The results have awarded victory to Canillo in the candidacy led by Jordi Alcobé (DA + I); in Encamp on the list led by Laura Mas (UP + DA + I); in Ordino for the candidacy of Maria del Mar Coma (ACO + DA + I + SDP); while Eva Sansa won in La Massana (CC + DA + I). In Andorra la Vella, the list of Sergi González (Enclar) has won; Sant Julià de Lòria, led by Cerni Cairat (Wake up Laurèdia) and in Escaldes-Engordany the candidacy of Rosa Gili (Consens for Escaldes-Engordany) has won.

The head of government of Andorra, Xavier Espot, has made public the election results and has named the councilors elected in the seven parishes, after the end of this Sunday’s 2023 municipal elections. Of the total of 30,401 voters called to the polls, 16,644 people voted, representing 54.75% of the census. Data includes the judicial vote, which was 6,253 voters, of which 300 correspond to the postal vote. A total of 1,252 blank votes and 390 invalid votes have been registered.