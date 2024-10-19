O Vicedo (Sp. Vicedo) is a city and a municipality in the La Mariña Occidental region, in the province of Lugo, Galicia, Spain.

It is situated in the northern coast of the Rías Altas of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Main attractions

Archaeological heritage

In the municipality there are a total of three castros cataloged, although the majority are in a poor state of conservation.

Castro de Punta do Castro, in the parish of Vicedo

Castro de Tarroeira, in the parish of Vicedo

Castro da Suegos, in the parish of Suegos.

Religious architecture

Templar Monastery of Coelleira Island

Church of Santa María de Cabanas. The church of Santa María de Cabanas, is located to the south of the municipal term, in the homonymous parish. This is one of the three temples that the nobleman Fernán Pérez de Andrade ordered to be built in the Mariña region.

Church of San Miguel de Negradas. The church of San Miguel de Negradas is a Romanesque style temple, which is located to the northwest of the municipal term.

Church of San Pablo de Riobarba

Beaches

In its term it has the beaches of Arealonga, Xilloi, Area Grande and Abrela, as well as other smaller ones such as Fomento, Caolín (Vicedo Viejo) and Vidreiro, located near the port of the town, and Moledos.

How to get to?

The nearest airport is A Coruna (LCG).

From Lugo 1 hr 27 min (112 km) via LU-540

1 hr 27 min (112 km) via LU-540 From Santiago de Compostela 1 hr 54 min (159 km) via AP-9

1 hr 54 min (159 km) via AP-9 From Madrid 6 hr 2 min (609 km) via A-6

Main information

Area: 75 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 43°43′57″N 7°40′24″W

Population: 1656

Languages: Spanish, Galician

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

