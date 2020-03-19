6 LATEST COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 20h

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

53 total cases: (5 in hospital, 46 at home, 2 in El Cedre’s retired people’s home

39 are pending results: (1 in hospital, 38 at home)

No more in the Intensive Care Unit.

That means there are 14 more cases than yesterday.

MORE HEALTH NEWS

· Health Minister Martinez: said “No one knows when the epidemic will end. It is growing all over Europe. If our methods are effective we will start to see cases stabilizing from next week.

· .Martínez Benazet insists that confinement is the best way to contain the spread of Covid-19. He said that a new screening area was being set up in the old funeral area of the Hospital, which has basement access for those patients with respiratory disorders. This service adds to the current healthcare provided by GPs and the hospital for those suffering from COVID-19. Martínez Benazet pointed out that the measures decreed by the Government are aimed at protecting the population’s health, especially those at risk which includes the health professionals. The strategy, he added, is focused on trying to stop the disease’s contagion curve.

· The Ministry is planning to take over a whole building close to the hospital exclusively for people suspected of having, or having the coronavirus. It will be headed by a lung specialist and will allow patients at different stages of the disease to be treated in different areas of the building.

· Remarking on the extreme contagiousness of #coronavirus, he said, “I’ve seen people not complying with the basic regulations,” and reminded everyone that such people could be penalized for going against Andorra’s public health needs.

THE GOVERNMENT

· Spokesman Eric Jover thanked the EU authorities who, when considering closing the borders, took into account the special circumstances of Andorra, with its high reliance on neighbouring territories in terms of mobility of people and goods. He also praised the work of our co-princes in this regard and said the Government values, positively, the reduction in mobility provided by the EU, which will help to shield Andorra from the chain of infections.

· He also said we are a small country, with its particularities, its strengths and weaknesses. Consequently, some actions taken by other countries cannot be adopted here.

· Martínez said the Andorran executive was able to make decisions a week earlier than neighbouring countries because “We could see what was happening there, not because we were better.”

· Today the Government approved a decree suspending all public tenders in the construction sector due to the C19 outbreak.

· The spokesperson reminded us that the Government is finalising plans for an economic fund for companies. Those companies that lay off employees will be unable to benefit from this scheme.

GOVERNMENT TWITTER

· There are currently 135 new young volunteers and numbers are growing. The Red Cross is coordinating these volunteers to avoid spreading the virus. If you wish to join, please write to: [email protected] .

· Adjustments have been made to the list of businesses that have to close. This will enable clinical analysis laboratories, technical analysis and testing, and pathological anatomy and the like to continue operating. Also once more permitted to trade are the wholesalers of cleaning supplies and pharmaceuticals, as well as the fuel trade.

THE ELDERLY

· The programme, “Physical Fitness for the Elderly” starts today at 14.15h after the ATV midday news. This is a series of videos to help seniors spend their Coronavirus Days at home without losing shape. Invite your older friends and relatives to join in.

· The Minister of Health expressed concern about the 2 C19 cases at El Cedre Retirement Home. They have mild symptoms but the staff have to do all they can to stop the virus spreading through this high risk community.

COMUNS

All the country’s recycling, deixalleries, centres are now closed. Please do not leave any large items, such as furniture, in the streets as they will not be collected.

ORDINO

· The whole administrative building has closed. For urgent administrative paperwork call 323 749. For service to the public call 163. For social welfare of the elderly call 350502

· The parish bus will now only pass through the area once an hour.

LA MASSANA

· The comú is maintaining a minimum service from 8.30h – 14.30h for urgent cases only, with just one member of staff in attendance.

· One of the tasks that has not stopped in La Massana is street cleaning and now high powered hoses loaded with disinfectant are cleaning benches and street furniture.

SANT JULIÀ DE LÒRIA

· Access to the Juberri Garden has been closed after people were seen walking there.

· Administrative paperwork will be processed at the comú between 8h -14h .

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

The comú are making calls to find out who in the parish are living in isolation and who needs help accessing medicines, food or medical services. If you know anyone in this situation, the contact telephone numbers are: 167 or 890 890.

OTHER

· Road traffic has decreased 70%, compared to this time last year.

· Access to the Val d’Incles is closed

· The hotline for victims of gender-based violence is still operational. As always, a Social Affairs professional will attend you 24 hours a day, free of charge. Telephone 181 or by email at [email protected]

· FEDA asks all self-employed workers who wish to benefit from the deferral of payment for electricity to get in touch as soon as possible. This aid, applied to alleviate the negative effects of the coronavirus, is aimed at companies and self-employed people.

UNOFFICIAL FEEDBACK .

I owe you all a major apology for unintentionally feeding you with ‘fake news’ yesterday when I mentioned the 10 second breath test. I did check with Snopes but it was silent on the matter. Since then the test has been debunked by various experts and Stanford University has said it had nothing to do with it. So sorry C.A

Today I’ve attached a simple chart created by the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention –WHO) and sent in by Rob Glenning to help you decide if you have the virus.

Wondering how you’re going to fill your day At Home?

Below are some links sent in by Gaye Keep with reassuring pedigrees..

MORE GOOD NEWS from Gaye.

1. Researchers at the Utrecht Erasmus Medical Centre in the Netherlands claim to have found an antibody against Covid-19. (Erasmus Magazine)

2. An 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has made a full recovery from COVID-19 after being treated for 6 days in Wuhan China. (New Zealand Herald)

And finally a joke to make you smile.

“The virus has been re-categorized from ‘Tiresome’ to ‘A Bloody nuisance’. The last time the Brits issued ‘A Bloody Nuisance’ warning was in 1588 when threatened by the Spanish Armada.