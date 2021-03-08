PICK OF THE WEEK: Monday, 8th March – Sunday, 14th March, 2021

MUSIC

Sunday, 14th March at 12md in the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (Tickets: 10€). Concert of the Constitution with the Andorran National Classical Orchestra and JONCA musicians. Conducted by Albert Gumí, featuring Jonaina Salvador, as the soprano soloist.

A Tribute piece to the victims of COVID-19. A musical metamorphosis: from the town square to the concert hall.

PROGRAMME:

· Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) – Aria of the Suite for orchestra no. 3 in D major, BWV 1068

· Daniel Areny (1939) / Albert Gumí (arr.) – Dance of giants “The Moorish King and the White Lady”

· Albert Gumí (1965) – Premiere of Suite of traditional Andorran dances for string orchestra

· Albert Gumí (1965) – Premiere of the Suite of traditional Andorran songs for soprano soloist and string orchestra

· Daniel Areny (1939) / Albert Gumí (arr.) – Dance of giants of Sant Julià

· Albert Gumí (1965) – Dance of Canillo (premiere with the Duet Daura)

· Lluís Cartes (1975) / Albert Gumí (arr.) – Encamp de gresca

EXHIBITIONS

Until Friday, 26th March at La Llacuna Cultural Centre, Andorra la Vella. Electroforming exhibition. We will be able to see a sample of the works of the students of the Art School of Andorra la Vella made during the Electroforming course, taught by the jeweller Gastón Rois. Electroforming is a magical and alchemical technique applied to contemporary jewellery, which allows you to deposit metal particles, in this case copper, on objects or elements of nature through the use of an electric current.

Until Sunday, March 28 at the Taranmana Gallery, Escaldes-Engordany. CDNS. An exhibition of recent works by Javier Balmaseda. Javier Balmaseda has represented Andorra at the renowned Venice Biennial Art Exhibition (founded in 1895). Opening Hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 10h – 13h and 16h – 18h. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Until Saturday, 3rd April at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre. An Exhibition of posters of the Spanish Civil War: 50 posters by the republican side to help understand the Spanish Civil War. The exhibition aims to bring closer to today’s citizens, the impact and memory of images that, without a doubt, are a valuable testimony of this warlike conflict in which poster art achieved great expressiveness and a relevant role as a propaganda tool, raising awareness of a population living in a state of war. The call for enlistment, the invocation of solidarity, the recommendations to survive in the rear guard, along with the slogans of political parties were, among others, the main messages with images of striking force, disseminated through an abundant production of billboards. The exhibition presents, among others, works by renowned poster artists such as Carles Fontserè, Josep Subirats, Lorenzo Goñi and Martí Bas. Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 19h.

Until Sunday, 2nd May at the Reig Factory Museum, Sant Julià de Lòria. Kintsugi. A collection of 38 photographs by the famous audio-visual artist and photography theorist Joan Fontcuberta. Kintsugi is a traditional Japanese technique that involves repairing broken ceramic pieces and marking the fractures with gold thread. The scars, then, are not disguised but emphasized as witnesses to the experience suffered. In this exhibition, Joan Fontcuberta has been inspired by the poetics inherent in kintsugi to present a selection of photographs, the Trauma series, from photographic archives from around the world, including the National Archive of Andorra, which the artist has visited in search of damaged images: old positives or negatives, physically or chemically damaged, which constitute a terrain where time and memory fight. But it is in this traumatic stage that the sick images shine in their most terrible beauty. Joan Fontcuberta has also created an “artist’s book”, published by the Government and the prestigious publishing house RM, which can be purchased at the exhibition from 31st March, the date on which it will be publicly presented.

Until Wednesday, 30th June at the Comic Museum, Les Fontetes, La Massana. Exhibition: CINEMATECA by Edmond. The exhibition shows originals of the strips of great cinema titles under the comic filter of the cartoonist, Edmond, known in the cartoon world by his character Jan Europa. Museum opening hours: Tuesdays from 15h – 19h. Wednesdays from 10h – 14h. Thursdays and Fridays from 15h – 19h. Saturdays from 10h – 14h and from 15h – 19h.

Until Friday, 31st December at the MW Museum of Electricity, Encamp. Draw me ecology created by the association, Cartooning For Peace. The exhibition aims to open our eyes to the state of our planet and the consequences of our activity on areas such as biodiversity, health, pollution, etc.

The goal is to get involved and convince ourselves that ecology is drawn by each and every one of us.

With enriching content and an informal and direct tone, you will be able to discover cartoonists’ press drawings from all over the world. Language: The original version is in French and there are comprehensive translations in Spanish and Catalan. Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30h – 13.30h and from 15h – 18h. Sunday from 10h – 14h.

Until Sunday, 9th January, 2022 at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. Talents with denomination of origin: from Rigalt to Puigdengolas. The exhibition features a selection of paintings by Catalan artists that the Crèdit Andorrà art collection has been forging since 1989. Casas, Urgell, Mir and Meifrè are some of the protagonists of the show. The exhibition is complemented by some works from the Carmen Thyssen collection shared by the author. Among the selected paintings, we will learn about the work of artists specializing in different types of landscape and portraiture, and other versatile people who reflect their expertise on canvas. The exhibition takes a look at the work of Catalan artists from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, painters whose development coincided or who created their own school. The selection of exhibited works aims to show the similarities and the divergences between Catalan painters of this period, both the most unique styles but also the affinities in their work. Thanks to the contribution of the Crèdit Andorrà art collection, the Carmen Thyssen Andorra Museum opens its doors to a new exhibition that collects paintings by the great Catalan masters that are part of the Andorran collection.

MOUNTAIN CINEMA

Wednesday, 10th March at 21h in the Theater of Les Fontetes, La Massana. (Free). The Mountain Cinema and Travel Cycle ORDINO-LA MASSANA. Núria PICAS, una vida (Núria PICAS, a life) Passion, sacrifice, satisfaction … Núria talks of her sporting career which has been based on a philosophy of life that emphasises a positive mentality and willpower. During the talk, Núria will give us a review of her sporting and professional career. A motivational lecture with the aim of inspiring anyone who listens to it to draw a little closer to their dreams.

Friday, 12th March at 21h in the National Auditorium of Andorra, Ordino. (Free. Mandatory reservation at www.4tickets.com )

Mountain Cinema and Travel Cycle ORDINO-LA MASSANA. 6 x 8000 aulmó. This lecture was to be given by Sergi Mingote on his return from K2 to explain his oxygen-free experiences on 6 different 8,000m peaks. Instead, tragically, aged 49, this Catalan mountaineer died in a major fall on K2. Beyond his mountaineering career, Mingote was also a remarkable endurance athlete. He was a finisher of both Ironman and Ultraman triathlons (112-mile and 320-mile races, respectively), he crossed both the Sarah and Gobi deserts, and he swam the Straits of Gibraltar alongside Paralympian Miguel Luque. In 2020, Mingote completed a 7,000-kilometer cycling trip across Europe and summited 20 major peaks along the way. Due to Sergi’s recent death, his friend Josemi Herrera will review Sergi’s legacy and in homage to this great person, will explain the experiences he had with Sergi Mingote by his side. Aulmó (a lung) reviews Sergi Mingote’s ascents, of six 8,000m mountains in just 367 days and achieved without the use of artificial oxygen. They were: Broad Peak, K2, Manaslu, Lhotse, Nanga Parbat and Gasherbrum II.

CONFERENCES

Monday, 8th March at 19h online at [email protected] Telematic conference: Entorns de treball igualitaris. Un apropament a la nova realitat empresarial (Equal work environments. An approach to the new business reality.) On the occasion of the commemoration of March 8th, International Women’s Day, the Area of Equality Policies of the Government of Andorra is organizing this conference, in which the expert Georgina González Ollé will present the main challenges, good practices and benefits to companies in terms of equality between women and men, taking into account the current framework.

Programme:

· Current legal framework. Main obligations of companies in matters of equality.

· How to work on the 2030 Agenda.

· What are the benefits and impact of equality policies within companies? Good practices.

· Protocols to prevent harassment.

Wednesday, 10th March at 20.30h at the Escaldes-Engordany Art Centre, Escaldes-Engordany. (Prior reservation required, tel. : 802 255 or [email protected]) A guided tour of the Exhibition of Posters of the Spanish Civil War: El paper de les dones en la Guerra Civil espanyola a través dels cartells. (The role of women in the Spanish Civil War through posters.) 50 posters of the republican side to understand the Spanish Civil War. (See further commentary in the Exhibitions information above.)

CHILDREN

Saturday 13th at 11.15h, 12.30h, 15.30h, 16.45h & 18h and Sunday, 14th March at 11.15h, 12.30h at the Thyssen Museum, Escaldes-Engordany. (Prior reservation is required by phone 800 800 or at [email protected]) Collage workshop Andorran Landscapes. As part of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on 14th March, it is proposed that participants reconstruct works currently on display in the museum, such as Paisatge nevat by Rafael Durancamps and Meadows of Santa Coloma by Joaquim Mir i Trinxet, with materials such as tissue paper, eva rubber and stickers.

