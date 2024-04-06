Andorra parliament. Political parties of Andorra (Pyrenees)

The new Consell General is a building in Andorra la Vella, the parliamentary seat of the General Council of Andorra, that replaces the historic seat of Casa de la Vall. It is located next to the old parliament and close to the administrative building of the Government of Andorra. It hosts all the sessions of the Andorran legislature, except for the traditional ones (the constitutive session and, on December 21, that of Sant Tomàs,), which are held in Casa de la Vall.

In 1996, during the first constitutional legislature, a commission was created to design a new seat for the General Council; the Casa de la Vall had become too small and part of the parliamentary services, such as the Sindicatura, the parliamentary groups and the commissions, had moved to a nearby building, the Casa del Benefici, set to be demolished in 2017.

In 2001, the Council, the Commune of Andorra la Vella and the government signed an agreement to promote the construction of the building. In 2004, the first phase, land excavation, was awarded for 3.7 million euros; in 2007, the second phase, general structure construction, for 6.4 million euros and, in 2008, the third phase, architecture and facilities, for 17 million euros. In total, the work cost around 26 million euros, one million less than expected. The headquarters began operating in March 2011, and co-princes François Hollande and Joan-Enric Vives officially inaugurated it in 2014.

The building has an area of 16,000 square meters and is 30 meters high, dimensions designed to accommodate the maximum of 42 councilors provided for in the Constitution. To build it, 40,000 cubic meters of rock had to be excavated, and a square of 1,300 square meters was developed. The building has two parts: through the entrance of the square, you can access the two floors where there are the offices of the trustee, the deputy trustee, the general secretary, the administrative staff and the legal cabinet.

Below the square is the chamber, the offices of the parliamentary groups, the commission and press rooms and services such as the library; there are also 65 parking spaces.

The Council building is also the seat of three bodies that depend on it: the Data Protection Agency, the Citizen’s Ombudsman and the Court of Auditors, accessible through a separate entrance on the ground floor, through the square adjacent to the street Prat de la Creu.

Political parties. Latest elections (2023-2027)

After the elections to the General Council of Andorra in 2023, five parliamentary groups were formed. Democrats for Andorra, which had obtained 13 seats, ceded one (that of sub-syndic Sandra Codina) to Ciutadans Compromesos (which had obtained two) so that they could form their own parliamentary group, which requires at least three councillors.

Democrats for Andorra: 13 seats

Concordia: 5 seats

Social Democratic Party of Andorra: 3 seats

Andorra Forward: 3 seats

Committed Citizens: 3 seats

Non-members: 1 councillor

The Syndicature of the General Council is made up of the following members:

General trustee: Carles Ensenyat Reig de

General deputy: Sandra Codina Tortde

Union Secretary: Maria Àngels Aché Feliu

Archives

2019-2023

After the elections to the General Council of Andorra in 2019, five parliamentary groups were formed. Democrats for Andorra, which had obtained 11 seats, ceded one (that of sub-syndicate Meritxell Palmitjavila) to Ciutadans Compromesos (which had obtained two) so that they could form their own parliamentary group, which requires at least three councillors. In March 2021, Carine Montaner left the Tercera Via group and became a non-affiliated director.

Democrats for Andorra: 10 seats

Social Democratic Party of Andorra: 7 seats

Liberals of Andorra: 4 seats

Tercera Via + Unió Laurediana: 3 seats

Committed Citizens: 3 seats

Non-members: 1 councillor

The Syndicature of the General Council is made up of the following members:

General trustee: Roser Suñé Pascuet of DA

General subsyndic: Meritxell Palmitjavila Naudi de CC

Trade union secretary: Sílvia Ferrer Ghiringhelli of L’A

Union Secretary: Susanna Vela Palomares of PS

2015-2019

The results of the elections to the General Council of Andorra in 2015. The General Council of the VII legislature had the following composition:

Democrats for Andorra: 10 seats

Liberals of Andorra: 4 seats

Together (Social Democratic Party of Andorra+VERDS+IC): 0 seats

Social Democracy and Progress: 0 seats

The Syndicature of the General Council was made up of the following members:

General trustee: Vicenç Mateu Zamora of DA

Deputy general counsel: Mònica Bonell Tuset of DA

Secretary of the Trade Union: Joan Carles Camp Areny of the mixed group

Secretary of the Trade Union: Maria Martisella González de DA

2011 – 2015

The results of the elections to the General Council of Andorra in 2011. The General Council of the VI legislature had the following composition:

Democrats for Andorra: 20 seats

Unió Laurediana: 2 seats

Social Democratic Party: 6 seats

Andorra for Change: 0 seats

Greens of Andorra: 0 seats

DA and UL councilors joined the Democratic Parliamentary Group. The councilors of the PS joined the Social Democratic Parliamentary Group.

The Syndicature of the General Council was made up of the following members:

General trustee: Vicenç Mateu Zamora of DA

Deputy general counsel: Mònica Bonell Tuset of DA

Secretary of the Union: Carles Enseñat Reig from UP-DA

Secretary of the Trade Union: David Ríos Rius of the PS

