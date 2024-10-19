Ribadeo is a city and a municipality in the province of Lugo in Galicia, Spain.

It is situated in the northern coast of the Rías Altas of the Atlantic resorts of Spain. It is the easternmost resort of the Rías Altas, borders with As Figueras, the westernmost resort of the Costa Verde.

Main attractions

Torre de los Moreno, the house of the Moreno brothers, built in 1915 in an eclectic style. The decoration of the facade suggests Modernism, while that of the rear recalls the neoclassical style. Its concrete and steel construction is unusual.

The parish church of Santa María do Campo.

The ruins of an ancient Franciscan convent.

A number of emblazoned houses in the old quarter.

Beaches

Carricelas/Augasantas Beach. Blue flag. Length: 880 meters. Width: 50 meters. Environment: Semi-urban. Composition: Sand.

Os Castros Beach. Blue flag. Length: 100 meters. Width: 15 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand.

Os Marbadás Beach. Length: 300 meters. Width: 30 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand.

As Illas / Las Islas / Seborello Beach. Length: 150 meters. Width: between 15 and 50 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand.

Cegoñas Beach. Length: 40 meters. Width: 40 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand, Cobble fragments, Rocks.

Esteiro Beach. Length: 52 meters. Width: between 6 and 220 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand, Rocks.

Gabieira / Olga / Arnela Beach. Length: 45 meters. Width: 30 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand, Cobble fragments, Rocks.

O Cadramón Beach. Length: 55 meters. Width: 20 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand.

O Cargadoiro Beach. Length: 35 meters. Width: 15 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand, Rocks.

Os Bloques Beach. Length: 100 meters. Width: 30 meters. Environment: Semi-urban. Composition: Sand.

Portiño de A Devesa Beach. Length: 45 meters. Width: 15 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand, Cobble fragments, Rocks.

Rocas Brancas Beach. Length: 44 meters. Width: 10 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand

Xuncos / Cabalar Beach. Length: 75 meters. Width: 10 meters. Environment: Cliff. Composition: Sand, Cobble fragments, Rocks.

Best restaurants

There is one Michelin list restaurant in the city:

Javier Montero, As Barreiras 14, 40 – 65 EUR • Contemporary cuisine

How to get to?

The nearest airport is in A Coruña (LCG).

Other airports:

Asturias airport.

Santiago de Compostela airport.

Distance by car:

From Lugo 1 hr 17 min (115 km) via A-8

1 hr 17 min (115 km) via A-8 From Santiago de Compostela 1 hr 58 min (192 km) via AP-9 and A-8

1 hr 58 min (192 km) via AP-9 and A-8 From Madrid 5 hr 47 min (582 km) via A-6

Main information

Area: 106 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 43°32′14″N 7°02′35″W

Population: 9860

Languages: Spanish, Galician

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here best sea and ocean resorts of France and Spain

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide