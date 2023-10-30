The Barcelona (Catalonia, Spain) bus service is mainly operated by TMB. The service covers most of the metropolitan area and includes 109 lines with a length of over 920 kilometers, with over 1000 vehicles, all adapted for people with disabilities. The average bus speed is 11.55 km / h. In 2007, Barcelona city buses carried 210.5 million passengers, which means a profit of over 122 million euros. The night bus service is called Night Bus and has a lower frequency and fewer routes than during the day.

Barcelona Bus Turístic

Barcelona Bus Turístic is a bus that offers routes for tourists in Barcelona. In 2006, it transported almost 1.9 million people, and in 2005, it brought in 21 million euros, which were used to cover public transport debt and develop tourism in the city.

There are 3 different routes you can take to easily plan your visit to Barcelona. Barcelona Bus Turístic takes you on these three different routes, which have connections along the way, meaning you can change from one route to another with the same ticket. You can choose the red, blue or green route, depending on the places that interest you the most. From Plaça de Catalunya to MACBA, along Passeig de Gracia, to the Sagrada Familia, the village of Gracia, Parc Guell, Tibidabo, Pedralbes and FC Barcelona stadium. Or visit Citadel Park, Diagonal, Sants Station, Montjuïc hill and Port Vell old harbor. Or how about a route from the Olympic Harbor via Poblenou to the Forum district for the best panoramic views of Barcelona’s beaches?

Price from 27 euros.

Prices for passenger buses TMB

The most popular single-trip tourist ticket costs 2.40 €. You can buy other tickets and passes for use on TMB buses, ticket machines at bus stops, metro ticket machines and online at the external TMB Tickets link and TMB app. When buying online, you can collect your ticket or pass from the ticket machines of the metro network.

How to buy a single bus ticket in the TMB app:

Download the TMB app for Android or iOS.

Register or login to JoTMBé.

Go to tickets.

Find a one-way bus ticket and click Buy.

Select the required number of tickets (maximum 5 in one operation) and click “Buy”. You can confirm tickets for one bus within 24 hours after purchasing it.

When you have paid for your purchase with your payment card, the purchased tickets will be displayed on the My Tickets screen.

When you board the bus, look for your single bus ticket in the TMB app, select the Check option and scan the QR code on the bus. Ticket confirmed!

If you would like to see a confirmed bus ticket or show it to employees upon request, you can find it by going to the My Tickets option.

Once you have validated a single bus ticket, you will be able to travel all the way to the end of this bus route.

You can confirm tickets for one bus within 24 hours after purchasing it. After this time, tickets will expire and cannot be confirmed or refunded. Therefore, we recommend that you only buy tickets that you need at that time or that you will use within 24 hours.

Barcelona full guide

TOP architectural objects

Barcelona museums

Barcelona monuments

Barcelona parks

Barcelona beaches

Barcelona restaurants

Barcelona shopping

Barcelona theaters and entertainment

Barcelona FC and sport infrastructure

Barcelona city card

Barcelona transport

Barcelona administrative division

Barcelona climate

See here Catalan travel guide