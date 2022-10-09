PICK OF THE WEEK: Saturday 8th – Friday, 14th October 2022

MUSIC

 Saturday, 8th October at 20h in the Assembly hall of the Comu, Escaldes-Engordany.

Concert Parenòstic by Anna Ferrer. Parenòstic is the temporary culmination of Anna Ferrer’s personal and artistic process, in the sense that she lives, creates and shares the integration of the opposites that for her represented creation and tradition.

Her music is a whole in which creation and tradition go hand in hand. She cannot create without taking tradition into account, and at the same time she cannot let tradition stand without bringing her creativity to it.

On this occasion, the Menorcan artist will present her latest show, Parenòstic, an innovative and sophisticated proposal: Anna Ferrer, alone on stage, offers vocal and instrumental sounds that transcend her supposed strictly folkloric musical identity.

On tour since the beginning of this year, Parenòstic has recently been awarded an Altaveu award

 Saturday, 8th October at 21h30 in the Sant Esteve Church, Andorra la Vella. (Free entry with collection. Prior reservation is required at: http://www.amicsdelsorgues.com/) XXIII ORGUE&nd Festival. Autumn-winter concert with Daniel Oyarzabal (Spain)

PROGRAMME

‘The Orchestral Organ’, Holst, Saint-Saëns, Mussorgsky, Guridi, Prokofiev, Rossini, Grieg, Rimsky-Korsakov.

 Sunday, 9th October at 12h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (18+) Vermouth Sundays with Richy Vuelcom. Organic lounge session with Richy Vuelcom to enjoy Sunday. We are waiting for you at the IQOS Lounge, a place full of incombustible artists and unique experiences.

 Wednesday, 12th October at 19h45 at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Guiseppe Verdi’s opera Aida streamed from the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, London. Directed by Robert Carsen (List of cast not yet available.) The Story: Princess Aida has been kidnapped: a valuable prize in a war between Egypt and Ethiopia. Meanwhile, the ambitious soldier Radames wrestles with his feelings for her. As they draw closer together, each must make an agonising choice between their loyalty to home, and their love for each other.

In this new production, director Robert Carsen situates Verdi’s large-scale political drama within a contemporary world, framing its power struggles and toxic jealousies in the apparatus of a modern, totalitarian state. Antonio Pappano and Mark Elder conduct Verdi’s glorious, monumental score.

Language: Sung in Italian with English surtitles

DANCE

 From Friday 14th – Sunday, 16th October in the Plaça de Les Fontetes, La Massana. Contradans: traditional dance and culture festival.

Under the tutelage and accompaniment of Esbart Valls del Nord, it will consist of shows by different international dance groups, as well as dance groups and/or artistic groups based on popular culture.

Around this festival, there will also be other activities by artisans (potters etc and musical instrument makers) framed in a fair offering traditional trades at work in the street who, apart from exhibiting their work, will offer practical workshops.

FRIDAY

– 17:00 – 21:00 Inauguration dances of the Esbart Valls del Nord and the Drac d’Olivella parade.

– 19h10: Exhibition and sale at artisan stalls. There will be a whole history of objects ranging from traditional to modern adaptations.

Followed by more over the weekend of 15th/16th

EXHIBITIONS

 NEW. Until Thursday, 20th October at the Cultural Centre of La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella. Stories to live. Traveling exhibition of the Association of Transplants and Donors of Andorra (ATIDA) to give visibility to transplanted people and explain, through images, what are the personal stories behind each appearance.

 Until Monday, 31st October at the Cultural Centre La Llacuna, Andorra la Vella.

 Until Friday, 14th October in the Lobby of the Cultural and Congress Centre Lauredià, Sant Julià de Lòria a Painting exhibition by Carmen Salillas. Opening hours: From Monday to Friday from 9h – 21h and Saturday from 10h – 13h

 Until Saturday, 22nd October at the Taranmana Gallery, Escaldes-Engordany. ‘Balance in Chaos’ by Trudy Kunkeler. Pigments the colours of the earth: soft moss greens and browns, ochres of rich sienna, in reds and yellow, and burnt terra-cotta’s, reminiscent of iron and oxides naturally found in clays, colour the sculptures exhibited at the Taranmana gallery this September. Trudy Kunkeler (Dordreetch, 1944) works on the representation of nature, its constant transformation, caused by human beings or geological activity: the collision of continents, clashes of earth, rockslides and timeless erosion as the following titles, that correspond to 3 different themes in her work indicate -: Fragmentation, Shifting matter or Change of elements.

Trudy Kunkeler studied vocational training in ceramics and crafts in Rotterdam and at the Free Academy in The Hague. Subsequently, she did a first year of training at Escola Massana in Barcelona with a scholarship from the Ary Scheffer Fund, followed by a second year at the invitation of Professor Maria Bofill.

 Until Saturday, 29th October at the Comic Museum, La Massana. Exhibition of the Cartoonist J.L.Fernán. Exhibition in memory of comic artist J. L. Fernán (1931 – 2020) with a selection of originals that illustrate his entire professional career in some of the most important magazines, from the 1970s to the 90s of the 20th century.

 Until Sunday, 27th August, 2023 at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (Admission: €2.50. Free on September 25th and 26th. The last access to the room will be 30 mins. before closing.) Abracadabra: Illusionism and magic in Cal Plandolit. Discover one of the least known facets of the iconic Areny-Plandolit family – the connection between some of its members within the world of magic, where they stood out prominently on the Spanish and international scene during the first half of the twentieth century. (See also the magic festival in Culture +

CONFERENCES

 Tuesday, 11th October at 19h at the Assembly hall of the Commune, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registration: at the Escaldes-Engordany Tourist Office, tel. 890 881 or to [email protected]) The Planet of Plants by Stefano Mancuso. Plants are the solution that will allow us to solve the huge problem of global warming. From the city in particular, to the entire planet, it is necessary to initiate the largest reforestation activity in our history. (Conference in Italian with interpreter service.)

Stefano Mancuso, scientist and publicist, is a pioneer in the study of plant neurobiology and defender of the intelligence and sensitivity of plants. He is one of the world’s leading authorities in the field of plant neurobiology. He is full professor at the University of Florence, full professor at the Georgofili Academy, directs the International Plant Neurobiology Laboratory with offices in Florence, Kitakyushu, Bonn and Paris and is a founding member of the International Society for Plant Signaling & Behavior. He has published more than 250 scientific articles in international journals and several books with which he has won prizes such as the “Wissenschaftbuck des Jahres” of the Austrian Ministry of Science and Technology for the best scientific essay of the year (2016) or the Galileo Prize 2018, the most prestigious non-science fiction award.

CHILDREN

 Saturday, 8th October at 11h at the Casa Rull Museum, La Massana.

 Saturday, 8th to Sunday, 9th October at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. (Family activity from 4 years old. Limited places. Prior reservation required: Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum or [email protected] or Tel: +376 800 800)

Times: Saturday sessions: 10h30, 11h30, 12h30, 16h and 17h

Sunday sessions: 11h and 12h. It will be an opportunity to delve into collage, a technique invented at the end of the 19th century that will allow you to create works through clippings from magazines and recycled materials. The challenge of the activity ‘Still lifes with collage’ will consist of using only one range of colours in the cutouts, as Francisco Bores did with his “Still life in reds”. (I think we should thank the Thyssen Museum for their constant offerings of free art experiences for children. C.A.)

 Friday, 14th October at 17h30 at the Pas de la Casa Municipal Library, Encamp. (For children aged 3+. Registrations: Tel: 856 787 or [email protected]) Children’s workshop: Autumn arrives at the library. Workshop to decorate the library with autumn colours and motifs. There will be a mural and an exhibition of chestnuts and pumpkins, with Martina Linares and Teresa Blanco.

CULTURE +

 Saturday, 8th October at 9h. Meeting place: CG-4 km 8.5 Pal – La Massana (direction Pal Arinsal station) Bosc dels Menairons car park. (You need: Comfortable shoes, water, basket and warm clothes. Registrations: [email protected]) Mountain trip: “The sustainable mushroom picker” Mushrooms depend on weather conditions to appear, but proper harvesting will guarantee their appearance in the future.

You will learn:

• To recognize edible specimens

• How to plan your outing in the forest

• Be a sustainable mushroom picker

• The right cut

• How to take care of the forest

• How to respect the degree of maturation

 Saturday, 8th October at 18h30 at the IQOS Lounge, Andorra la Vella. (18+) Show flair” cocktail bar with cocktail chefs Nico and Jony. Enjoy your Saturday afternoon watching a live cocktail show.

 Monday, 10th October at 19h30 at the Hotel Roc Blanc, Escaldes-Engordany. (Registration: http://[email protected]) Evolution of art. “Sensuality” with Ona Saumell. An artistic debate that highlights the sensuality of women from their roots. A collection that seeks to abolish the taboo that history has imposed on women’s sensuality since ancient times. A debate where we stop being the ones to blame for all the ills of men, to be the protagonists with confidence, elegance and strength. Come and discover “Sensuality”. Language English.

 Friday, 14th October at 19h in the Plaça de les Fontetes. A carraus/musical rattle construction workshop with Xixo Luthier.

 From Thursday 13th to Sunday, 16th October in different places in the parish of Escaldes-Engordany. XIII Textile and Lacemakers Day.

THURSDAY

– In the CAEE at 19h. Opening of the XIIIg Textile Days and inauguration of the exhibition of the works of the students of the Textile and Glass Workshop.

– Plus the inauguration of the exhibition of the works of the invited artists Montserrat Duran Muntadas, Francesca Poza, Cristina Vallejo and the Associació de Puntaires de les Comarques de Girona. (bobbin lacemakers.)

– 19h30: Talk-demonstration: ELSUR, new views. The reinterpretation of traditional crafts for the creation of contemporary objects by Cristina Vallejo.

GASTRONOMY

La Massana Fogons de Tardor

(La Massana’s Autumn Stoves.)

 Until 6th November. This is when many of the restaurants in La Massana offer special autumn menus. (You will find a booklet of the menus and prices at the La Massana Tourist Office or Google Llibret La Massana Fogons 2022.pdf ) In this year’s edition La Massana Fogons unites with La Massana Epicentre of sustainable gastronomy with gastronomic suggestions: sustainable, local products, traditional recipes and seasonal recipes. There will also be tasting of local, ecological wines and a picnic.

 Saturday, 8th October from 15h30 – 18h at the Hotel Princesa Parc, Arinsal, La Massana. (Registration: [email protected] or at the La Massana Tourist office.) Profitable cooking course. Food waste is responsible for 6% of total global greenhouse gas emissions. Spend a pleasant time learning useful cooking techniques and tips with Kattia Juárez. She is an agricultural engineer, an expert in sustainability. She is also a cook and food stylist. (See her Instagram account @Andorra Cooking Spot.)

You will learn:

– What is sustainable gastronomy?

– Tips to improve your kitchen planning

– Tricks and recipes for leftovers

– How to save time and money

Other available dates: October 22.

ABRACADABRA. MAGIC FESTIVAL OF THE RASER ERA

The return of close-up magic with Toni Zamora.

 Saturday, 8th October at 18h at the Illa Carlemany Shopping Centre, Escaldes-Engordany. Conference: The illusionist brain, by Jordi Camí.

 Wednesday, 12th October at 20h at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino with Jordi Camí. (Recommended for ages 16 and up.)

 Thursday, 13th October at 20h and 21h at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. (6€. Show recommended for ages 12 and up. Activity in Spanish.) ‘Dejavú’ by the magician Gisell. Magician Gisell stands out for her elegant, original, theatrical and versatile performances. Dejavú is a fresh, close-up magic show that invites you to travel through time and offers moments of illusion just a few centimetres from your eyes!

 Friday, 14th October at 17h30, at 18h15 and at 19h at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. Bicicadabra with the magician Fèlix Brunet. Bicicadabra is a traveling show of magic, mime and gestural humour. Mister F, a unique and funny character, will be working magic on all the people he meets on the streets of Ordino, while driving a tricycle accompanied by Dixieland music.

 Friday at 20h at Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino Guided visit to the exhibition ‘Abracadabra, illusionism and magic in cal Plandolit’, with magical pica pica! Where does Cal Plandolit’s love of magic come from? What is a Chinese-inspired dress doing in the exhibition? What is evasion? The answers to these questions and a tasting of magically inspired food are the guiding thread of this magical evening.