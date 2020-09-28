PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 28th September – Sunday, 4th October, 2020

MUSIC

Thursday, 1st October at 21.30h at the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (General ticket: 8€. VR seat ticket: 4€. Ticket with Carnet Jove 15% discount. Tickets can only be bought on line at www.cultura.ad. See also below.) National Auditorium Season, 2020. An evening with Jordi Botey and his programme Oh, benvenuts autors. A vocational singer-songwriter since 2003, Jordi Botey has shown a musical involvement and fidelity to Andorra that makes him an essential part of the country’s music scene. (He helped the International Singers in the past when his daughter, Sandra, sang with them.) In 2003 he recorded Paraules cap a mai and in 2005, Reflexions d’un passerell (Reflections of a Catwalk). Fifteen years on, he presents this year’s opening show at the Auditorium with a programme specially selected for the occasion with themes of original music which have had some important connotations both social and political. His treatment will always be from the most intimate musical point of view.

NOTE

Faced with the pandemic, the capacity of the Auditorium has been limited and the online booking system only allows the sale of 2 tickets per online operation. (Four pairs per row.) Tickets can only be purchased online through the Ministry of Culture’s website: www.cultura.ad . (Click on the poster for Jordi, then, just above the new poster on the blue compra line. Then the red Nova data. Then for seats in the main body of the auditorium, select Platea and finally click on the two seats you would like. On the day of the concert there will be no ticket sales at the box office. Also on the same website you will find the health security measures that must be respected to access the National Auditorium.

EXHIBITIONS

Until Wednesday, 30th September at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre. (Limited places. Free with prior reservation at 802 255 or [email protected]) Art on vinyl. An Exhibition of artistic album covers from the Chambao Collection. Art and music are two disciplines that have always had a close relationship, whether mutually inspired or as a collaboration in the form of album covers, concert posters or video clips. This relationship is seen in the exhibition Art on vinyl with more than 300 covers signed by such prominent artists as Picasso, Joan Miró, Salvador Dalí, Basquiat and Andy Warhol, as well as a section dedicated to the music of the playful and cultural movement of the Madrilenian Movida. Disc covers are the cover letter, the wrapper that includes basic vinyl information. There are different artistic trends, but they often have bold designs, a lot of creativity and disinhibition. They are currently the subject of a collection, fetish pieces that evoke the greats of music such as David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Pet Shop Boys and The Beatles. Art on vinyl, a journey through the popular culture of the twentieth century: eclectic and nostalgic. Opening Hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and 15h – 19h.

Until Saturday, 31st October. (From the National Archive of Andorra.) Records from the collection of the historic, Radio Andorra. Online exhibition ‘La Nova Cançó through the records of the collection of the old Ràdio Andorra’ Due to health protection measures, this exhibition, which the National Archive had planned as part of the Jambo Street Music Festival, will be held on line. The show presents the Nova Cançó Movement based on singles from Radio Andorra, a collection promoting songs in Catalan. During the month of September, performances by different singer-songwriters who have made recordings specifically for this occasion will be added. (See end for more information.)

CINEMA

Wednesday, 30th September and Thursday, 1st October at 20h at the Cinemes Illa Carlemany, Escaldes-Engordany. Greenland. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Starring: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roger Dale Floyd The Story: A family struggles for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. John Garrity, his estranged wife and their young son embark on a perilous journey to find sanctuary as a planet-killing comet hurtles toward Earth. Amid terrifying accounts of cities getting levelled, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Cineclub de les Valls. Starting from 16th September, the Cineclub de les Valls reopens at the Teatre Communal Andorra la Vella with a new season of South American films in Spanish, every Wednesday at 21.30h. (Tickets: 5€. Or for members, carnet jove and carta magna holders: 3€. For more information go to [email protected] They sometimes have excellent films in English and other languages. CA).

