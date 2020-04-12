30 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Saturday, 11th April, 2020

The Cap de Govern, Xavier Espot Zamora, announced that, for the first time since the health crisis began, the number of active cases in Andorra has dropped compared to the previous day. Although we must be cautious, this data gives us optimism and confidence. We will overcome.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

500 active cases (4 LESS than yesterday which was 4 more than the day before.)

40 are hospitalized (24 on the wards and 16 in the ICU the same as yesterday)

460 are isolated at home.

94 have been discharged after returning two negative tests.

2 more people have died bringing the total fatalities to 28.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

• Martínez Benazet also announced that a patient will be relocated from La Seu d’Urgell to receive mechanical ventilation here. “As neighbours, we can help each other. This collaboration strengthens the degree of cooperation with neighbouring countries, especially with the current health emergency.”

• The Minister reiterated the criteria of prudence when deciding on reopening activities and the need to avoid another outbreak.

• He talked about the low chance that the virus will re-infect someone who has already had the disease. “It goes against all the rules of virology. If it reappears, it is not a new contagion but the same disease making a second appearance”. If a person has had the disease and has therefore developed antibodies, the risk of a second infection is practically zero. “That is why the tests that are planned for the whole population will be very useful.”

• Martínez Benazet said that, despite the weekend being a public holiday, the number of tests performed and results received will stay at 100 a day.

• Regarding the epidemiological data, the pressure on the health care system has been reduced, “We are in the process of reducing the epidemic in the country.” But he warns that We cannot fall into false optimism.” and decisions cannot be marked by euphoria. He also reiterated that the decrease was due to “Measures of social confinement and distancing .”

• The Minister also reminded us that, despite the weekend and good weather, confinement must be maintained. “We are working towards the time when people can go out regularly on the streets, but for the moment we have to have patience and stay isolated at home.” The police have further strengthened their presence and had had to intervene in a 20-person party in a garage and a caravan grouping in one of the high parishes.

THE GOVERNMENT

• The Minister Spokesman, Jover Eric, explained the steps to take in order to apply for paid leave by parents who have to care for their children. Government guarantees 100% of the salary of those essential workers who have stopped working to care for minors.

• Related to the second package of economic measures, Jover Eric stated that all the details will be announced soon and emphasized that the aim of the law is “to guarantee staffing so that the health crisis does not turn into a social crisis”

• The government Spokesman has said that parents who are part of essential economic sectors will be able to obtain permission to care for children under 14 or with disabilities. The request will be made electronically via http tramit.ad

• The permit will entail 100% salary payment, borne by the Government, and will be retroactive since the country’s schools closed. A self-report and corporate certification will be needed.

• Jover explained that the Government has approved a new regulation that lays out the requirements for obtaining paid leave to care for children, an element already provided in the Urgent Measures Act to deal with the situation of # COVID1

• The minister also echoed the @CresIEA proposal that has programmed a series of micro-conferences entitled “Capsules on the history of Andorra” that will be published from Monday at noon and will be available on the CEHiP’s Youtube and on the IAA’s social networks.

DONATIONS

• @ JoverEric said that 1.68 million euros have already been collected between the accounts enabled to help alleviate the situation created by # COVID19 and the SMS on phone 828. (+ Ajuda as the message) Remember that you can continue making your donations. Thank you very much for the collaboration!

• Linked to the donations, the Minister said that the Sirkia family has agreed to bear the costs related to the agreement between Cuba and Andorra for the collaboration of healthcare workers brought to the Principality to support @saasandorra .

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard”