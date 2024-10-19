Viveiro (Sp. Vivero) is a city and municipality in the province of Lugo, in the northwestern autonomous community of Galicia, Spain.

It is situated in the northern coast of the Rías Altas of the Atlantic resorts of Spain.

Viveiro has a variety of patrimonial catalogs, in which there are historical monuments of civil and religious type, on artistic and cultural heritage and on natural heritage. which highlights the Holy Week of Vivero, considered a Festival of International Tourist Interest, as well as Rapa das Bestas de Candaoso and the Pilgrimage of Naseiro, the latter two being considered as Festivals of National Tourist Interest.

Main attractions

The old wall, of which only parts remain today, was built to protect the inhabitants from attacks or from the plague.

The remains of the wall, which succumbed to modernity in spite of its importance and simplicity, are visible in the old part of the city although the remains are situated near small modern buildings.

In spite of everything three of the wall’s original gates survive: Vila, Valado, with a Romanesque style, and Castelo da Ponte, also called the gate of Carlos V, that is the emblem of Viveiro.

This door has the sculpted imperial arms of the monarch, the original arms of the kingdom, and the arms of the city.

Some of the mansions of the city’s noble families still exist, such as the gunsmith’s house sculpted in stone. Religious buildings include the monastery of the Concepcion, which was founded by María das Alas Pumariño (died 1601), and the chapel of Ecce Homo, also called the chapel of Pity, which Rodrigo Alonso Alfeirán (died 1608) paid for.

The city is home to several Romanesque historical buildings. These include the churches of San Pedro, Santa María, and San Francisco. The bridge over the river Landro dates back to the medieval era too.

Castros

In the municipality there are a total of seven castros cataloged, although most are unexcavated.

Castro de Condomiás and Chao de Garita, in the Boimente parish.

Castro de Pousadoiro, in the parish of San Pedro.

Castro da Croa, in the parish of Landrove.

Castro de Casós, in the place of Fontecova, Vivero.

Castro de Sobreviva, in the parish of Galdo.

Castro de Cillero, in Cillero.

Castro de Faro, in the parish of Faro.

Beaches

On the coast of the municipality of Vivero there are five beaches, which have different dimensions and occupation depending on their characteristics and the environment where they are located. Those with the highest occupancy are the beaches of Sacido, Covas and Penal Area.

Sacido Beach: It is a semi-urban beach with an average occupancy rate of 280 m in length, equipped with a promenade and calm waters with surveillance and security in the summer season.

Seiramar Beach: Semi-urban beach with few available services, 200 m long, equipped with a promenade, with moderate waves but lacks safety and rescue services.

Covas beach: It is the Vivero beach, which has facilities and services, 2100 m in length and with high occupancy in the summer season, equipped with a promenade, calm waters, with rescue and safety equipment and access for the disabled. In the western part of the beach there are some protruding rocks known as Os Castelos. On these rocks stands a monument dedicated to the memory of the frigate Santa María Magdalena and the brig Palomo that were shipwrecked together on a night of terrible storm, in 1810, causing more than 500 victims.

Area Beach: An extensive beach much frequented by tourists, 1700 m long, semi-urban, equipped with a promenade, with access for the disabled, medium swell and with security and safety services. It has been awarded the blue flag.

Portonovo Beach: Rocky beach with difficult access and lacking fine sand, 260 m long, isolated, with a low level of occupancy, moderate waves and lacks safety and rescue services.

How to get to?

The nearest airport is in A Coruña (LCG).

Other airports:

Asturias airport.

Santiago de Compostela airport.

Distance by car:

From Lugo 1 hr 17 min (98.1 km) via LU-540

1 hr 17 min (98.1 km) via LU-540 From Santiago de Compostela 1 hr 53 min (155 km) via AP-9

1 hr 53 min (155 km) via AP-9 From Madrid 5 hr 54 min (596 km) via A-6

Best restaurants

There is one Michelin list restaurant in the city:

Nito, Playa de Area 1, 60 – 80 EUR • Traditional Cuisine

Main information

Area: 109 km² (municipality)

Coordinates: 43°38′53″N 7°35′24″W

Population: 15 391

Languages: Spanish, Galician

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

