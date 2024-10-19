The Rías Altas are a part of the coastal area of Galicia, in the north of Spain. They form the eastern part of the province of A Coruña and the entire coast of the province of Lugo, bordering Costa Verde (Asturias) to the east and Costa da Morte, A Coruña (Galicia) to the west.

It’s one of the most popular destinations of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Main tourist sites (from west to east)

Most popular beaches

Morouzos Beach (Ortigueira) – A clean, white sand beach located in beautiful green surroundings.

Los Castros Beach (Ribadeo) – Easily accessible and well-equipped, this beautifully located blue-flag beach is great for a relaxing afternoon as well as a great spot for surfing.

Area Beach (Viveiro) – Not overly crowded or built-up, this beach is located in beautiful green surroundings and is also perfect for watersports.

De Illas (Ribadeo) – Backdropped by rugged cliffs and mountains, this beach is popular among tourists due to its crystal clear waters, white sand and decent facilities.

The Fragas del Eumenota Natural Park

The Fragas del Eumenota Natural Park (in Galician Fragas do Eume) is a protected Spanish natural area in the province of A Coruña, in northern Galicia, the Rías Altas region. It was created on July 30, 1997 and protects 9126.65 ha2 on the banks of the Eume River, specifically in the municipalities of Cabañas, Capela, Monfero, Puentedeume and Puentes de García Rodríguez, all of them in the province of A Coruña.

It was also declared a Site of Community Importance. Its fragas are considered one of the best examples of thermophilic Atlantic forest on the European continent.

On March 31, 2012, a fire started in the municipality of Capela, which affected part of the park.

How to get to?

Nearest airports are in Santiago de Compostela (SCQ) and in A Coruña (LCG).

