PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 7th June – Sunday, 13th June, 2021

MUSIC

Saturday, 12th June from 10.30h – 13.30h on the Circuit de les Fonts, Escaldes-Engordany (Price:15€ for adults and 10€ for children up to 12 years old. Payment in advance at the Valley Portal or at the Escaldes Engordany tourist office. Portal de la Vall : c / Prat de la creu, 74-76 Baixos, communal building, AD500 Andorra la Vella. Telephone/contact for registration at 823 000 or [email protected] ) Guided tour of the Madriu-Perafita-Claror Valley for all audiences. There you will be entertained by the Andan-da-ra company, from 10.30h to 12.30h, then a concert by the duo Daura from 12.30h to 13.30h, followed by a picnic. (Not clear if the picnic is provided.)

THEATRE & DANCE

Saturday, 12th June at 19h at the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino. (Free. It doesn’t mention booking.) The 2020-2021 Season Festival and Celebration of the 10th anniversary of the folkdance group, Esbart de les Valls del Nord. The display will be by the three young sections: small, children’s and youth.

EXHIBITIONS:

Until Tuesday, 15th June at 16h in Parc Central, Andorra la Vella. (Registration: T. 730 043 – 694 093, [email protected] or www.diversitatcultural.andorralavella.ad ) We’ll be Coming back! A photographic exhibition. Cultural and resident associations in the country have been away from rehearsals, stages and streets for more than a year. We’ll be coming back! is a cry of hope for the people who make up these entities through a collection of large-format images.

Until Saturday, 19th June, at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Center, Escaldes-Engordany. Exhibition of works by the students of the Art Space. (Free activity. Telephone / contact address for registration: Tel. 80 22 55 or [email protected]) Samples of the drawings, paintings and sculptures of the children who attend the plastic arts workshops of the Comú d’Escaldes-Engordany. The works of the students who attend the Art Techniques Workshop taught by Mercè Ciaurriz are also exhibited. Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h

Until Saturday, 19th June in the Espai Caldes, Escaldes-Engordany. (Free) Circus Papers: the Ramon Karoli ‘Collection . An exhibition that pays homage to the world of circus by reviewing its history from posters, engravings, programmes, books, photographs and artists’ tools from the various circus disciplines: acrobatics, tightrope walking, trapeze, clowns and juggling. A collection that brings us closer to the evolution of the circus based on dissemination and advertising material: a broad overview of the arts of the ring. The show is the result of hours of work and effort to find exceptional pieces, small treasures that bear witness to the magic of the circus and capture the legacy of lives full of excitement and enthusiasm for the circus.Welcome to the biggest show in the world!

Until Sunday, 20th June at Encamp Communal Library, Encamp (Free) Bibliographic exhibition in the library of rare and curious books about Andorra.

Until Wednesday, 30th June at the Comic Museum, Les Fontetes, La Massana. Exhibition: Cinematica by Edmond. The exhibition shows originals of the strips of great cinema titles under the comic filter of the cartoonist, Edmond, known in the cartoon world by his character Jan Europa. Museum opening hours: Tuesdays from 15h – 19h. Wednesdays from 10h – 14h. Thursdays and Fridays from 15h – 19h. Saturdays from 10h – 14h and from 15h – 19h.

Until Friday, 30th July at the Art al Set Galeria, Escaldes-Engordany. An Exhibition by Enric Aguilar of atmospheric nautical oil paintings. Opening Hours: Monday to Friday from 11h –13.30h and from 15.30h – 19h.

Until 31st July, at the Taranmana Galeria d’Art, Escaldes-Engordany. Arts & Crafts with sculptures, ceramics and patchworks by Jordi Casamajor – Eva Ariza – Marta Bonilla – Valeria Vasi – Valerie Rymarenko International Club Member. Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10h – 13h and 16h – 20h, Saturday 11h – 13h and 16.30h – 20h.

Until Monday, 30th August at Les Fontetes Comic Museum, La Massana. (Free admission: limited capacity depending on the health situation.) Exhibition L’Alcazar by Simon Lamouret. Simon Lamouret, born in Toulouse in 1987, studied illustration at the prestigious Estienne school in Paris, Beaux Arts in Angoulême and Arts Décos in Strasbourg. He settled in India, in Bangalore, to teach drawing. From this experience, which took place from 2013 to 2018, two very important projects were born in his career: Bangalore (Warum, 2017) and L’Alcazar (Sarbacane, 2020). In this exhibition you can see more than twenty originals of the work L’Alcazar and the rest of its production. Simon Lamouret still lives in Toulouse. Simon also collaborates with the Revue Dessinée, runs drawing workshops and participates in residencies in France and abroad (Mazé, Casablanca, etc.) The Alcazar is his first graphic novel and published by Sarbacane editions.

CONFERENCE

Wednesday, 9th June from 20.30h – 22h at La Llacuna Cultural Center, Andorra la Vella. (Free activity. Limited capacity 32 people. Prior reservation required at +376 829 729.) La mal dans Les Fleurs du Mal. (The evil in The Flowers of Evil. It’s not clear whether this will be in French – viz the title – or Catalan.) 200 years since Baudelaire’s birth. In the 37th Conference Series of the Andorran Society of Sciences, the lecturer Elda Gahete, Agrégée de Lettres Classiques, and teacher at the Liceu Comte de Foix, will remember the main work of the poet Charles Baudelaire in reference to modern times.

Saturday, 12th June, at 12h, 13h and 16h (duration approximately one hour. Advance sale at any museum managed by the Government. Price unclear but may be 5€) at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. The presence of the plant world in a well-to-do home. As a special event connected to the conference, there will be three guided tours that will deal with the botany found throughout the house of the Areny-Plandolits in the objects and decorations between one of the guides of the Museum and the CENMA researcher, Clara Pladevall.

Until Sunday, 13th June at the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, Ordino. Meeting in the historic gardens will take place every day in conjunction with a visit to the Casa d’Areny-Plandolit Museum, during the museum’s regular opening hours.

