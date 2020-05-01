49 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Thursday, 30th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

235 active cases – 43 less than yesterday which was 31 less than the day before

0 new cases – the same as yesterday

24 cases in hospital – 1 less than yesterday. 10 on the wards, – the same as yesterday. 15 in ICU – one less than yesterday. (8 with mechanical ventilation the same as yesterday)

25 cases at El Cedre (7 from Salita) – 1 less than yesterday.

281 cases isolated at home – the same as 2 days ago.

5 amongst the special services – the same as yesterday. 42 cases amongst healthcare professionals – 1 less than yesterday.

468 recovered – 45 more than yesterday. 42 deaths – the same as yesterday. 745 Pandemic accumulated case

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· Antibody tests: Tests started yesterday on volunteers, health professionals, social workers and special services. A part of the volunteers have been trained. The Minister recalled that a first test is performed and after 14 days a second test to ratify that the disease has not evolved in this time. Therefore, the results will not be conclusive until the second test has been performed.

· The comuns will contact the population to indicate the protocol for attending the tests both in vehicles and on foot. The firm Espic has been hired to make the calls. All employees will be trained and both the company and each individual will sign a confidentiality agreement. There are currently 11 people involved, 8 of whom are from the employment service. The number of people engaged in this task could reach 30.

· The government is working to make the times and distances for going outside more flexible from next week

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· The Second Omnibus law: Today it was published in the BOPA (which means it has passed into law.) Companies can find the forms referring to the development of the temporary suspension of employment contracts at www.treball.ad. It will be operational from 1st May, although the documentation will be submitted later.

· 3 decrees have been issued:

1.The paid leave regulations for dependent children or the disabled have been revised. It has been modified so that the remuneration is not 100% but up to the minimum wage.

2.The opening of activity at the waste treatment centres will be lifted from 4 May.

3.The public administration will carry out the procedures associated with the economic activities that are being opened. All procedures can be done electronically or by appointment through ringing 150.

· Survey: Creation of a survey to find out the situation and behaviour of the population. The administration wants to know the concerns of the citizens so as to adapt their policies accordingly. The survey can be found at www.visc.ad or www.govern.ad/coronavirus.

DONATIONS

· Solidarity fund: Club Moto Neu has made a contribution of 1,100€. Vallbanc has provided computer equipment worth 5,000€ to provide the stoplabs with the necessary material. A total of 2,084,000€ was raised between bank accounts and text messages at 828 Ajuda.

INTERNATIONAL

· People wishing to travel to Spain or France should contact the corresponding consulates to verify that their reason falls within the contemplated cases.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard”