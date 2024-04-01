Spain immigration VS Andorra (Pyrenees) immigration

Spanish citizenship. 14 “PROS” for Andorra

1. Income tax in Andorra is fixed at 10% (0% if the income does not exceed 24000 euros per year). In Spain the progressive income tax rate varies from 19% up to 45%.

2. Indirect taxes (VAT) in Andorra are at 4.5%. Spain VAT rates vary from 4% to 21% on basic products. Basic foodstuffs, medicines and transport are taxed 10%.

3. The tax burden on businesses in Andorra is one of the lowest in Europe. Companies’ profits are taxed at 10% with an opportunity to reduce to 2% (if the relevant requirements are met). Andorra is listed among the 25 best countries in the world for business, according to the International Living Index. In Spain, the tax on company profits is 25% with the opportunity to reduce to 15%.

4. Residence permits by investments. Business immigration to Spain and Andorra. This is where there is the possibility of the legalization of the family and the acquisition of active residence in Andorra through investments, with the right to work (Compte Propi) when investing in a business for less than 10,000 Euro “turnkey” for a family of four people. In Spain the rate of “entry” into this category starts at 2 million euros.

5. There is a guarantee of getting a residence permit in Andorra with the full package of documents in contrast with similar applications for a residence permit in Spain.

6. Passive residents without the right to work have to reside in Andorra for at least 90 days. In Spain the same residence permit obliges the candidate to stay in the country for at least 183 days.

7. According to the world Bank report, Andorra ranked fifth in the world on the criteria of “political stability” and “lack of crime” (index 1.32), behind only New Zealand, Switzerland, France and Finland. Neighbouring Spain is in 31st place (index of 0.01). Andorra is one of the safest countries in the world for living and for tourism.

8. Ideal environmental conditions. On the territory of Andorra there are no large industries and more than 50% of the territory is a national park under UNESCO protection. Andorra ranks 2nd in the world in terms of life expectancy, which according to the UN is 81.6 years. Spain is in 10th place.

9. Best healthcare system in the world: Andorra, according to the rating of the leading medical journal The Lancet. Spain is only 8th.

10. The largest thermal complex in southern Europe – Andorra’s SPA Caldea – is open all year round. All the ski resorts of Andorra are open for 5 months of the year; the price for a SKI-PASS for the entire season for resident is 270 euros. The Andorran ski resorts are in the TOP 20 best ski resorts in the world.

11. The prices for luxury goods, electronics, food and alcohol are 10-25% lower than in the EU countries, including Spain. Therefore it’s no surprise that about 4 million Spaniards every year come to Andorra on shopping trips.

12. Andorra is the only country in the world, where 3 primary education systems are present: French, Spanish and Andorran. All systems involve the study of 3 languages – Catalan, English, (or) French and (or) Spanish. Skiing is a compulsory part of the national educational system. All Andorran residents have the opportunity to study French, Spanish and Catalan language for free.

13. One of the fundamental features of the country, which represents another evidence of its uniqueness, is that it has no army. Andorra has been at peace for over 700 years and has remained distanced from international conflicts..

14. Many famous Spaniards have already preferred Andorra for living. Among them: Baroness Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza, the owner of the largest art collections the world; Montserrat Caballé, a world known Spanish operatic soprano; Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, champions of MOTO GP; Toni Bou, a Spanish professional motorcycle trials champion; Joaquim Rodríguez, a Spanish professional road racing cyclist champion, and many others.