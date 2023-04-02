Xavier Espot’s Democrats party won the legislative elections in the principality

  All Andorra news, News, Politics

The head of the Andorran government, Xavier Espot, and his center-right coalition won the legislative elections in the principality on Sunday April 2, 2023.

According to these results, Xavier Espot’s Democrat party came out on top with 32.38% of the vote, while the Social Democrats of Pere Lopez, his main opponent, only came in third position (21.12%), behind new party Concordia (21.50%).

Xavier Espot’s Democratic Party won an absolute majority of 16 general councilors (deputies) out of 28 seats in the General Council, the principality’s unicameral parliament.

The 2023 general election results are as follows: 16 councilors for the Democrats; 5 for Concordia; 3 for the Social Democrats, 3 for Andorra Endavant and 1 for Action.

Green hydrogen pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille to cost €2.5bn

Spain and Catalonia support MidCat pipeline project despite French opposition

Cold showers, no lights: Europe rushes to wean itself off natural gas and oil from Russia

Macron wins French presidential election: thousands protest against far-right

France is among the countries pledging to end oil and gas production within their borders

Catalan government does not observe Spain’s National Day

Read more: All Andorra news ...