Andorra la Vella Fire Station, Andorra la Vella. (Reservations: Andorra la Vella Tourist Office or Tel: 750 100.) Rhythms, Musical Capital: Wax & Boogie, boogie woogie and swing

Thursday, 20th August at 20h at the Plaça Sant Miquel, Encamp. Encamp in Clau de llum in Encamp with Clotildes. The Clotildes have been reborn! Featuring songs by Havan, Camilla Cabello, New rules, Dua Lipa and many others.

Thursday, 20th August at 19h at Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. ONCA-Carrer: Teresina Childsongs. Disney World Tour.

Thursday, 20th August at 19.45h in the Plaça del Quart de la Massana. Thursday in the fresh air! Concert by the flamenco band fusion that will offer a repertoire of own songs of flamenco style fused with rumba, funk, reggae and pop. The trio consists of Miguel Palacios (vocals and guitar); Toni Fernàndez (electric bass) and David Amat (wind instruments and percussion).

Friday, 21st August at 19h in the Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany. ONCA-Street: Tudo’s Band on ON-CARRER Great hits of pop rock music.

Saturday, 22nd August at 20.30h at Parc del Senzill, Sant Julià de Lòria. (5 € – children under 16 free. Reservations Culture Area of the Comú of Sant Julià or telephone 744 044) Concert by the Group Freyja. Pop-rock concert by the cover band Group Freyja.

Saturday, 22nd August at 21.30h at the Church of Sant Esteve, Andorra la Vella. (Free, with collection: Reservation obligatory. Write to [email protected] indicating the name, surname, telephone number and date of the concert you wish to attend. For this reservation to be effective, it must be booked well in advance; the organization guarantees the reservation only up to ten minutes before the start of the concert.) XXI International Organ Festival

Principality of Andorra: Aaron Ribas Zorrilla (Andorra) Organist in the parish of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Madrid. Programme: Evening toccata with works by Bach, Chopin, Migó, Heiller, Vierne and Debussy. To end, we have the presence of Aaron Ribas, who began his formation in Andorra and currently lives in Madrid, and who has, for ten years, accompanied the liturgical celebrations of the three churches with an organ in our Principality. This young organist proposes a very original programme, Evening toccata, which paves the way between the intimate and the virtuosic, and promises an evening full of contrasts, light and shade, and which could not miss the famous Moonlight of Claude Debussy, alongside the tribute to composer Louis Vierne.

Saturday, 22nd August at 12.30h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant Andorra la Vella. (Maximum capacity: 30 people).

Saturday, 22nd August at 22.30h at the cafè teatre La Fada Ignorant Andorra la Vella. (Maximum capacity: 30 people). Concerts at La Fada: The Untouchables by Mike Lamotta.

Saturday, 22nd August at 21.30h at Anyós Park, Anyós. Vibrand in Clau de Soul in concert. The best plans for Saturday are back with live music, the best food and all the health precautions! Don’t forget your mask and come and enjoy a concert of soul, funk, R&B, jazz, swing, reggae, bag, by artists like Sting, Jamiroquai, Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin. A journey born of soul and exploring different musical styles and where you can enjoy the songs you like the most in an amazing way! Virginia Yañez (keyboards and vocals); Marc Milian (bass, double bass and vocals) and Dante Falótico (drums, percussion and vocals)

THEATRE AND DANCE

Monday, 17th August at 19h at the Lake Engolasters, Escaldes-Engordany. (Reservations at: Tel 890 881 or [email protected] ) Our land: A show that denounces the destruction of the environment in which three dancers point to the responsibility of human beings to take care of nature. Contemporary dance serves as a link between the dancers’ bodies and the natural environment.

Wednesday, 19th August at 18.30h in the Plaça de la Germandat, Sant Julià de Lòria. ON WHEELS, acrobatics with Yldor Llac from Urgell, who, with a combination of technique and humour, extracts poetry from an everyday object such as the bicycle.

Wednesday, 19th August at 22h in different spaces of the parish of Sant Julià de Lòria. (2€ for over 16s. Information and reservations at the Sant Julià de Lòria Tourist Office, tel.744 045. Aimed at an adult audience and children over 10.) Night of witches and legends. Night walk through the old quarter to discover legends and anecdotes of the witches who lived in these areas. By Assumpta Mercader, narrator, and the musical group Els Pardals.

Thursday 20th August at 19h at the Plaça del Solà, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Free) Clementina, children’s theatre. The story of a girl who likes to explore the world, live a thousand adventures and, above all, go crazy, by the Somhiteatre Company.

EXHIBITIONS

Tuesday, 18th August at 20.30h and 22h in the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. (Prior reservation required by phone (376) 802 255.) Summer Nights 2020: Night visit to the exhibition ‘Art on vinyl’ Guided tour in Catalan of the exhibition Art on vinyl, a tour of the most artistic album covers of recent decades, signed by prominent artists such as Picasso or Warhol, and others from such well-known groups as Nirvana or Rolling Stones.

v Until Saturday, 22nd August at La Peixera, Escaldes-Engordany. Salamandra by Rafa Contreras, is the next proposal within the Haiku project, organized by the creation group La Xarranca.

UNDER THE LEAVES

CLEAR AND HUMID NIGHT

FIND A COUPLE

CHILDREN (All children’s activities will be in Catalan unless otherwise stated)

Monday, 17th August at 15h in the Plaça de l’Església de Sant Pere, Pas de la Casa. Summer afternoons at Pas de la Casa with ‘Festa sabonera’ by Xip Xap. Today is a holiday. It’s hot and you have to have a good time. Of course! You have to have a soap party. A good time of dances, dances and songs and to finish, a good soak with coloured foam, water and much activity!

Tuesday, 18th August at 17h at Prat Gran, Encamp. Summer afternoons in Encamp with ‘Festa xaxi pirulis’ Come, dance and have fun as a family with the witch Strawberry and Mrs. Bean as entertainers, without forgetting Camallarg, a very moving stilt walker.

Wednesday, 19th August at 18h in El Prat Gran, La Massana. (Limited places. La Massana Tourist Office or Tel. +376 835 693) Wednesdays for Children in El Prat Gran: Recila-art workshop with La Moixera Educació Ambiental (Environmental Education). With a playful and didactic spirit, the waste recycling workshop will produce new plastic creations. An activity for children in which they will discover other possibilities for the materials that we normally throw away, to turn them into artistic and fun pieces.

Wednesday, 19th August at 15h at Plaça de l’Església de Sant Pere, Pas de la Casa. Summer afternoons at Pas de la Casa with La gran festa’ (The big party) by Rikus. Presentation show of Rikus’ first album: Cançons amb barretina (Songs with a hat) . La gran festa’ wants to be a large-format family show in which the audience enjoys a unique moment as a family, a special moment of good music and partying, leaving aside the worries of everyday life. For this reason, from Rikus we have created this show with a band of four musicians and two entertainers, that is, 6 people on stage to offer a spectacular and quality show. A show with a lot of energy and a lot of surprises: Do you want to know the recipe for happiness and optimism? Do you want to meet Serafina? Do you want to travel to the Far West? And to meet in Festruç? Or dancing a good rock-and-roll …

Thursday, 20th August at 17h at Prat Gran, Encamp. Summer afternoons in Encamp with World Games. It is a collection made up of about fifteen large games from different parts of the world. The collection is designed to get to know and get closer to other cultures based on a universal element: play. Thus, we can find, among others, some of these games: caroom, square pieces, dominos, parchment, solitaire, the tower of Hanoi, the Asian, the bullet bridge…

Saturday, 22nd August at 17h at the Plaça del Prat del Riu, Canillo. (Free) Children’s show: Coloraines Band. With great enthusiasm, the Comú of Canillo resumes the summer season of children’s activities in the Plaça Prat del Riu. All the children of Canillo, Andorra, and those who are visiting us, will be able to enjoy two shows this weekend. Capacity: in order to prevent the spread of covid-19, space will be limited (places to sit will be signposted) and masks must be worn. In case of rain, the activity will be moved to the Perecaus building.

Sunday, 23rd August at 18h in the Plaça del Prat del Riu, Canillo. (Free) Children’s show: Chip xap que peti la plaça. (See above for more info.) In case of rain, the activity will be moved to the Perecaus building.

OTHER

Tuesday, 18th August at 21h at Engolasters hydroelectric road, Escaldes-Engordany. (Prior reservation required by phone (+376) 739 111 or at [email protected] ) Summer Nights 2020: Water Women on the Engolasters hydroelectric road. Women of Water is an exclusive artistic creation with choreographies that will give life to legends and tales of Engolasters. Come and discover it!

Wednesday, 19th & Saturday 22nd August starting at 9.30h in the Plaça Laurèdia, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Places limited to 20. Reservations needed either at the Plaça Laurèdia Tourist Office in Sant Julià de Lòria, [email protected] or Tel. 744 045. Price: 5€ or 2.50€ with the Carnet Jove youth card. Free for children under 10. All the money raised will go entirely to Cáritas Sant Julià for their solidarity food bank.) Charity outing: Churches Way of Solidarity. A route that begins in the Church of St. Julià and St. Germà to discover the mosaics of liturgical art, full of light and colour, made by the Jesuit priest, theologian, writer and artist of religious art, the Slovenian Marko Ivan Rupnik, called the “Michael Angelo” of the 21st century with murals in many countries including in the chapel Redemptoris Mater in the Vatican. I could not believe my eyes when I saw this extraordinary transformation of the church. Definitely worth a visit. The outing continues with the Church of Sant Serni de Nagol because it is, without a doubt, one of the most exceptional Romanesque churches you can see in all the Pyrenees. The perfection of its natural environment, and its peculiar location above the village, offer an incredible spectacle of serene beauty to all those who come here. And the route ends at the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Canólich, patron saint of Sant Julià de Lòria, which is located in a natural environment of great beauty, surrounded by the forest of Canòlich and spectacular views, allows us to live up close the ‘spirituality’ of this unique space, which seeks to enhance generosity and the ability to share among all those who approach it. I assume there will be a bus laid on.

