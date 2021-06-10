Tour de France 2021 in Andorra will affect vehicle movement on July 11th and 13th

This will affect vehicle movement on July 11th and 13th, during the passage of the advertising caravan and accompanying cars. The Tour will arrive in the Principality from Céret, France on July 11th with a stage finish in Andorra la Vella. The next day will be a day of rest and on July 13th, from Pas de la Casa a shot will be fired starting the next stage that will head towards Saint-Gaudens, back in French territory.

Road closures: On Sunday, 11th July, traffic will be affected from 13h in both directions on each of the road sections described below. Traffic on Andorra’s roads and streets mentioned below will be effectively closed from the moment the Police Service’s pilot car passes flying red flags and will reopen after the Police Service’s motorcyclists go by flying green flags.

The route is as follows: Franco-Andorran border, Pas de la Casa, CG-2, Port d’Envalira, Soldeu, El Tarter, Canillo, Encamp, CS-210, Vila, Collada de Beixalís, CS-310, Anyós, CG-3, Sant tunnel Antoni, Escaldes-Engordany, av. Fiter and Rossell, av. del Pessebre, bridge of Co-Prince Joan Martí Alanis, c. Josep Viladomat, av. Esteve Albert, underpass of the Dama de Gel roundabout, Andorra la Vella, av. Council of Europe, c. Bonaventura Armengol, c. Prat de la Creu, descent from El Molí, La Comella roundabout, av. Tarragona, Marginets roundabout.

The arrival of the advertising caravan at the Franco-Andorran border is expected at 14.40 and the scheduled passage of the first riders is at 16.30 at the border, at 16.35 at Pas de la Casa, at 16.45 at the height of Port d’Envalira, at 16.55 in Soldeu, at 16.55 in El Tarter, at 17.00 in Canillo, at 17.05 in Encamp, at 17.10 in Vila, at 17.29 in the height of La Collada de Beixalís, at 17.35 in Anyós, at 17.40 in the Sant Antoni tunnel, at 17.40 av. Fiter i Rossell, at 17.45 on C / Bonaventura Armengol, at 17.45 arrival at the Marginets roundabout. All are advised to drive on the aforementioned stretches of road on July 11th before 13h or after 19h.

· In parallel, from 20h on July 10th to 20h on July 11th, access to Avinguda Tarragona in Andorra la Vella will be affected by traffic restrictions due to the assembly and disassembly of the stage arrival infrastructures.

On 13th July, the circulation of vehicles will be affected from 10h in both directions in each of the following sections of road:

The departure of the advertising caravan from Pas de la Casa is expected at 11.05h The scheduled passage time for the first riders is at 13:05h with the departure from Av. of the General Council of the Pas de la Casa and at 13.30h on the Franco-Andorran border.

Again the traffic on the roads and streets mentioned will be effectively closed from the passage of the Police Service’s pilot car flying red flags and will reopen after the passage of the Police Service’s motorcyclist with green flags. everyone is advised to drive on the French road N22, accessing and leaving Andorra on 13th July, before 10h.